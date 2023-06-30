Best Electric Trolleys For Women 2023

Best Electric Trolleys For Women

The humble push cart has come a long way in its evolution from a mere metal framed contraption to the impressive electric trolleys we see for sale in golf shops today. These ingenious trollies have made the game accessible to all women. No longer is age or fitness a barrier, the introduction of the electric golf trolley means that all women with the stamina to walk 9 or 18 holes can have the joy of playing this game. The electric trolley does the hard work for us on the course, taking away the dread of having to carry a heavy bag around, particularly in the heat or on courses with lots of elevation changes. Many of the best women’s golf bags on the market are extremely light however so carrying for 9 holes for some extra fitness shouldn’t be an issue. It’s hard to believe that it’s been exactly three decades since Joe Catford introduced electric trolleys to golf in 1983 with his company PowaKaddy.

Many of us in the GM office certainly can’t imagine life without our trusty powered trolley, especially when playing in 36-hole tournaments or competing over several days. The life of the battery is one of the key criteria that’s important. Other factors include price, the “golf gadgets” that the tech-savvy women may enjoy as added features and of course the weight of the trolley as you’ll be lifting in and out of your car. Having an electric trolley will help you carry some essential golf accessories around the course without having to worry about additional weight. Narrowing down the right electric trolley for you isn’t always easy, so after testing many different models, we’ve put together this handy buyer’s guide for females to help you decide.

Most compact

(Image credit: Powakaddy)

Powakaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley Smallest Trolley With Touchscreen GPS Our expert review: Specifications Weight : 9.9kg/21.8lbs without battery Screen : 3.5" full color touch screen Battery : Lithium (18 or 36 holes available) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb, responsive touchscreen GPS + Compact folding, lightweight and easy to carry + High quality finish Reasons to avoid - Handle height takes a lot of effort to adjust

The Powakaddy CT8 GPS is the world's smallest touchscreen GPS golf trolley. It folds down a whopping 35 percent smaller than its nearest competitor and is ideal for those with small car trunks or minimal space to store a trolley at home. It is also at the lighter end of the electric golf trolley spectrum too so most women will be able to maneuver it handily, speaking of which the trolley is also very easy to move around on the golf course too.

The GPS system is the same one we've become used to in Powakaddy devices, but it's on a new and very clear 3.5" full-color touchscreen display which we loved on our testing. This makes the GPS very intuitive and simple to use.

It also comes with some really useful features such as scorecard, stroke index information, active green view and flag drop to give you accurate yardages on course. It comes preloaded with 40,000 courses worldwide so where you play, you will be able to use the GPS functionality. Finally we loved the look of this trolley as well with the Gun Metal finish really standing out.

Read our full Powakaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley Review

(Image credit: Dominic Smith )

Golfstream Blue Electric Trolley A premium design on an easy to fold trolley Our expert review: Specifications Weight : 9kg/19.8lbs Screen: None Battery: Lithium 18 holes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium look and feel + Lightweight + Easy folding system + Two-year warranty as standard Reasons to avoid - Rudimentary battery - Not as compact as some

If you are a woman who wants a simple to use golf trolley then this Golfstream design could be the one for you. Out of the box, the Blue is extremely user-friendly. Already fully assembled, you can have it up and running in seconds. The folding system is a simple one-step process, where pressing a button once on the trolley collapses it into a folded state. There, an in-built magnet holds the trolley in position. We should mention it is one of the lightest designs in this guide as well.

The simplicity of the trolley has meant there aren't as many features on this trolley. For example most of the best electric golf trolleys include a basic screen showing you things like speed and battery charge. The Blue has done away with this however and features just a dial that you push in to turn on and off and turn clockwise or anti-clockwise for more and less speed respectively.

Additionally it comes as standard with an 18-hole lithium CaddyCell LifePO4 battery which, when compared to its competitors like the PowaKaddy FX3 or Motocaddy S1 looks a bit rudimentary. However the fuss-free experience of the trolley sets it apart from other models in this list and many golfers will want this from a trolley that also offers good value as well.

