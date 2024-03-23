Golf Shoes Have Big Discounts in Amazon's Big Spring Sale - Here Are Our 5 Favorite Deals Right Now

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here and runs from the 20th to the 25th of March, and here at Golf Monthly we've been busy trying to find the best deals for you. Some of the biggest bargains we've seen so far have been on golf shoes, with savings up to 75% available on some models.

We have come up with some great finds so if you're looking to up your shoe game with spring now upon us, check out this list we have come up with for you, as many of these shoes feature on our various buying guides on the best golf shoes. Let's get to our five top picks...

Ecco Biom C4

The Ecco Biom C4 is a fully waterproof golf shoe and despite all those holes on the side of the outsole, there was no leakage when we tested them on a typically damp UK afternoon in February. This shoe ticks every box and unsurprisingly picked up the full five stars in our review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Ecco Biom C4 seriously impressed us with its overall comfort, grip, style and breathability. The shoe looks great, but the really important thing is that the performance is there to match, making this one of the best golf sneakers out there.

Straight out of the box these shoes are comfortable and require no breaking in whatsoever. If you carry your golf bag or play on a particularly hilly course, you need the best golf shoes for walking and the Ecco Biom C4 certainly fits the bill.

Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology scoops fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool. This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole made this the most breathable shoe we tested back in 2022. You can get a pair with around 40% off right now and there are several colors and sizes to choose from.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FECCO-Gore-TEX-Waterproof-White-10-10-5%2Fdp%2FB0C12K39PJ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_228%3Fcrid%3DS7SKJGHQ9FT2%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.9rGlgHHokaLyk37qBMh6R8SriU1Pb8V_0WAY-7eK4qFydUqgY5EahdkvoZzCHCZKASsRYi7j68kQWeMMDfd2kR-ElUBMFK6TH9jM4yYC2XipE_6yJMO47AYcNdIDwn9xNn6aB4-XfiXpX-EIP2YDRXN_jfaUn_zHP_GsiAMRLwJwpuF00lLRHvx_hNydjD_V3ZNzxOi269mExXEaMbkYZY3V98hE_hmpstdI-5gxprPLCaiwa36IKgxVJC4CgVRuffno80AeVP4IYz4PtQzfTpTVE4OQ4oTZMCSi1AiZcL0.08PQxWttEjcb0fnfwV5UrSXQUNNQ3i3ubtlHHC-eOfs%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgolf%26qid%3D1711029113%26refinements%3Dp_n_deal_type%253A23566064011%26rnid%3D23566063011%26sprefix%3Dgolf%252Caps%252C636%26sr%3D8-228%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Ecco Biom C4 Waterproof Golf Shoe | Up to 41% off at Amazon

Was $249.95 Now $148.05 We love Ecco's move to an even more athletic look whilst sticking to its roots of market leading comfort and breathability. It may be a couple of years old but it remains a standout spikeless golf shoe. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/ecco-biom-c4-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoe Review

adidas ZG23

Following on from the excellent ZG21, this shoe had a lot to live up to but it certainly did not disappoint us out on the golf course. We got to test this golf shoe out in California and we were very impressed with the developments the brand made when it was released.

(Image credit: Future)

The standout feature of the new shoe is the Lightstrike and Lightstrike Pro technology used throughout the revamped midsole. Lightstrike replaces the familiar Boost technology seen in recent adidas golf shoes and it definitely makes a noticeable improvement in the comfort under foot on offer. Pair that with the soft upper and this is by far one of the most comfortable spiked golf shoes around.

Above the sole, the shoe comes with a new Stability Fin that helped to keep our feet stable as our weight shifted through the swing. And while you might think that all this technology would weigh the shoe down a bit, we were actually very impressed with how ultra-lightweight this offering was.

Flipping the shoe over will reveal the cool colored sole, with six traditional spikes, as well as plenty of lugs that deliver a lot of secondary traction. That really did give us a lot of confidence that we could easily rip through each shot.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Sneaker-White-Black-Solar%2Fdp%2FB09YWYCXP7%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3DHIXDLB5CLRJO%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.xOvRT_sL1nEV3qLn2efiw4qcFYc3GnLSkRGRZpxAFmJC1NiToXYdZX3kuQhNABkSVw1AhdnNdi9R4--8ItzTF5TYz3nffGisHmF-laRg1ccWSW41lXcy1XGwNWzYwjRgQNPPKPyWaGZbQk7sXtocf0VtZY0SzAS-TSnlEc_32hmkPtzB32PilTDb6M6pujG2W_sLsvlRYCq-d3eCwgCMpAsGNoc7feEjsX_iOzGSNT8fL4ImMz5zluTLuBF9YldznfkizyzYYuQDVUx-UPTmE0Z_l3mOKK4uwaiAJ7wImfY.NyyMLUTajNGHHZoEkiLtF8AoRJxWnoNF6CCS4-tShHw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgolf%2Bshoes%2Bmen%26qid%3D1711029519%26refinements%3Dp_n_deal_type%253A23566064011%26rnid%3D23566063011%26sprefix%3Dgolf%2B%252Caps%252C643%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">adidas ZG23 Golf Shoes | Up to 65% off at Amazon

