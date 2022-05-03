Bridgestone 2022 Tour B RX Golf Ball Review
Our verdict on the Bridgestone 2022 Tour B RX golf ball, which was designed for players with more moderate swing speeds
For golfers with more moderate swing speeds, Bridgestone's Tour B RX golf ball has plenty to offer on the course. It delivers on its promise of distance while also providing the greenside control that golfers expect from a premium golf ball. And it’s as good in the wind as anything we’ve tested.
Impressive distance in the long game
Ample greenside control
Performed well in the wind
Exceptional durability
Maybe not the best fit for high swing speed golfers
With the Bridgestone 2022 Tour B RXS review already in the books, let’s turn our attention to the Tour B RX, which like its stablemate was created as a premium golf ball for players who swing a driver at less than 105 mph. The B RXS was a smashing success for me and my 100 mph driver swing during on-course testing. How did the B RX measure up? Quite well, actually.
In the simplest of terms, while both are among the best Bridgestone golf balls, the B RX would be classified as the “distance” ball and the B RXS as the “spin” ball for golfers with more moderate swing speeds. And from a distance standpoint, the B RX more than held its own during testing I conducted and full rounds I played.
Going up against the B RXS, as well as the TaylorMade TP5x and Titleist Pro V1x, which are the two balls I have played most frequently the last couple of years, the B RX proved to be every bit as long as its competition both off the tee and when hitting full iron shots.
The lone difference I saw in the long game between the B RX and the balls I tested it against was that, for me, it produced a noticeably flatter, more penetrating ball flight with the driver. Iron height and stopping power proved to be comparable between all four balls during testing.
In terms of short game performance, the B RX definitely did not spin as much around the greens as the B RXS, and it also delivered a slightly firmer feel on chip and pitch shots. In fairness, however, that should be viewed as a credit to the B RXS, as the B RX was highly competitive in terms of spin and feel when compared to the Pro V1x and I felt it provided similar feel and more greenside control than the TP5x.
I also found that when hitting partial wedge shots with the B RX from a range of roughly 40-70 yards that I had to play for a bit more release when compared to the B RXS, especially on shots played from the rough. The stopping power on those types of shots, however, was similar to the other balls I used during testing.
I’d also add that I really enjoyed the feel of the B RX on the greens. The ball is soft but not too soft in that regard, as you still get some feedback when putting, both in terms of feel and acoustics. It was just a touch firmer than the B RXS in that regard but in a good way in my opinion.
As far as other performance attributes that the Tour B RX offers, like the B RXS, it was excellent in the wind. It was quite breezy on one of the days that I played and the B RX was simply exceptional in terms of ball flight stability, as good as anything I’ve tried in recent years. And as was also the case with the B RXS, the RX’s cover proved to be extremely durable, both in terms of wear and maintaining its color after significant play and practice.
Add it all up and the Tour B RX, which retails for $49.99, scored high marks across the board. For players who are looking for a premium golf ball but don't generate Tour-level speed, it's definitely worth a try. Personally, I would give a slight edge to the B RXS based on the testing I did with both balls, but I could easily game the B RX and imagine that other golfers who conducted similar testing might prefer it over the B RXS. Regardless, both deserve to be considered among the best golf balls on the market today.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 1.8 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
