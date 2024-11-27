I've Just Seen That TaylorMade Have Given My Favorite Winter Golf Ball An Excellent Black Friday Offer
Winter isn't the most enjoyable time to be a golfer but, for those like myself who still brave the conditions, I've just seen this offer on my favorite winter ball
Golf is one of the sports that can be played no matter the weather and, right now, it's safe to say we are bracing for cold, rainy conditions to hit our shores.
At Golf Monthly, we have come up with 10 winter golf hacks and, if you scroll to point number one, you will see the title - 'use a faster, higher flying golf ball' - something that I am certainly on-board with.
During winter, I personally don't see the need to waste my premium golf balls at a time when conditions aren't at their best. Consequently, I opt for a ball that still offers the performance of a premium model, but at a lower price point which, right now, is why I'm over the moon to see this deal pop up on Black Friday!
TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball | 2 boxes for $70
Usually, a dozen Tour Responses are $42.99 but, with this deal, they equate to just $35. Personally, I think that is serious value for what is a urethane covered, three-piece golf ball that is a premium performer without the premium price tag.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball Review
Now, usually I use a Titleist Pro V1 which, as we know, is one of, if not, the best golf ball on the market. However, when winter happens, I put them away and get out the TaylorMade Tour Response, a model that has a three-piece construction and a urethane cover, like we see in the TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x.
For me, personally, I am a fast swinger of the golf club and, although these aren't as long as more premium, pricier options, they still provide that control and feel around the greens, as well as the strong ball flight that I am looking for when the wind and rain is in full flow.
As we know, in winter the golf ball doesn't go as far but, thanks to a relatively low, 70-compression core in the Tour Response, there is a significant increase in ball speed, especially around the irons, something that we see in the best distance golf balls.
So, along with the strong ball flight and distance, the main reason for using these in winter is the spin control. When the greens are wet, I find any ball will stop but, with the Tour Response, I find they have the performance of a premium ball in summer.
As mentioned, they have a urethane cover that you see in more expensive golf balls and, round the green, it provides a soft, consistent feel and the right balance of spin, something that helps me save shots as I have the confidence to know how it'll react and perform.
One last point to note is that, like we see in the best TaylorMade golf balls, they provide the Tour Response in various different looks. For example, there is the Stripe, which provides a handy alignment aid for when on the greens, and there is also a yellow version which, in winter months, makes it easy to find when offline.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