Read our full Golfstream Blue Electric Trolley Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Next up we have the Zip Navigator from MGI, a remote model that has a number of clever design features. For example the remote has a ‘lock’ button that stops any buttons being unwillingly pressed while in your pocket and you can invert the wheels when folding it down to save on storage space.

But the star of the show here is the stability. We found it to be very stable across all terrain and this excellent stability is in part thanks to the rear 4th wheel which keeps the trolley from tipping backwards if it goes up a steep incline. It also features downhill speed control – a feature that stops it going too quickly down steep hills – which adds to the confident stability of the trolley.

The T-Bar handle, which you can also control the trolley with, has a humble but useful display on it, showing speed, battery charge and how many yards have been covered. It’s not flashy, but it does the job. All in all, it's a very well rounded offering at a competitive price.

Read our full MGI Zip Navigator Remote Electric Trolley Review

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley Top pick Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 10.5kgs/23lbs Screen: 3.5” LCD touchscreen Battery: Super lightweight, waterproof Lithium Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Folds down compactly and quickly + Distances displayed on a crystal clear touch screen + Ability to move the pin position enhances strategy Reasons to avoid - Folding latches are quite stiff

At Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of Motocaddy products and the performance is pretty much always at the top end of the golf trolley market. This continues with the M5 GPS.

It features a hi-res 3.5” LCD touchscreen display that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. The screen can also give yardages, track scores and the time of your round. Plus you can also adjust pin positions on the screen to help you improve your strategy and get more accurate yardages.

It is powered by a 28.8V drive system – also found on every M-Series model in the range – to enhance efficiency and performance reliability. One of the great things about this cart is that you can fold the trolley away with the battery still attached to it. And while you might think the extensive range of features will easily drain the battery life, this wasn't the case in our testing.

The only minor negative point here is the folding latches are a little stiff, but we have found these can loosen up over time, and with practice the trolley can be erected in under five seconds.

Read our full Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley Review

Most stylish



(Image credit: Future)

Motocaddy M7 GPS Electric Trolley A comprehensive remote-controlled golf trolley Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 14.90kg/31lbs Screen: Crystal clear 3.5” LCD touchscreen display Battery: 28V lithium battery Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Responsive and easy-to-use remote control + Compact folding with inverting wheels + 12-month free trial of Motocaddy Performance Plan Reasons to avoid - Anti-tip wheel has to be manually removed when folding down - The wired battery feels outdated versus competitors

If you're a woman who loves gadgets then the M7 GPS from Motocaddy could wow you. As golf carts go, this is one of the most exciting carts on the market that delivers a ton of features, from its comprehensive GPS system to its remote control functionality.

The handle features a very clear 3.5" touchscreen, which will show all the GPS information you need for your round and works excellently even in wet weather. It provides front, middle and back distances to the green, dynamic green view with drag and drop pin placement, yardages to hazards, shot distance tracking and a scorecard tracker. It's a seriously comprehensive piece of kit that we loved playing around with.

On the course the remote functionality performed well too, proving to be seamless to use. It is controlled by a small ergonomic remote which is responsive and easy to use. We loved walking behind the trolley and were reassured by the responsiveness of the remote and the Down Hill Control on offer too, that will keep the trolley going steady up and down the golf course.

But most impressive of all is that it gets the basics right. It is a compact and easy to fold trolley and can save you a lot of space, thanks to its convenient folding system that we loved. We felt it could easily hold its own against some of the most compact golf trolleys on the market.

Read our full Motocaddy M7 GPS Electric Trolley Review

(Image credit: Future)

Stewart Golf Q Follow Trolley Best for hands free maneuverability Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 14kg/31lbs Screen: None Battery: Smart Power lithium Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Genuine hands-free functionality unique to the market + Easy to assemble and operate + Battery lasts for 36 holes, even on hilly courses Reasons to avoid - Still quite heavy to lift

Stewart Golf has been making some of the best electric golf trolleys for years now so it comes as no surprise the Q Follow is in this list. A completely new frame design, which has a unique marble-effect finish, allows it to fold down much more compactly while an integrated carry handle makes it easier to lift into your car. It is worth noting that it is pretty heavy compared to some of the other options in this guide though.

