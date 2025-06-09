Meet The 15 Amateur Golfers Competing In The 125th US Open At Oakmont

When the 125th edition of the US Open gets underway at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday, there will be 15 amateurs in the field.

Some of them already have Major Championship experience behind them, but for the majority this will be a first taste of playing in one of the 'Big 4'.

Here are the 15 amateur golfers playing in the 2025 US Open.

Evan Beck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 34

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 30

Qualifying route: Winner, 2024 US Mid-Amateur

Beck won his first USGA title with a 9&8 victory over Bobby Massa in the 36-hole championship match of the 43rd US Mid-Amateur Championship at Kinloch Golf Club.

The 34-year-old, who missed the cut at The Masters in April, played his college golf at Wake Forest and briefly turned pro after graduating in 2013.

However, the Virginia Beach native regained his amateur status in 2019 after struggling with a series of injuries.

Despite being one of the country's top mid-amateurs, Beck has a lot going on in his life besides golf, for he's also a portfolio manager.

Trevor Gutschewski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 18

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 534

Qualifying route: Winner, 2024 US Junior Amateur

The son of PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour player Scott Gutschewski became just the second player from Nebraska to win a USGA championship following Johnny Goodman (1933 US Open and 1937 US Amateur).

Gutschewski defeated Tyler Watts in the 36-hole final at Oakland Hills Country Club, and he will play for the University of Florida this fall.

Gutschewski, his father Scott, and older brother, Luke, all played together in the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship, the first time in 20 years that a father and two sons were in the same tournament under the PGA Tour umbrella (Jack Nicklaus, Jackie and Gary).

Earlier this year, the 18-year-old was named to the US National Junior Team – launched by the USGA – which aims to identify the country’s rising talents.

Frankie Harris

A post shared by Linger Longer Invitational (@lingerlongerinvitational) A photo posted by on

Age: 22

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 61

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

Harris posted a 68 to share medalist honors in his local qualifier at Solina GC, then recorded an 11-under 133 to share medalist honors in final qualifying at Emerald Dunes.

The 22-year-old, who has qualified for his last three US Amateurs, has just completed his redshirt junior season for the University of South Carolina.

He two college victories to his name, including the 2024 Wofford Invitational.

Justin Hastings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Nationality: Cayman Islands

WAGR: 23

Qualifying route: Winner, 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship

Despite the Cayman Islands only having 27 golf holes, it's not prevented Justin Hastings getting to where he is in the amateur game.

The 21-year-old won the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship by one stroke in January of 2025 at Pilar Golf Club, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and he will become the first player from the Cayman Islands to compete in the US Open.

Aged 14, Hastings made the cut at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile - the same year a young Joaquin Niemann won.

Hastings, who missed the cut at The Masters in April, has just completed his senior season at San Diego State University, where he owns the lowest career-scoring record of 71.48, just ahead of two-time Major champion Xander Schauffele.

Mason Howell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 17

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 484

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

The 17-year-old made quite a statement at final qualifying, where he carded a pair of 63s at Piedmont Driving Club to share medalist honors with recent University of Illinois graduate Jackson Buchanan.

One of the top junior golfers in the country, Howell will play for the University of Georgia next year.

Earlier this year, he helped Brookwood High in Thomasville, Georgia to its fourth state title in the last five years.

Ben James

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 22

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 3

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

A pair of late birdies in final qualifying helped James secure his US Open spot for the second consecutive year.

The 22-year-old missed the cut at Pinehurst, but the three-time first-team All-American at the University of Virginia, who just helped the Cavaliers to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Championship, will be confident of improving his position this time around.

In 2023, the man from Milford, Connecticut won the Phil Mickelson Award for being the country's top freshman.

James also represented the USA on the victorious 2023 Walker Cup Team at St Andrews in Scotland.

Noah Kent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 151

Qualifying route: Runner-up, 2024 US Amateur

Kent grabbed his place in the field after finishing second in the 124th US Amateur at Hazeltine National, where he was edged out by Jose Luis Ballester, 2 down, in the 36-hole championship match.

The 20-year-old Naples resident played his first one-and-a-half seasons at the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of Florida this spring.

Kent, who was inspired to play professional golf when, aged 13, he met Rory McIlroy, played The Masters this year, although he didn't make it through to the weekend.

