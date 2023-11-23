I Test Putters For A Living And These Are The 5 Best Black Friday Putter Deals I've Found

Check out these great Black Friday deals on the club you use more than any other

David Usher
By David Usher
published

The putter is the most important club you will have in your golf bag. It isn't the most glamorous and it almost certainly won't be your favorite, but you will use it more than any other club so it's pretty important that you have one you are comfortable with.

That's easier said than done of course, as the best putters come in all manner of shapes and sizes to suit different types of putting strokes and the choice can often be overwhelming. Some golfers prefer a traditional blade putter, but the average player is probably better served with a mallet putter, or something that is designed to be very forgiving

I'm a putting obsessive (mostly because it continues to be the weakest link in my game) and I have tried virtually every putter known to man. Whether it's the original classic Ping Anser, the new Odyssey AI-One Rossie S, which is used by Jon Rahm, or the weird and whacky IB Putter Sweet Spot recently launched by Ivan Ballesteros, you name it and I've probably tried it.

Thing is, I'm still looking for that special something which will transform my performance on the greens and, even if you are lucky enough to have found 'the one' for you, sometimes the relationship can go a little stale and it's always good to have another option on stand by. A change can be as good as a rest, as they say, so if you have been considering making a switch to a newer model now is the perfect time to do it. To be clear, I am still talking about putters here, just in case my wife happens to be reading. 

Anyway, here at Golf Monthly, we have guides for whatever you need. From the best putters for beginners to the best cheap putters we've got you covered, and now I'm going to help you find some of the best Back Friday deals on the ol' flat stick. 

Cobra King Vintage Nova | 40% off at Amazon

Cobra King Vintage Nova | 40% off at Amazon
Was $248.95 Now $149

The Vintage line of putters from Cobra are among the best looking putters you'll find and they have a performance to match. There are a number of options available, but I've chosen the Nova because I find the fang style heads to be easy to line up and always feels nicely balanced. It's forgiving too, making it a good choice for golfers of all ability levels.

View Deal
Wilson Staff Infinite 'The L' Putter | 23% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Wilson Staff Infinite 'The L' Putter | 23% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $129.99 Now $99.98

I bought this putter and had it in the bag for the best part of a year. The 'Infinite' range by Wilson is very under-rated, probably because of its low price point, but there are a variety of head designs available and some of them, like 'the L', can be had at a discount price this Black Friday. If you want a new putter without investing too heavily, then this should be on your shortlist.

View Deal
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $241.30

The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 35% off which is an excellent deal.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review

View Deal
Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Premier 14 Putter | 27% off at Carl's Golf Land

Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Premier 14 Putter | 27% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $179.99 Now $129.99

We gave this putter five stars in our review, as it offers great value for a milled face and is one of the best mallet putters in the market. The feel is excellent and the balance and clear alignment aids deliver everything you want from a quality putter.

Read our full Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 Putter Review

View Deal
Odyssey Golf White Hot Versa Double Wide Putter| 12% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Odyssey Golf White Hot Versa Double Wide Putter| 12% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $259.99 Now $229.99

Ranked as one of the best Odyssey putters that money can buy, the Double Wide putter is designed with alignment in mind, with Versa alignment included on this excellent model. Along with Versa alignment, it has the White Hot Insert seen in most Odyssey models, with $30 off a modest saving on this excellent performer.

View Deal

Also, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals page which will have all of the best offers we find on anything golf related.

