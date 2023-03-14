Wilson Duo Soft 2023 Golf Ball Review

The latest iteration of the Duo Soft golf ball from Wilson comes with the title of the world's softest golf ball and with a compression rating of 40 it’s hard to argue against it. The Duo Soft ball is a two-piece, Ionomer covered ball and is the least expensive option from Wilson, with a recommended retail price of $22.99.

As someone who plays a Titleist Pro V1x, it’s fair to say that the Wilson Duo Soft was on the opposite end of the spectrum in regards to the feel. A newly formulated core in the Duo Soft ball has been designed to allow for maximum energy return, meaning this ball flies further and launches higher with less effort. I found this to be the case when I took this ball to the course, where it produced a towering, high trajectory with every club in the bag. In fact, because this ball launched so high, I did feel as though I lost a little control over the ball and so it most likely won’t suit other players who have faster swing speeds.

(Image credit: Future)

While testing the Duo Soft on the course directly against the Titleist, I was impressed with the distance for such a soft ball. It did a pretty good job in keeping up with the Titleist and the additional height was welcomed with the long irons to attack pins tucked behind bunkers. It’s certainly one of the best value golf balls on the market this year.

While the ball is extremely soft and reminded me of the feeling of an old Tour Balata style ball, the Duo Soft did not quite have the same short game performance. It was by all means playable, but for those who like to play a lower pitch shot with a little more spin, I would recommend looking into the Triad or Staff Model within the Wilson ball range. While putting, the ball felt fairly springy off the face, which may appeal to those who struggle getting the ball to the hole on the greens, but may take some getting used to if you're used to putting on slick surfaces.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall I was actually pleasantly surprised with the performance from the Duo Soft ball considering it’s affordable price tag and can confidently say it’s not only one of the best Wilson golf balls but probably one of the best golf balls for slower swing speeds I have tested. The Wilson Duo Soft golf ball is available in five different colors, including fluorescent yellow and red, which will help those who brave the course in gloomy conditions and can purchased via the Wilson website (opens in new tab) and recognized retailers.