Bridgestone 2022 Tour B RX Golf Ball Review

With the Bridgestone 2022 Tour B RXS review already in the books, let’s turn our attention to the Tour B RX, which like its stablemate was created as a premium golf ball for players who swing a driver at less than 105 mph. The B RXS was a smashing success for me and my 100 mph driver swing during on-course testing. How did the B RX measure up? Quite well, actually.

In the simplest of terms, while both are among the best Bridgestone golf balls, the B RX would be classified as the “distance” ball and the B RXS as the “spin” ball for golfers with more moderate swing speeds. And from a distance standpoint, the B RX more than held its own during testing I conducted and full rounds I played.

Going up against the B RXS, as well as the TaylorMade TP5x and Titleist Pro V1x, which are the two balls I have played most frequently the last couple of years, the B RX proved to be every bit as long as its competition both off the tee and when hitting full iron shots.

The Bridgestone Tour B RX golf ball delivered impressive distance and a piercing trajectory off the tee. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The lone difference I saw in the long game between the B RX and the balls I tested it against was that, for me, it produced a noticeably flatter, more penetrating ball flight with the driver. Iron height and stopping power proved to be comparable between all four balls during testing.

In terms of short game performance, the B RX definitely did not spin as much around the greens as the B RXS, and it also delivered a slightly firmer feel on chip and pitch shots. In fairness, however, that should be viewed as a credit to the B RXS, as the B RX was highly competitive in terms of spin and feel when compared to the Pro V1x and I felt it provided similar feel and more greenside control than the TP5x.

I also found that when hitting partial wedge shots with the B RX from a range of roughly 40-70 yards that I had to play for a bit more release when compared to the B RXS, especially on shots played from the rough. The stopping power on those types of shots, however, was similar to the other balls I used during testing.

While the Tour B RX is known for distance, it also performed well around the greens when chipping and pitching. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I’d also add that I really enjoyed the feel of the B RX on the greens. The ball is soft but not too soft in that regard, as you still get some feedback when putting, both in terms of feel and acoustics. It was just a touch firmer than the B RXS in that regard but in a good way in my opinion.

As far as other performance attributes that the Tour B RX offers, like the B RXS, it was excellent in the wind. It was quite breezy on one of the days that I played and the B RX was simply exceptional in terms of ball flight stability, as good as anything I’ve tried in recent years. And as was also the case with the B RXS, the RX’s cover proved to be extremely durable, both in terms of wear and maintaining its color after significant play and practice.

Add it all up and the Tour B RX, which retails for $49.99, scored high marks across the board. For players who are looking for a premium golf ball but don't generate Tour-level speed, it's definitely worth a try. Personally, I would give a slight edge to the B RXS based on the testing I did with both balls, but I could easily game the B RX and imagine that other golfers who conducted similar testing might prefer it over the B RXS. Regardless, both deserve to be considered among the best golf balls on the market today.