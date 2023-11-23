I Test Putters For A Living And These Are The 5 Best Black Friday Putter Deals I've Found
Check out these great Black Friday deals on the club you use more than any other
The putter is the most important club you will have in your golf bag. It isn't the most glamorous and it almost certainly won't be your favorite, but you will use it more than any other club so it's pretty important that you have one you are comfortable with.
That's easier said than done of course, as the best putters come in all manner of shapes and sizes to suit different types of putting strokes and the choice can often be overwhelming. Some golfers prefer a traditional blade putter, but the average player is probably better served with a mallet putter, or something that is designed to be very forgiving.
I'm a putting obsessive (mostly because it continues to be the weakest link in my game) and I have tried virtually every putter known to man. Whether it's the original classic Ping Anser, the new Odyssey AI-One Rossie S, which is used by Jon Rahm, or the weird and whacky IB Putter Sweet Spot recently launched by Ivan Ballesteros, you name it and I've probably tried it.
Thing is, I'm still looking for that special something which will transform my performance on the greens and, even if you are lucky enough to have found 'the one' for you, sometimes the relationship can go a little stale and it's always good to have another option on stand by. A change can be as good as a rest, as they say, so if you have been considering making a switch to a newer model now is the perfect time to do it. To be clear, I am still talking about putters here, just in case my wife happens to be reading.
Anyway, here at Golf Monthly, we have guides for whatever you need. From the best putters for beginners to the best cheap putters we've got you covered, and now I'm going to help you find some of the best Back Friday deals on the ol' flat stick.
Cobra King Vintage Nova | 40% off at Amazon
Was $248.95 Now $149
The Vintage line of putters from Cobra are among the best looking putters you'll find and they have a performance to match. There are a number of options available, but I've chosen the Nova because I find the fang style heads to be easy to line up and always feels nicely balanced. It's forgiving too, making it a good choice for golfers of all ability levels.
Wilson Staff Infinite 'The L' Putter | 23% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $129.99 Now $99.98
I bought this putter and had it in the bag for the best part of a year. The 'Infinite' range by Wilson is very under-rated, probably because of its low price point, but there are a variety of head designs available and some of them, like 'the L', can be had at a discount price this Black Friday. If you want a new putter without investing too heavily, then this should be on your shortlist.
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $241.30
The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 35% off which is an excellent deal.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review
Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Premier 14 Putter | 27% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $179.99 Now $129.99
We gave this putter five stars in our review, as it offers great value for a milled face and is one of the best mallet putters in the market. The feel is excellent and the balance and clear alignment aids deliver everything you want from a quality putter.
Read our full Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 Putter Review
Odyssey Golf White Hot Versa Double Wide Putter| 12% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $259.99 Now $229.99
Ranked as one of the best Odyssey putters that money can buy, the Double Wide putter is designed with alignment in mind, with Versa alignment included on this excellent model. Along with Versa alignment, it has the White Hot Insert seen in most Odyssey models, with $30 off a modest saving on this excellent performer.
Also, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals page which will have all of the best offers we find on anything golf related.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
