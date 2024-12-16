Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For 2025? Here Are 15 Great Deals!
The New Year is coming and it's a great time to restock your golf ball supply for the spring, with great deals to be had on all of the top brands.
When it comes to golfers, Christmas can be a time of year when they get some very handy, useful gifts to set them up nicely for the upcoming year. However, it can also be a minefield where they have to feign excitement and force a smile after unwrapping the useless piece of "novelty" tack gifted to them by a well meaning loved one.
The one thing that every golfer needs and can never have too many of is golf balls. It's as close to a can't miss gift as there is. Granted, there's the chance that the golf balls received might not be the ones we would normally use, but the wrong golf balls is still better than no golf balls, or a pair of novelty socks!
So we have compiled this list of some of the best deals on golf balls we've seen in the lead up to Christmas and into 2025. Whether you are looking to buy for the golfer in your life or if you want to treat yourself, perhaps with vouchers you've been given as a gift, this list will have something for you as we've included balls from all of the top brands and aimed at varying skill levels.
We've found some excellent deals on the best premium models, best distance golf balls and even the best winter golf balls!
Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is the most used golf ball on the professional circuit and, with this deal, you can grab two-dozen for under $100. Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also reduced, with both receiving five stars in our review. Not the biggest of savings but these balls are rarely on offer due to their popularity.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
PXG Xtreme Golf Balls | 20% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $31.99
The PXG Xtreme ball is a really solid premium ball offering that performed well in all aspects of the game. The firm sound and feel may take a while to get used to, especially with the putter, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | 9% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $54.99 Now $49.99
The TP5x is used on Tour by some of the game's leading stars and, when we tested it we could see why. Its ball speed numbers and yardages, combined with stability in windy conditions, make this one of the best on the market.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball review
Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball | Buy 2 get 1 Free at PGA TOUR Superstore
With a low compression and a reasonably responsive cover, the Soft Feel is an ideal ball for those who like a good quality softer ball at a competitive price.
Read our full Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball | 2 for $35 at Carl's Golfland
Ranked as one of the best distance golf balls on the market, this Distance+ offer is perfect for those wanting to stack up for winter golf. Currently, you can pick up a dozen for under $18 but, at Carl's Golfland, you can get two dozen for $35 instead.
Read our full TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball Review
Wilson Staff DUO Soft Golf Ball | 38% at Amazon
Was $27.99 Now $17.47
A ball that performs well throughout the bag and will appeal to those who prefer a high ball flight and soft feel. Players may feel as though they lose a little touch and spin around the greens versus a premium ball, but the Duo Soft is ideal for the slower swinger looking for more distance.
Read our full Wilson Staff Duo Soft Golf Ball Review
Wilson Triad Golf Ball | 2 for $60 at PGA Tour Superstore
An impressive all-round golf ball for the mid-handicap player, the Wilson Triad has ample distance and a nice feel on and around the greens. Right now, you can get two dozen for sixty bucks, which is a good discount on a mid-price ball, and one dozen is currently reduced to $34.99 from $39.99.
Read our full Wilson Triad Golf Ball Review
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | 9% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $54.99 Now $49.98
The ever popular Chrome Soft remains a really strong ball with good spin characteristics and excellent control. Performance-wise, it kept up with the likes of the Titleist Pro V1 and, as the name suggests, it provided an extremely soft feel.
Read our full Callaway 2024 Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 43% off at Amazon
Was $42.99 Now $24.49
This is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models at a significantly lower cost. Those seeking help with alignment on the greens should definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Golf Ball | Buy Two get One Free at PGA Tour Superstore
You can now get a good stocking up deal on the Q-Star Tour Divide balls as well. At first, the visual noise seems like something extra to think about, when you're teeing it up or lining up a putt but we quickly got used to it.
Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Ball Review
Callaway Warbird Golf Balls | 2 Boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Currently, you can grab two boxes of Callaway Warbird Golf Balls for just $35. That works out to just over $1 a ball, with the Warbird a decent distance ball that can certainly offer yardage gains. An ideal choice for the new golfer or high handicap player who loses a lot of balls.
Read our full Callaway Warbird Ball Review
Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $39.99
The Bridgestone Tour B RX golf ball is a superb lower-spinning premium golf ball and, right now at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can also grab the Tour B XS and B RXS with 20% discounts.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball Review
Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball | 12% off at Amazon
Was $24.99 Now $21.98
A fantastic value ball with outstanding performance, we definitely recommend these for senior players who don't want to spend lots on premium models. They maintained distance for longer clubs and had notable control around the greens.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $54.99 Now $44.99
The Titleist AVX remains a really solid option for those wanting low spin in their long game, whilst maintaining a premium feel.
Read our full Titleist AVX 2022 Golf Ball Review
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
You will struggle to find a better Tour quality golf ball for under $35, with the RB Tour from Mizuno providing a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
