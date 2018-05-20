Sunday Trading: Nike Golf Deals And Other Apparel Savings

Check out some great savings on Nike apparel in this week's Sunday Trading

Hello and welcome to the latest Sunday Trading post and this week we have a Nike special with some other apparel deals too.

Nike have loads of items in their sale with items in plenty of different sizes and colours.

Nike Classic 99 Cap: Was £23.95, Now £14.97

Need a new golf cap for the summer? Nike's Classic 99 is in the sale in size medium/large.

It comes with laser-cut perforations and stretchy fabric so will keep your head nice and cool on the course.

Nike Dri-FIT Polo: Was £32.95, Now £22.97

This Nike Dri-FIT polo currently has almost a tenner off and comes in sizes large and up for the Red and small only for the sky blue.

Nike Dri-FIT Momentum Shirt: Was £34.95, Now £23.97

Here's another great deal on a Nike shirt, this time on a collar-less option. The grey and black as shown in the picture is available in S, M and XL, whilst the all black version is available in S, L and XL.

Nike Breathe Polo: Was £39.95, Now £31.97

Another Nike polo in the sale, this time the Breathe version which has around £8 off. It's available in three different colours and a few different size options.

Nike Zonal Cooling Polo: Was £49.95, Now £34.47

This Nike Zonal Cooling polo shirt retails at just under £50 and has over £15 off and is available in plenty of size options.

Nike Flat Front Shorts: Were £42.95, Now £27.97

Get ready for the summer with a new pair of golf shorts from Nike. These have £15 off!

They're available in sizes 30 waist up to 40.

Nike Therma Core Half Zip Top: Was £54.95, Now £43.47

Nike's Therma Core half zip top currently has over £10 off in their sale. It comes in five different colour-ways and is available in a number of sizes.

Nike Modern Fit Chinos: Were £59.95, Now £43.97

These Nike Modern Fit chinos currently have around £16 off in their sale and come in plenty of different sizes.

Nike Dri-FIT Half Zip Top: Was £74.95, Now £59.47

Over £15 off the Nike Dri-FIT half zip top which comes in two colours and plenty of sizes.

Nike AeroLayer Jacket: Was £164.95, Now £131.47

Comes in the blue as pictured and black too, in different size options.

Under Armour

UA Golf ColdGear Reactor Vest: Was £80, Now £48

Pick up the Under Armour ColdGear Reactor vest in blue and sizes medium or large for just £48, a saving of £32!

Other deals

