Forget Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore Has Some Awesome Deals! - Here Are My 9 Favorites

Amazon Prime Day is well underway and we've already seen some excellent deals on clubs, golf balls, shoes, tech, and more. But the good deals don't end with Prime day because there are other retailers and brands to keep an eye, one of which is PGA TOUR Superstore because it is offering as much as much as 50% off on golf equipment.

Whether you're looking for rangefinders, golf balls, or women's golf shoes, there really are discounts available for everyone. So while most eyes are turned to Amazon for Prime Day golf deals, you can bag yourself some serious discounts at a different retailer. Here are some of my favorite deals so far...

Clubs

TaylorMade Stealth HD Irons | 45% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $1099.99 Now $599.98 The Stealth HD iron delivers high launch, plenty of draw bias and is forgiving both off-center and through the turf. The looks, however, aren't for everyone. This model comes with graphite shafts making for a smoother, easier swing. Therefore, I'd recommend these irons for both stronger players and high handicappers looking for a steal with nearly 50% off! Read our full Taylor Made Stealth HD Iron Review

Callaway JAWS Chrome Wedge | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $179.99 Now $149.98 The Callaway Jaws Raw wedge offers plenty of spin and looks fantastic from all angles. In testing, we found the milled micro-grooves and Raw Face definitely enhanced the spin. Sure, 17% discount isn't astronomical but it's an excellent wedge from Callaway. Read our full Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Review

Balls

Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Balls | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $49.99 Now $39.99 If you have a moderate swing speed, then look no further. The Bridgestone Tour B RX golf delivers both distance and greenside control. We tested it in windy conditions and it performed very well. Grab your self a deal with 20% off!



Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RX Review

Tech

Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Laser Rangefinder | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $399.99 Now $299.98 The Tour V5 Shift offers exceptional clarity in the display and is very simple to use. There's definitely cheaper rangefinders on the market but we think it's worth paying extra for the Shift—so make the most of the 25% discount. Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift review

Shoes