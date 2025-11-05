This Week In Golf: New Drivers, LIV's Big Switch And A Tiger Woods Design Hosting The PGA Tour

This Week In Golf: Jonny Leighfield’s weekly look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

Following a quieter stretch in the world of tour golf last week, the coming days sees a full quota of tournaments in each of the main professional circuits.

The PGA Tour has returned for the final three-week stretch of the year while the LPGA Tour is closing its Asian Swing with one last event. The DP World Tour Playoffs are set to begin in the Middle East and the Asian Tour's International Series is set for its penultimate tournament.

As well as the action to come, a handful of key stories have already played out since Monday morning.

But, with so much action to try and stay tuned into, it can be easy to lose track of the biggest storylines. Below, we've picked out some of the most interesting narratives from across the world of professional golf this week.

LIV SWITCHES TO 72 HOLES

Almost certainly the biggest story in golf this week is LIV Golf's decision to move on from 54-hole tournaments in favor of the traditional 72 used by many of the world's biggest tours.

The surprising news dropped on Tuesday, with LIV's CEO Scott O'Neil confirming the latest notable alteration by the PIF-backed circuit as it looks to clinch OWGR recognition.

Jon Rahm called the move "a win for the league and the players" while Bryson DeChambeau said it is a "fantastic evolution."

The first 72-hole tournament will be LIV Golf Riyadh in February, with nearly all events taking place Thursday through Sunday. The opening event, however, will be Wednesday through Saturday.

PGA TOUR RETURNS ON TIGER-DESIGNED COURSE

After a week's break, the PGA Tour is back with the World Wide Technology Championship - held at El Cardonal at Diamante.

The Tiger Woods-designed layout has often led to particularly low scoring in the past, making for an exciting event in the heat of Mexico.

And the pressure to do well this week is really on because, after the World Wide Technology Championship, there are only two more tournaments in 2025 before the FedEx Cup's top-100 is set and cards are secured or lost for next term.

DP World Tour Q-School Final Stage

Speaking of cards, the battle for playing rights on the DP World Tour is reaching its conclusion in Spain over the coming days.

Starting on Friday and lasting six full rounds over six days, 156 players will play INFINITUM's Lakes and Hills courses twice before a 72-hole cut is made.

From there, each player will attempt to finish inside the top-20 after a further 36 holes in order to secure DP World Tour status.

Notable names involved include Eddie Pepperell, Chris Wood and a pair of five-time DP World Tour winners, George Coetzee and Alexander Levy.

NEW DRIVERS ON THE SCENE

Before likely being officially launched at some point shortly into the new year, a couple of club manufacturers have sent their newest products out to be tested in competition this week.

Mere hours after appearing on the USGA's conforming list, the new TaylorMade Qi4 and Ping G440 K were seen at Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Rory McIlroy was seen using the standard version of TaylorMade's Qi4 while Tommy Fleetwood had the LS driver in hand on course. Given there are several Ping staffers in the field this week, there remains a good chance someone like Tyrrell Hatton, Laurie Canter or Dan Brown may put the G440K in the bag.

PENULTIMATE INTERNATIONAL SERIES EVENT

On the Asian Tour, this week's Moutai Singapore Open is an International Series event. More specifically, it's the penultimate International Series event of the year.

Following the news that LIV Golf will now be offering the top-two eligible players in the International Series Rankings a card for the 2026 season, those near the top of the standings will be desperate to make their lofty positions count.

Currently, Scott Vincent and Miguel Tabuena (pictured above) hold the vital spots, but a win for one of their rivals this week would leave them with work to do ahead of the closing PIF Saudi International later this month.

FINAL LEG OF LPGA TOUR'S ASIAN SWING

There are only three events remaining in the LPGA Tour season, with the TOTO Japan Classic up next.

The event, which is headlined by Minjee Lee (above), is the final leg of the Asian Swing and precedes the sprint to the line in terms of the Race To CME Globe.

Not only are players battling to reach the top-60 in order to play the CME Group Tour Championship, many are hoping to retain their playing rights by finishing inside the top-100.

ELSEWHERE