Was $200.00 Now $69.99 Technologies made the ZG23 a supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight shoe that will keep golfers of all swing speeds fully supported during the swing. While the looks aren't as sharp as others, it still looks good and has a colossal 65% off right now on select colors and sizes. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/adidas-zg23-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

Puma Proadapt Alphacat

A shoe design that looks very much like a trainer, we loved the Pro Adapt Alphacat from Puma when we tested it.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The Alphacat strikes a poised look in the two other colorways too and the grey and black versions have similar, sharp contrasts. We'd also highly recommend getting them half a size up, as they come up a little short around the toe area and we were most comfortable in a half size up from normal.

The Adapt Foam, which is a combination of EVA cushioning and an impact resistant polymer, creates a firm feeling shoe whilst still being comfortable. This shoe does not fall into the trap of being too soft.

The support it provides around the ankle was the highlight for us though. Once your foot is in the shoe it feels locked in place, giving you the ability to confidently swing for the hills on an awkward lie without the feeling that your foot might move.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPUMA-Proadapt-Alphacat-White-High-Rise%2Fdp%2FB09MZ2K5C1%2Fref%3Dsr_1_9%3Fcrid%3DHIXDLB5CLRJO%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.xOvRT_sL1nEV3qLn2efiw4qcFYc3GnLSkRGRZpxAFmJC1NiToXYdZX3kuQhNABkSVw1AhdnNdi9R4--8ItzTF5TYz3nffGisHmF-laRg1ccWSW41lXcy1XGwNWzYwjRgQNPPKPyWaGZbQk7sXtocf0VtZY0SzAS-TSnlEc_32hmkPtzB32PilTDb6M6pujG2W_sLsvlRYCq-d3eCwgCMpAsGNoc7feEjsX_iOzGSNT8fL4ImMz5zluTLuBF9YldznfkizyzYYuQDVUx-UPTmE0Z_l3mOKK4uwaiAJ7wImfY.NyyMLUTajNGHHZoEkiLtF8AoRJxWnoNF6CCS4-tShHw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgolf%252Bshoes%252Bmen%26qid%3D1711029735%26refinements%3Dp_n_deal_type%253A23566064011%26rnid%3D23566063011%26sprefix%3Dgolf%252B%252Caps%252C643%26sr%3D8-9%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe | Up to 49% off at Amazon

Was $160.00 Now $81.14 A solid spikeless shoe that excels in all round grip and support around the ankle. Make sure to get these half a size bigger than you normally would as they are a little on the small fitting side. Right now you can get a pair for nearly 50% off which is an awesome saving. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/puma-proadapt-alphacat-shoe" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Puma Pro Adapt Alphacat Golf Shoe Review

In the world of golf shoes, where old meets new, the FootJoy Premiere Field Golf Shoes really make a mark, so it's no surprise to see PGA Tour players like Adam Scott and Max Homa wearing them.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

They carry a bit of old-school style, but when it comes to performance these shoes deliver in the way you'd expect from a modern shoe, making them ideal for traditionalists as well as those looking for something more modern in their golf shoes. Despite being a spikeless golf shoe, we felt the grip and stability on offer was good even when taking tricky stances in wet and dry conditions.

Moving on to comfort, this was a factor where the Field really excelled. From the first wear, right out of the box, they felt comfortable and didn't need breaking in. The Field's fit true to size too, and come with a variety of medium/wide fit designs.

The Field shoe looks fantastic and is durable too, so it is no surprise how popular these shoes are out on Tour. They mix old-school style with new technological features, making them a good choice for today’s golfer.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFootJoy-Mens-Premiere-Field-White%2Fdp%2FB09GL26PHT%3Fth%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">FootJoy Premiere Series Field Golf Shoe | Up to 33% off at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $133.97 A Tour-validated golf shoe, the Field mixes traditional style with modern technology beautifully. Arguably the best-looking shoes anywhere, they also deliver on comfort, feel and waterproof protection. Grip could be better, but there is now a spiked design for this. Right now Amazon is offering a good 33% saving on these shoes in select sizes and colors. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/footjoy-premiere-series-field-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Footjoy Premiere Series Field Golf Shoe Review

We have been fans of the Pro SL range since it was released back in 2016 and, with its fourth generation, we see the iconic model take some of the comfort from the FootJoy Stratos golf shoe and the brand’s Hyperflex design added to the midsole of the 2022 Pro SL. It may be a couple of years old, but the performance is still excellent.

(Image credit: Future)

In testing, this provided comfort whilst also returning energy to our feet as we stepped, with the Pro SL providing comfort straight out of the box and an on-course performance that we've gotten to know and love.

Certainly the sole design alone puts this as one of the best spikeless golf shoes we have worn on the course, as it also provides all the traction you need, even in wet, wintery conditions. Because there are multiple versions of the Pro SL, there should be something for everyone's tastes.