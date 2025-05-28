Nike Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe $131.97 at nike $131.97 at nike $157.50 at Amazon With the subtle improvements to the previous Victory 2, the 3 is one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department the performance is excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks - Nike has absolutely nailed it here. Pros Outstanding comfort and feel

Total performance

Look absolutely fantastic Cons Laces feel a touch cheap Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoe $189.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods $189.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops Check Amazon The Victory Tour 4 from Nike refines a number of elements from the excellent Tour 3 shoe - chiefly the comfort and grip. The look of the shoe is more traditional which many will like, it is 100% waterproof, and the complete performance warrants a five-star rating. Pros Outstanding total performance

Comfort a real focus from the brand

Stable and waterproof Cons Perhaps a step back aesthetically

Nike Victory Tour 3 vs Nike Victory Tour 4 Shoes: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict

Nike’s Victory Tour 3 shoes were worn to great success by Rory Mcllory, who’s endorsement undoubtedly will have helped sales no end. However, the Northern Irishman switched to the updated Victory Tour 4 late last year, and since then has been on a tear, including completing the career Grand Slam with his emotional victory at Augusta in April. While his success can’t be attributed solely to what’s on his feet, the fact that he’s played well wearing both models does speak to their effectiveness. But which is best for you?

While the Tour Victory 3 has been superseded by the advent of the 4, it’s still a shoe worthy of your attention, with plenty of notable attributes. Whether you opt for the newer model may depend on your desire to own the latest bit of kit, but there are a few distinct changes here too. Read on to find out how they fair going head-to-head, and as a result which pair will be the best golf shoe for you.

Technology

Given Nike’s long history of making performance shoes for a multitude of sports, it’s no surprise that its golf shoes adopt plenty of its proven technology. And it’s the case with both the Victory Tour 3 and Victory Tour 4 models.

The Victory Tour 3 has a Zoom Air unit stitched directly into the upper rather than it being set into foam. The aim here is for it to be more responsive. Beneath the Air unit sits a plate that runs the length of the shoe and is designed to increase energy return. On top of this there’s a cushioning foam under the heel.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Another noteworthy detail is the internal strap that sits on the inside of the shoe. Unlike the mesh-like interior of the Tour 2 model, this contours to your foot and means they shouldn’t take as long to wear in.

As for the sole, it’s home to a seven-way cleat system with two different types of spikes; the Softspikes Tour Flex Pro are fitted in the front while the Cyclone spikes are placed at the heel and on the other side of the forefoot area.

(Image credit: Future)

The Victory Tour 4 has added Nike’s Dynamic Fit system, which is designed to provide more support, alongside a cushioned midsole. However, the biggest tech change is found in the addition of a carbon fiber plate, called the Flyplate. It’s created to flex while you’re walking but to stiffen during the swing.

As for the sole, the Tour 4 has gained two more spikes, taking the total to nine. The idea here is to provide improved traction in wet conditions and it certainly delivers here from my testing.

Looks

While some of the best Nike golf shoes cut a distinctly sneaker-esque silhouette, the Victory Tour 3 balances all the inbuilt tech with a clean, sophisticated look. While it’s not exactly a traditional golf shoe thanks to the large swoosh on the side, it’s overall look does give it a broad appeal. This is helped considerably by the use of a full grain upper.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Much of this is carried over to the Victory Tour 4. It’s modern looking but with the same sophisticated aesthetic that makes the previous model such a good looking shoe. Again, a buttery soft, full-grain leather upper provides a premium look and feel, while the lines of the shoes all flow together to create something that’s simple yet classy. Currently the Victory Tour 4 is offered in 4 colors but we expect Nike to release a few special editions over the coming months as well as adding to the standard range.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to choosing one over the other based solely on appearance we’d lean towards the Victory 3. But looks are subjective and, for us, both tick all the boxes visually; those preferring a more traditional look may in fact prefer the newer model.

Fit/comfort

The Victory Tour 3 are among the most comfortable shoes we've tested. Nike has built successfully on the foundation of the previous model with a few subtle but effective improvements. Most noticeably is the additional padding around the ankle; not only did it make the shoe more comfortable but also reduced the chance of getting blisters in this area.

Another feature that paid dividends when it came to comfort was the use of the brand’s patented Zoom Air cushioning unit. It resulted in an exceptional feel out on the course, which combined with the foam in the heel area, had us bouncing along the fairways, just like Rory!

(Image credit: Future)

So the Victory Tour 4 has a lot to live up to when it comes to fit and comfort. But it passes the test with flying colors. The generous heel padding we loved in the previous model is gone, but it’s been replaced with an internal foam collar that proved just as effective.

The Dynamic Fit system does create a supported feel, while the cushioned midsole does its job superbly, albeit a little on the firmer side compared to the Victory Tour 3. I also felt that the heel is a little wider in this newer model, which translates to improved stability.

To be honest it’s hard to notice the supposed flex of the carbon flyplate, or at least isolate it’s impact, but combined all the tech makes for a shoe that provided us with all-day comfort. It is worth noting that the fit on all Nike shoes can be a little tricky to get right, I often go up half a size as they can often be a touch narrow in particular, so I would recommend trying on the style you like before purchasing.

Grip/Stability

Grip and stability are two vital factors when it comes to assessing the performance of a golf shoe. And the Victory Tour 3 delivered both in spades. I tested the seven-way cleat system in different conditions, including a course that was burnt-out and brown and another that had been soaked by a heavy deluge. On both occasions my grip and stability remained without compromise, even when playing from tricky lies.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

However, the Victory 4 Tour manages to trump its predecessor. As mentioned, the spike count has moved from 7 to 9 and this is noticeable, especially when playing from uneven lies and in wet and muddy conditions underfoot. Combined with the traction pattern it resulted in bags of grip, which led to peace of mind especially when swinging hard.

(Image credit: Future)

The shoe’s relatively low profile paid dividends; the lower heel to toe drop meant I didn’t feel as if I was hitting shoes on stilts, an issue with some modern, sneaker-style golf shoes

Waterproofing

Both the Victory Tour 3 and 4 are 100% waterproof. At this price range it's a must and makes both pairs suitable for year-round use. Nothing to separate the two here, and read our guide on the best waterproof golf shoes for more options as well.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Nike Victory Tour 3 if…

- You want plenty of heel padding

- You appreciate clean, modern aesthetics

- You want out-the-box comfort

Choose the Nike Victory Tour 4 if…

- You want to wear the same comfortable shoe as Rory Mcllroy

- You want stability and traction across a range of conditions

- You prefer a traditional looking shoe

For more golf shoe buying advice, be sure to check out our guides on the best spiked golf shoes, or best spikeless golf shoes.