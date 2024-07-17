Forget Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore Has Some Awesome Deals! - Here Are My 9 Favorites
Here's a run down of our favorite deals on PGA TOUR Superstore...
Amazon Prime Day is well underway and we've already seen some excellent deals on clubs, golf balls, shoes, tech, and more. But the good deals don't end with Prime day because there are other retailers and brands to keep an eye, one of which is PGA TOUR Superstore because it is offering as much as much as 50% off on golf equipment.
Whether you're looking for rangefinders, golf balls, or women's golf shoes, there really are discounts available for everyone. So while most eyes are turned to Amazon for Prime Day golf deals, you can bag yourself some serious discounts at a different retailer. Here are some of my favorite deals so far...
Clubs
Cobra LTDx Max Blue/Red Driver | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $249.99
If you're on the market for a forgiving, draw-biased driver then Cobra's LTDx MAX might be for you. Although it's not as long as the other two drivers in the range, I'm a big fan of it's refined, sleek aesthetics and impressive forgiveness. Plus, with 50% off, you're definitely getting a bargain on a driver that still stands up against 2024's Best Golf Drivers
Read our full Cobra LTDx Max Driver Review
TaylorMade Stealth HD Irons | 45% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $1099.99 Now $599.98
The Stealth HD iron delivers high launch, plenty of draw bias and is forgiving both off-center and through the turf. The looks, however, aren't for everyone. This model comes with graphite shafts making for a smoother, easier swing. Therefore, I'd recommend these irons for both stronger players and high handicappers looking for a steal with nearly 50% off!
Read our full Taylor Made Stealth HD Iron Review
Callaway JAWS Chrome Wedge | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $149.98
The Callaway Jaws Raw wedge offers plenty of spin and looks fantastic from all angles. In testing, we found the milled micro-grooves and Raw Face definitely enhanced the spin. Sure, 17% discount isn't astronomical but it's an excellent wedge from Callaway.
Read our full Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Review
Balls
Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Balls | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $39.99
If you have a moderate swing speed, then look no further. The Bridgestone Tour B RX golf delivers both distance and greenside control. We tested it in windy conditions and it performed very well. Grab your self a deal with 20% off!
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RX Review
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $39.97
The 2021 TaylorMade is an almost perfect golf ball in every area of performance. We tested them and were impressed by the feel and distance off the tee—why not grab em for a nice 20% discount. The 2024 edition is worth checking out too.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 2021 Review
Tech
Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Laser Rangefinder | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $299.98
The Tour V5 Shift offers exceptional clarity in the display and is very simple to use. There's definitely cheaper rangefinders on the market but we think it's worth paying extra for the Shift—so make the most of the 25% discount.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift review
Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder | 26% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $269.99 Now $199.98
A premium laser rangefinder without a premium price just got cheaper! In testing, we enjoyed the seamless user experience, exceptional clarity and speed as well as the premium aesthetics. With a 26% discount you're getting some serious value.
Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder
Shoes
FootJoy HyperFlex BOA Women’s Golf Shoe | 40% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $199.99 Now $119.99
A lightweight, comfortable shoe with an ultra-sporty aesthetic—we tested the updated HyperFlex shoe last year and loved the comfort and support it provided. Now you can get the previous seasons' BOA style with a 40% discount.
Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex Women's Golf Shoe Review
G/FORE MG4x2 Debossed Men’s Golf Shoe | 39% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $225.00 Now $136.50
A fantastic spikeless shoe with plenty of tech packed in too. The MG4x2 is a great choice for those looking for an eye-catching shoe. We found them remarkably comfortable. And you can get them in this striking debossed version with a chunky 39% discount.
Read our full G/FORE MG4x2 Shoe Review
