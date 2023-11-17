Garmin vs Apple Watch: Our head-to-head verdict on which GPS watch is better for golf

When deciding on a new GPS watch to use for golf, two key names are likely to pop up - Garmin and Apple Watch. A good GPS watch may not be the first thing on your wish-list to help improve your game, but with ever-evolving technology these devices can in-fact offer a cost effective way to work on your discipline, analyze your swing, learn your distances, and see more of the course from the tee.

There are plenty of options out there when it comes to tech, like perhaps some of the best golf rangefinders on the market, but you may also decide you want to check out the best golf watches available.

Garmin and Apple have both been making significant investments into their sports watches: Garmin has long been a leader in GPS devices for outdoor pursuits, while Apple has more recently been increasing its focus on sports and health tracking, most notably with the popular Apple Watch. Additionally whether it's shot tracking or automatic GPS yardages on the golf course, there are loads of ways to use your Apple Watch to its fullest when you're playing golf as well.

We have reviewed plenty of Garmin’s golf-specific watches, including the five-star Garmin Approach S70 , and the great value Garmin Approach S12 . We have also gone in-depth into the Apple Watch , to explore how golfers can get the most out of these versatile devices. But which of these devices is best for golf, Garmin watches or the Apple Watch

Garmin GPS watches vs Apple Watch: Read our head-to-head verdict

Design

The first and most obvious area to examine in the Apple Watch and Garmin GPS watches is the design. While it's important to have functionality for your golf game, many golfers will first be drawn to the look of their new GPS device.

Garmin watches come in a huge variety of different designs and iterations, but there are some areas of the design that remain consistent throughout Approach lines and the Garmin multi-sport devices that also offer golf options - most notably the utilitarian look.

The Garmin devices on offer feature a sleek and sporty look, that will fit in nicely with your chosen golf outfit, or for most other outdoor activities for that matter. With mostly dark color and monochrome colors on offer for the watch faces, Garmin offers a simplicity well-suited to sports, but they are often more chunky than a standard watch, and they could stand out if you’re planning on wearing your watch for more day-to-day activities - great on the golf course, but perhaps a bit out of a place at a wedding or dinner party.

Apple Watches, however, are not specifically designed for golf and instead have been conjured up to fit smoothly into your everyday life, and the aesthetics are a clear indication of this. With a low-profile and sleek watch face design, Apple Watches have a much more subtle aesthetic that wouldn’t be out of place in the office, offering you more versatility from your GPS.

It’s also worth noting that both Garmin and Apple watches have a huge range of both brand name and aftermarket watch straps, offering some customization to suit your desired aesthetic, from outlandish colors to more stylish metal straps.

Display

A clear and customizable display is an essential consideration when it comes to a good golf watch. Where the hole graphics on the Approach S62 were somewhat basic, the brand really stepped it up with the Approach S70, which has a large, vibrant, detailed and crystal clear display. Brightness can sometimes be lacking in the lower price point models, making it tricky to easily spot where you are on the course and where your next shot needs to go.

The display plaudits must go to the Apple Watch, owing to its ultra-clear display. Having honed its expertise in touch-screen phones over decades, the Apple Watch features the same flawless display and crisp detail that you’d also expect from an iPhone. Large display, vibrant colors, and fantastic brightness make the Apple Watch the chosen GPS device for golf if clarity of display is your key.

(Image credit: Joel Tadman)

Ease of use

Another vital factor to consider when purchasing a new GPS watch is the ease of use, especially when it comes to the huge array of features that a modern golf watch can offer.

When it comes to getting to the course and receiving those all important GPS distances, the Garmin is better designed to do this quickly. Often with the Apple watch, you'll need to open the app on your phone to access the full feature suite on your watch, which takes more time and faff.

You can download golf apps onto your watch, such as Arccos, VPar and Hole19 apps which give automatic yardages to the front, middle and backs of greens, and shot tracking on these apps is pretty intuitive as well. With Arccos, for example, having Apple watch removes the need to use a Link device or have your phone in your pocket.

Many Garmin watches utilize side buttons for navigation as well as or instead of a touch screen depending on the model, which can take time to familarise yourself with the process. The Apple watch is certainly more intuitive, but the screen isn't overly golf glove friendly, which is a problem if you wear it on the opposite wrist.

Features

This may come as no surprise from a brand that specifically tailors many of its products to the golfing world, but Garmin is by far the leading choice when it comes to golf features.

With features like Pin Pointer for blind shots, a Virtual Caddie that is smart enough to coach your club choice based on your game, and the technology to factor in wind to your shot when paired with the Garmin app, the features to help improve your game are almost endless on Garmin watches. Some will even account for changes in slope or environmental factors like wind to provide more accurate GPS distances - very clever stuff.

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin watches also come pre-loaded with thousands of golf courses and often have outstanding battery life. Garmin’s golfing products also include other fitness tracking options if you’d like to use your watch for more than just your next round.

Of course Apple Watches also come with their own huge array of functions, owing to their app-based systems, and there are plenty of golf apps on offer.

From the free Arccos Caddie app to the Golfshot: Golf GPS+AR app (which costs $99.99), there are plenty of options out there to help you improve your game with the Apple Watch, but these apps don’t come pre-loaded on the device so you will have to test and sample which will work best for you.

Some of these apps will also need to be purchased or will come with in-app purchases to maximize their potential, which may put off many golfers if you’d prefer your device to be ready to go at the point of purchase. Both Garmin and Apple watch are able to offer smartphone notifications, depending on which Garmin model you opt for.

Some Garmin watches do offer off-course lifestyle features - the Approach S70 has 24/7 health tracking and activity monitoring, for example, but the more basic models won't offer this. The Apple watch, especially in the new Series 9, has things like Double tap, can monitor things like your sleep and even help find your iPhone. So it's fairly even here depending on what is most important to you.

Overall appeal

Overall we would say that Garmin watches are the perfect choice for committed golfers looking for that additional edge. With extensive golf functionality and accuracy, as well as off-course features in the more premium models, Garmin devices will benefit enthusiastic players of all abilities. There are also more affordable options for golfers that just want to use it on the course.

The Apple Watch, however, could be a great option for a new golfer who wants ease of use, all-round functionality, and a more day-to-day aesthetic. With Apple Watches, versatile style and simplicity is the main appeal but there are plenty of golf apps that allow you to track your shots, monitor your swing and provide accurate distances that utilise the tech specifically in the Apple watch for a more seamless user experience.

Which one should you choose?

Choose a Garmin GPS watch for golf if…

- You want class-leading, golf-specific features built in from the get-go

- You want the option of a golf watch for less money

- You're not too bothered about wearing the watch off the course

Choose an Apple Watch if…

- You want an easy to use watch with crystal clear optics

- You want a versatile watch that can be used anywhere, for most sports

- You want to benefit for the extra lifestyle features on offer