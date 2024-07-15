Early Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals — Here's 7 Deals On Cobra, Mizuno, Bushnell And Adidas I'd Buy Right Now

When it comes to golf manufacturers, users are truly spoilt for choice, with numerous brands available at different price points.

Now, it's no secret that golf can be expensive but, this Amazon Prime Day, there are lots of deals about, with some already out before the event officially kicks off on the 16th and 17th July.

We never say no to a good deal on golf equipment and, right now, you can purchase some of the best drivers, best golf balls and even best golf bags with discounts. Below, we have taken a look through some of the most impressive deals we have seen!

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Wood | 40% off at Amazon

Was $300 Now $179.99 The Mizuno ST-Z 230 fairway wood looks stunning at address and inspires confidence. Faster swingers may struggle to keep the ball down due to mid spin but, for the majority of golfers, it offers enough speed while being very forgiving on off-center strikes. Read our full Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Review

Cobra Golf 3D Printed Grandsport Putter | 53% off at Amazon

Was $349 Now $164.50 The Grandsport-35 from Cobra is an oversized blade with a Descending Loft Technology face that gets the ball rolling consistently regardless of your angle of attack or ball position in your stance. The modern look and perimeter weighting make this one of the most forgiving blade putters we've tested. Read our full Cobra King Grandsport-35 3D Printed Putter Review

Such is the performance of Mizuno fairway woods that they rank amongst the best fairway woods money can buy. However, it's rare that you find deals on them... until now, as the ST-Z 230 is now $130 off! Having tested it, we know that its main standouts, in terms of performance, are classic looks, forgiveness of the face and the customization options via the adjustable hosel.

Like the ST-Z 230 Fairway Wood, we have also tested the 3D Printed Grandsport Putter from Cobra which, for a blade design, is extremely forgiving on heel and toe strikes. It does have an oversized head so, at address, it should inspire confidence, whilst the Descending Loft Technology face helped our tester get the ball rolling smoothly and consistently.

The last product in this section comes from one of the best golf shoes we have ever tested, as we've managed to find the newest adidas Tour360s in the Amazon Prime Day sale. In testing, we found them near faultless, as the soft, premium leather, incredible grip and support secured it five stars out five. It's the first time we've seen this shoe reduced and, what's more, the older adidas Tour360 22 Golf shoe is also on sale this Prime Day.

Bushnell Tour V6 Patriot Pack | 17% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $249.98 Featuring all the Bushnell technology you know and love, the V6 Patriot Pack includes the standard version of the V6, as well as a carry case and a ball marker.

Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon

Was $279.95 Now $224 A push cart that nails the basics and has some excellent details to make it stand out from the crowd. Lightweight, compact and with plenty of storage, it's one of the best push carts we've tested. Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review

Bushnell are known for producing some of the best golf rangefinders on the market, with the V6 now reduced by $50. Having tested the Shift version, we know that this model excels in a number of areas, as the exceptional optics and accuracy make this a real premium product.

Speaking of premium, the Nitron Push Cart from Bag Boy is also reduced, with a 20% discount bringing it down to one of the lowest prices we have ever seen. It's rated as one of the best golf push carts money can buy, due to the fact it folds down easily and compactly, whilst also providing ample storage and great ride quality.

You'll struggle to find two better products for under $250 but, because they're on sale already, it's best to get them sooner rather than later, especially with how popular these models are.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 42% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $299 The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle and direction. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Wilson Zip Golf Balls | 14% off at Amazon

Was $34.99 Now $29.97 Constructed with a zero compression core, the Wilson Zip is an excellent offering that won't break the bank. Not only do you get two dozen, but with this discount it equates to just just above $1 per golf ball!

The final products we have seen are the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor and Zip Golf Balls from Wilson, which are now reduced by sizeable amounts this Prime Day.

Beginning with the Rapsodo, which is a really good option in the portable launch monitor category, especially at this price point for under $300. Not only did we find it easy to set up, but the reliable shot detection and playback options were really handy and, when compared to the best golf launch monitors that come in at the higher end, price-wise, the Rapsodo really held its own.

Finally, there are loads of golf ball deals available this Prime Day, with one of the best ones we've seen coming in the shape of the Wilson Zips, which are now just over $1 a ball. Wilson make some of the best budget golf balls and, with this model, you are sure to get some great value!