His father, David, played in the 1990 US Junior Amateur, while his stepfather, Dana Fry, a golf course architect, collaborated with Michael Hurdzan and Ron Whitten on Erin Hills, site of the 2025 US Women's Open and 2017 US Open.

Jackson Koivun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 2

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

The Auburn University junior earned one of the five available spots at Piedmont Driving Club.

The 20-year-old already has an impressive resume. In 2024, he became the first freshman to win the Haskins Award, given annually to the top collegiate golfer, since former World No.1 Justin Thomas more than a decade earlier.

As a freshman, he recorded a 3-0 matchplay record to help Auburn claim its first NCAA title while finishing one stroke out of the top spot individually.

Koivun, part of the inaugural Elite Amateur Program, part of the US National Development Program launched by the USGA, also recorded a 69.0 stroke average as a sophomore, a single-season program record.

Michael La Sasso

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 8

Qualifying route: Winner, 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Golf Championship

The Ole Miss junior earned his first US Open start by winning the NCAA Division I individual title in May by two strokes, becoming the second Rebel to win the famous title, following Braden Thornberry in 2017.

It means he joins teammate and qualifier Cameron Tankersley in the field for the 125th US Open.

Last year, the North Carolina native represented the USA in the Palmer Cup at Lahinch (he also was a member of the 2025 USA side).

A three-time winner in his All-American 2024-25 campaign, he led the squad with a 69.51 stroke average.

Bryan Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 29

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

The University of Virginia survived a 3-for-2 playoff against two LIV golfers, advancing at the expense of Colombia's Sebastian Munoz, a PGA Tour winner.

He's the second member of the 2025 NCAA runner-up Cavaliers to qualify for the US Open, joining Ben James.

The 21-year-old helped Virginia win two matches in the NCAA Championship before the team lost to Oklahoma State in the title match.

Other highlights include runner-up at the 2024 Northeast Amateur, plus he qualified for matchplay at the 2022 US Junior Amateur.

Zachery Pollo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 54

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

The University of Arizona senior from Rocklin, California came through both stages of qualifying to reach his first US Open.

Pollo was the medalist in his local qualifier at Tucson CC, where he shot a 65, and then he claimed one of the four available spots at Valencia CC.

His highlights to date include the Round of 32 of the 2024 US Amateur at Hazeltine National, and co-medalist in the 2023 Arizona National Invitational Tournament.

He also won the 2023 California Amateur.

Lance Simpson

A post shared by Tennessee Golf (@vol_golf) A photo posted by on

Age: 22

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 40

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

Simpson carded an 8-under 134 at the Dallas qualifier to secure his spot in the US Open, after being exempt from local qualifying due to his position within the top 50 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The 22-year-old from Knoxville recorded a 73.46 stroke average this past season with three top-10s.

In 2020, he cruised to victory at the Tennessee Junior PGA Championship, winning by eight strokes.

Simpson, a University of Tennessee redshirt junior also finished third in the 2024 Southern Amateur, and third in the 2023 Monroe Invitational.

Cameron Tankersley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 21

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 37

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

The Ole Miss junior from Dickson, Tennessee will make his first US Open appearance after posting 8-under 134 in the Dallas qualifier.

The 21-year-old recorded a 71.12 stroke average during his junior season in 2024-25, with a pair of top-5 finishes.

Tankersley also won the 2025 Patriot All-American Invitational and finished second in the 2024 Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

Matt Vogt

A post shared by Matt Vogt (@mattvogt317) A photo posted by on

Age: 34

Nationality: United States

WAGR: 2,078

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

Vogt will make his US Open debut after earning medalist honors in the Walla Walla, Washington final qualifying.

The dentist knows Oakmont well, for he was a caddie there for six years before going to dental school at Indiana University.

Vogt played collegiately at Butler University in Indianapolis. He also claimed a pair of Indianapolis Open titles (2024-25), and finished third in the 2024 Indiana State Amateur.

It will be an emotional week for the 34-year-old, who lost his father a couple of months ago.

Tyler Weaver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

Nationality: England

WAGR: 28

Qualifying route: Final Qualifying

The Florida State sophomore qualified for his first US Open by earning one of the five available spots at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The young Englishman, son of retired horse racing jockey, Jason Weaver, finished second in the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

His only collegiate win to date is the 2025 Cabo Collegiate, but he has also won the 2023 English Boys' Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship and was the runner-up in the 2023 English Amateur.