TV 'Coverage Driving Me Insane Already' – Social Media Erupts Over Quality Of Televised Ryder Cup Action

After a tediously long build up to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, we got just one hour into the day 1 foursomes session before the television coverage already started to infuriate golf fans.

As we explained back at the last Ryder Cup in Rome, there is one sure fire way to upset the viewer at a tournament of this magnitude... not showing golf shots.

Once again, despite two years to improve the offer, the TV coverage got it wrong again in the early exchanges - and that has drawn significant commentary on social media.

Former European Ryder Cup player Graeme McDowell was one of the more familiar names to give his opinion on matters, explaining "coverage driving me insane already. Think we are on the 5th commercial break. May have to flip on the SkySports".

Viewers in the UK seem to be having a better experience than those stateside, so I decided to do a little digging to find out what's going wrong...

Social Media Erupts Over Quality Of Ryder Cup TV Coverage

I will say, before we get into the comments on social media, that the Sky Sports day one television coverage of the Ryder Cup has been pretty good so far.

There are some minor issues around the sound not matching up with the video on occasion, and the usual bombardment of commercials, but generally speaking I am enjoying it more than the Masters TV coverage earlier this year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I am keen, however, to hear your experience watching the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Drop me a comment in the box below and share your thoughts on the quality of the televised coverage.

This has been something I have talked about a lot over the course of this year's golf season, so I'd be keen to know what you think needs to change to improve the experience.

What Has Social Media Said About The TV Coverage Of The Ryder Cup?

Grant Horvat is another popular name who has weighed in on the topic, posting this on his X account.

I love commercials with a side of Ryder CupSeptember 26, 2025

It appears this sentiment is one shared by many golf fans, who have already had their say on social media, with some accounts on X being particularly critical.

X user P.J. Wascher said "Not that I should be surprised, but man this Ryder Cup TV coverage sucks. NBC going to a commercial break every two shots'".

Following a similar theme, Blue 1878 explained "The American TV coverage for the Ryder Cup is absolutely awful", and Tony Garver commented "So far the TV coverage sucks for the Ryder Cup. Missing shots and the sound and video are off. Too many commercials. Peacock should have done multiple streams".

Another common complaint is the fact that shots are being missed from the coverage despite there only being 8 balls in play on the course.

I am inclined to agree that this is totally unacceptable. In the modern era of sports broadcasting, how can we not be in a position where a camera is on every player at all times, with a constant cycle of shots being shown in a logical order.

Fans on the ground at Bethpage Black are getting uninterrupted views of the action, but the offer for those watching television coverage of the Ryder Cup isn't as engaging (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, an event with this level of interest and reach will have incredible commercial potential and broadcasters will be looking to take advantage of that.

However, the balance has to be right in order to maintain fan engagement and not detract from an event that so many golf fans look forward to for two whole years.

The problem with commercial breaks isn't just solely linked to volume either, as returning to the coverage to see a nausea inducing whirlwind of all the shots we might have missed.

This gives you very little chance to get a true feel for the occasion or the jeopardy on the course, which again leaves viewers feeling a little flat.

The atmosphere on at Bethpage Black is electric, but the atmosphere in some homes across the United States appears to be a little more flat thanks to frustrating TV coverage issues (Image credit: Getty Images)

While complaints have been plentiful in America, it appears that Canada have also had a rough ride this morning with regards to TV coverage.

Reports suggest that some viewers missed a chunk of the early action before the issue was resolved, leaving some furious.

Rob Longley, a writer and columnist, shared this update on X:

"Cable companies are finally figuring it out in Canada. Ryder Cup now available via Golf Channel on Cogeco after a maddening early morning without".

So, I suppose I should be very grateful for the enjoyable morning I have had watching the coverage in the UK, but do drop me a comment below if that hasn't been your experience so far.