The trolley is unique because it can follow you around the course at your walking pace from a safe distance thanks to the unique functionality built into the Bluetooth handset. This makes it a great option for those that may struggle to want to push or hold their trolley as they play.

There’s also a new retractable stabilizer comprising two wheels, which automatically deploy as the trolley is unfolded. This keeps the trolley upright and stable throughout the round. The wider front wheel base and overall design means it seems to hug the ground much better, to the point that you really don't need to worry about it tipping over or going somewhere it shouldn't.

Read our full Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley Review

(Image credit: Future)

Motocaddy S5 GPS Electric Trolley An easy to use and reliable golf trolley that roams the course easily Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 10kgs/22lbs Screen: 3.5" LCD screen Battery: Lithium, lightweight Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very simple to assemble + Touchscreen is clear and responsive + Full hole maps enhance strategy + Robust and reliable Reasons to avoid - Performance Plan requires a paid subscription after 6 months - Those short on space may need to look elsewhere

The S5 GPS from Motocaddy boasts several exciting features that will make it a hit for anyone who loves gadgets or some of the best golf accessories on the market.

Chief among which is the one-step folding system that sees the S5 fold into a pretty compact shape. It is larger than others on this list of course so that is something to be wary of when storing it away, but one of the highlights about that folding mechanism is that you can charge the trolley's lithium battery while the cart is folded down.

The assembly process is also very user-friendly. All you need to do is press the blue button on the chassis and the S5 conveniently pops up in one swift movement. It does have a large footprint so women wanting a smaller model should look elsewhere. But this footprint makes it very stable and we found it performed seamlessly on undulating terrain around the golf course. The technology in this cart is also pretty impressive. It comes with a fully integrated GPS system that you can access through a 3.5" LCD touchscreen. This includes Dynamic Green View that matches the hole being played and gives you accurate yardages to wherever you want to play to. Finally this trolley really looks stylish too thanks to the thin frame and combination of the blue, black and grey finish.

Read our full Motocaddy S5 GPS Electric Trolley

Best additional features

(Image credit: Future)

Motocaddy M3 GPS Electric Trolley Full of handy features that will help your game Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 10.4kg/22.9lbs Screen : 2.8" LCD touchscreen display Battery: Standard Lithium or Ultra Lithium Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact when folded + Easy to assemble + GPS very handy Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be better

Sitting somewhere in the middle of its extensive line-up, we felt that the M3 GPS electric trolley could act as the perfect entry point for newcomers to the trolley game seeking strategic assistance, or it could just as easily suit those women looking for a premium product that comes in at a more digestible price point.

There are many stand-out features when it comes to the electric trolley, one of which is how compact it is when folded down. When we tested it out, it seemed to easily fit in a small trunk, and the wheels can also be inverted, or come off altogether, should you need to squeeze it into an even tighter spot. On that note the folding process is very simple - pull two latches, lift the handle up, close the latches, and it's good to go. The front wheel automatically moves into position when opening and closing too, which is handy.

The 2.8" LCD touchscreen display was super clear, can track your shots and also comes with 40,000 pre-loaded courses too.

Read our full Motocaddy M3 GPS Electric Trolley Review

(Image credit: Future)

PowaKaddy RX1 GPS Electric Trolley An impressive trolley that features on our Editors Choice Awards Our expert review: Specifications Weight : 14kg/30lbs Screen : 3.5” full colour touchscreen display with enhanced graphics Battery: 30v lithium battery Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium looks and materials throughout + High-quality, bright touchscreen + Battery is incredibly light and slim + Rear wheels can be inverted Reasons to avoid - Front wheel doesn't fold under the chassis - GPS could have more features

Our final pick on this guide of electric models for women is the RX1 GPS from PowaKaddy. This is one of the most responsive models we've tested recently, and looks fantastic too. It has a stealthy matte finish that features pops of yellow detailing, making this one of the best looking remote trolleys in the market.

That premium feel translates well onto the 3.5" full-color touchscreen display that you can use to operate the GPS system. As standard you get front, back and middle yardages to the green as well as hazards on the hole. The GPS also automatically switches to the next hole when you are on the next tee which was a handy feature. You'll also be able to benefit from digital scorecards, a shot measuring feature and drop flag technology, which all worked seamlessly with the responsive display.

