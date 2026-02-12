Is There A Better Way To Find Your Perfect Putter?
Kick Point's Joe and Dan discuss whether working completely backwards when choosing your putter would actually produce better results
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
This is a topic that’s sure to get you thinking long and hard about your putter, especially if your relationship with the flatstick is currently strained.
One of the discussions in this episode of Kick Point (watch below) focuses on how golfers tend to go about finding their perfect putter.
Don’t worry, this particular chat isn’t too technical - Joe and Dan merely pose the question as to whether golfers might be better off choosing a model they love the look of first and then getting fitted.
Fast-forward to 57.29 below for the reasoning behind this, with more fascinating insight and theory from Joe, who’s not just the co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show, but also a PGA professional with vast club fitting experience.
WATCH: Joe from Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show says there "needs to be a spark" between a golfer and their putter (from 57.29)
“Maybe you have to work backwards,” explains Joe. “Maybe you have to start fancying [the putter] and then get them fitted.
“Find that head that you love, then go to a putter fitter and say, ‘Can you spec it out?’”
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe believes this could and probably should be the way things work in putter fittings, and he compares it to finding a partner/marriage (stay with us here).
Actually, “more like a DBS check,” says Joe.
“I fancy her [the putter], she’s really funny, she’s really nice. Can this work?
“And then it [the fitter] comes back, ‘No, we’ve got an extensive criminal record. We just cannot make this marriage work.”
To clarify, that’s the fitter saying the player and the chosen putter are just not a suitable match, maybe because of the torque profile, for example.
It’s just a theory, but one that Joe thinks a lot of golfers could benefit from - that’s to find a putter head that they love the look of first, one that they could see themselves working with for a long time, through thick and thin, and then getting it spec’d up.
Interestingly, Joe doesn’t believe this approach would work with the long game (drivers, fairways and hybrids).
“I think you can always make something in the long game work even if you don’t fancy it,” he says.
“So long as your shaft’s right, the static measurements, your loft, your lie, your swing weights, I think you can really get used to something in the long game that you don’t love the look of.”
By the way, Joe isn’t a big fan of how the Ping G430 Max 10k driver looks, but it does a mightily impressive job (we've seen it).
“There’s artistry on the greens, and those bits and bobs that are unquantifiable,” says Joe.
“I think you have to have that spark and that bit of a relationship with it.”
Some final words of advice: go somewhere where you can try some alternative methods, other than your stock 34-inch stock putters, as you can end up getting shoehorned into a technique by those models that are generally available on the racks.
Go somewhere where you can try armlock. Go somewhere where you can try counterbalance. Go somewhere you can try a broomstick, because you might find a more suitable model.
And that could lead to a lifetime of happiness on the greens.
“Name me a great putter that’s always switching putters?” says Joe. “You can’t.”
Think Tiger, think Crenshaw, Stricker and Brandt Snedeker, some of the best putters the game has ever seen, who, for the most part, didn’t chop and change models.
Is Joe wrong? Feel free to let him know by leaving a comment in the box below.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.