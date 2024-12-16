Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For 2025? Here Are 15 Great Deals!

When it comes to golfers, Christmas can be a time of year when they get some very handy, useful gifts to set them up nicely for the upcoming year. However, it can also be a minefield where they have to feign excitement and force a smile after unwrapping the useless piece of "novelty" tack gifted to them by a well meaning loved one.

The one thing that every golfer needs and can never have too many of is golf balls. It's as close to a can't miss gift as there is. Granted, there's the chance that the golf balls received might not be the ones we would normally use, but the wrong golf balls is still better than no golf balls, or a pair of novelty socks!

So we have compiled this list of some of the best deals on golf balls we've seen in the lead up to Christmas and into 2025. Whether you are looking to buy for the golfer in your life or if you want to treat yourself, perhaps with vouchers you've been given as a gift, this list will have something for you as we've included balls from all of the top brands and aimed at varying skill levels.

We've found some excellent deals on the best premium models, best distance golf balls and even the best winter golf balls!

PXG Xtreme Golf Balls | 20% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $31.99 The PXG Xtreme ball is a really solid premium ball offering that performed well in all aspects of the game. The firm sound and feel may take a while to get used to, especially with the putter, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market. Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | 9% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $54.99 Now $49.99 The TP5x is used on Tour by some of the game's leading stars and, when we tested it we could see why. Its ball speed numbers and yardages, combined with stability in windy conditions, make this one of the best on the market. Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball review

Wilson Staff DUO Soft Golf Ball | 38% at Amazon

Was $27.99 Now $17.47 A ball that performs well throughout the bag and will appeal to those who prefer a high ball flight and soft feel. Players may feel as though they lose a little touch and spin around the greens versus a premium ball, but the Duo Soft is ideal for the slower swinger looking for more distance. Read our full Wilson Staff Duo Soft Golf Ball Review

Wilson Triad Golf Ball | 2 for $60 at PGA Tour Superstore An impressive all-round golf ball for the mid-handicap player, the Wilson Triad has ample distance and a nice feel on and around the greens. Right now, you can get two dozen for sixty bucks, which is a good discount on a mid-price ball, and one dozen is currently reduced to $34.99 from $39.99. Read our full Wilson Triad Golf Ball Review

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 43% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $24.49 This is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models at a significantly lower cost. Those seeking help with alignment on the greens should definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

Callaway Warbird Golf Balls | 2 Boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore Currently, you can grab two boxes of Callaway Warbird Golf Balls for just $35. That works out to just over $1 a ball, with the Warbird a decent distance ball that can certainly offer yardage gains. An ideal choice for the new golfer or high handicap player who loses a lot of balls. Read our full Callaway Warbird Ball Review