During our testing sessions, we loved the remote functionality on offer here with this trolley boasting some very cool tech, including PowaKaddy's Slope Traverse Assist, which kept the cart running in a straight line down steeper gradients. A built in breaking system was also welcomed.

Lastly, whilst the trolley is easy to pack away, it should be noted it is on the heavier end of the spectrum at 14kg/30lbs. Overall though, the RX1 GPS really delivers on everything we think the best golf carts should do.

Read our full PowaKaddy RX1 GPS Electric Trolley Review

How we test

When it comes to testing golf gear, let alone golf trolleys and carts, Golf Monthly has a comprehensive testing procedure built around using the products properly, thoroughly, and over a number of rounds and golf experiences. That way we can produce proper reviews that help you make an informed decision regarding possibly buying a certain model. For our Women based buying guides such as this one, our female staff writers conduct testing and offer their opinion on what our female readers want to know. Getting down to specifics, we should first say that no manufacturer can pay for a good review, we just give you our honest opinion on the product.

We should also say that before testing even begins, the Golf Monthly team will usually attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. With how much technology is in electric trolleys these days, we think having an understanding of what a particular model can do is very important. Our female writers regularly use electric trolleys while playing and so are in an excellent position to offer advice on various brands and models.

How to choose a golf cart

There’s a lot to think about when it comes to choosing a new electric golf trolley, but fear not, we’ve put together some key points to consider when it comes to choosing a trolley to make sure you’re purchasing a product that suits your needs.

Additional Features

Over the last decade the electric trolley has become increasingly sophisticated and the additional benefits such as in-built GPS, which will help new female golfers who haven’t played many golf courses. Scoring functionality, because if you’re like us, it seems almost impossible to find a pencil in your bag before your round and even the addition of USB ports, so you can charge your phone while you’re on the course. All of the above are features that tech loving women will benefit from having access to.

Battery Life

Big improvements have been to the lifespan of the battery in recent years. New materials like lithium have allowed trolley designers to make the battery smaller, lighter and longer-lasting. It is worth noting that more powerful batteries do often cost a little more.

Storage

Historically, older style powered trolleys were incredibly heavy to lift and cumbersome to store and women complained about the difficulty of transporting them to the course. Modern electric trolley designs are much more compact and made from some clever lightweight materials that allow them to still be robust, but far easier to lift in and out of a car boot.

Maneuverability

The ease of use is another big consideration, whether you tend to play a flat parkland course or a hillier heathland or links, the “best maneuverability” may score much needed marks in your decision-making. There’s also the design and style to take into account and the landscape of trolleys is changing so that there are more choices than just the traditional black frame for the style-conscious woman.

Remote control/Follow Trolleys

Yes you can actually buy electric trolleys that follow you now via sensors! Naturally trolleys that have follow or remote control functionality do cost considerably more, but if you play at a course where trolleys have to stick to paths down the side of holes, being able to control the trolley from the fairway via remote is extremely helpful.

We hope you enjoyed this guide, but for more buying advice, see our guides on the best golf watches, or the best golf club sets for beginners.

FAQs

Are electric golf trolleys worth it? There is no sugar-coating it, electric trolleys are a big investment but we have found that the models above have really helped golfers physically. Going from carrying a heavy bag on the shoulders and back, to using an electric trolley is truly illuminating as to how much effort it saves. Indeed this point can also be applied to people differently not only because of golfers wanting to spend money at different price points, but also because we all have varying physical capabilities and all play on contrasting courses. For example if a player has a bad back and plays on a hilly golf course, then an electric trolley will definitely be worth every penny. Whilst a golfer who is fit and healthy and plays on a flat course, despite undoubtedly also saving physical exertion, may not get as much out of an electric model.

What is the difference between the Motocaddy M1 and S1 trolley? While the S1 is one of the most popular Motocaddy models, the M1 has been designed to replicate the features of the S1 just in a sleeker SlimFold frame that folds down to superb size for storage, making it easy to transport from point A to B.

