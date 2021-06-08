In this Cobra King Vintage Sport-60 putter review, Joel Tadman puts this exciting new model in play out on the course to see how it performs

Cobra King Vintage Sport-60 Putter Review

Cobra gave us a glimpse of the unique route it was planning to go down last year with the limited edition SuperSport-35 putter, and while the new 3D Printed Series will steal the headlines, the more traditional Vintage line shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Why? It provides that classic look and shapes many golfers know and love, including the Anser style of the King Sport 60 model we recently tested, while also having a sharp focus on performance.

We really like the look of this putter. It boasts clean lines with a white sightline on the flange contrasting vividly with the dark finish. The slant hosel just sets up beautifully and flows gracefully into the head.

The first impression is enhanced by the stock grip. You could argue the larger grip doesn’t match well with the smaller head size, but we can’t fault how it felt in our hands, fitting perfectly and giving us the confidence that we were in complete control of the clubface.

The feel of the putter itself is quite firm – there is quite a loud, clicky sound off the face – which may not be to everyone’s taste but would certainly compliment a softer feeling golf ball.

We putted especially well with this putter from a variety of distances away from the hole but especially short range. The look along with the design of the grip meant we were able to return the face to square time after time.

Long putts tool longer to gauge, although the consistency of the launch and roll certainly seemed to help knock long putts close and scare the hole from mid range.

These putters have the 6061 aluminium face insert with SIK’s DLT that features the four descending lofts on the face to produce more consistent roll trajectories and it seemed to deliver.

In truth, there isn’t much to dislike about this putter, because it felt stable too. It comes with 25g heel and toe weights as standard but you could buy heavier ones from Cobra if you wanted more forgiveness.

Given how it performed for us, we felt it was set up just right and it is a genuine contender for a spot in our bag along with the Radspeed fairway wood should our current putter start misbehaving.