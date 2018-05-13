Check out the best deals that we've found this week

Sunday Trading: Best Golf Deals Of The Week

Welcome to the latest instalment of Sunday Trading, where you can find some of the best deals we've found online this week.

I've written this before but this is definitely the best Sunday Trading post so far.

Check out all the deals below…

Srixon Z Star Golf Balls: £26.99

Srixon's Z Star and Z Star XV golf balls are available to buy on Amazon for just £26.99 per dozen.

Most places have them for around £35-37 so this is a real saving on a premium tour-level golf ball.

Longridge Tri-Cart Push Trolley: Was £85.95, Now £51.99

Here is a great deal on Longridge's Tri-Cart push trolley which currently has over £30 off!

It even comes with a water bottle holder and will make your life easier on the course.

Stromberg Sintra Shorts: From £22.39

Admittedly, I am finding it very difficult to find any of these at £22.49 on Amazon, although most are priced at £29.99 which is £10 below the RRP.

We love Stromberg's trousers and shorts so these will surely be a good investment with the whole summer ahead.

Home Golf Cage Practice Net: Was £359.99, Now £239.99

Got the room in your garden for this? If so, what a deal!

It's unlike a regular practice net that is less sturdy and pops up, this could be a permanent fixture in your garden for the next few years. It would surely improve your ball striking too.

Oh, and it has £120 off now on Amazon!

PGA Tour Home Practice Net: Was £99.99, Now £58.99

If you liked the option above but it was too pricey or you don't quite fancy a permanent golf net in your back garden, this could be the next best thing.

This PGA Tour practice net is much cheaper at £58.99 (with £41 off!) and can be put up and taken down much easier. Again, it will surely improve your ball striking.

Longridge Chipping Net: Was £9.95, Now £3

Continuing on with the theme of nets, now for one that will improve your chipping.

If you follow our Sunday Trading posts then you'll have seen this one before and it is still available for just £3 on Amazon.

Bushnell NEO Ghost GPS: Was £103.99, Now £79.75

Bushnell's NEO Ghost GPS is lighweight and small and can help your game by giving accurate yardages to the front, middle and back of greens.

Never used a GPS before? This would be a good one to start with.

Under Armour Men's Performance Polo: From £18.59, Was £30.00

Most of these are not, in fact, £18.59, but have a look at your preferred size and colour and they're all coming up for under the £30 RRP.

Callaway 2017 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls: Were £32.99, Now £27.99

Similar to the Z Stars mentioned above, here is another great deal on some premium golf balls.

Callaway's 2017 Chrome Soft X balls are in American Golf's Play More, Pay Less sale with a fiver off at just £27.99

Adidas 3-Stripes Shoe Bag: Was £21.74, Now £13.18

Need a shoe bag? This Adidas one currently has over £8.50 off on Amazon.

BUY NOW: Adidas 3-stripes shoe bag for £13.18 from Amazon

Ben Sayers Junior Set: Was £79.99, Now from £63.55

Is your son, grandson, nephew, godson or mate's son getting into golf? Here is a good deal on a Ben Sayers junior set which comes with four clubs and a stand bag.

There are two size options - 5-8 years and 9-11 years, with the 9-11 years one being a couple of quid cheaper.

Either way, this set could really give the golf bug to a junior player.

Longridge Pencil Bag: Was £24.95, Now £16.99

Are you someone that enjoys an evening nine holes or playing pitch and putt courses? This Longridge pencil bag is perfect for you.

In fact, it is perfect for plenty of different occasions and currently has almost £8 off it's RRP on Amazon.

It has a few pockets for some essentials but is lightweight and great for those moments when you don't need a full, heavy bag of golf equipment.

Cleveland RTX 3 Wedges: £99 Each or 2 For £169

Not upgraded your wedges in a while? Now is the time.

Cleveland's RTX 3 wedge is one of the best on the market right now and can still be picked up for £99 each or £169 for two on American Golf.

Callaway XR Fairway Wood: Was £199, Now £129

We were a big fan of the XR fairway wood when it came out a few years back and it currently has £70 off in the American Golf Play More, Pay Less sale.

50 Second Chance Golf Balls With Bag: Were £25.99, Now £19.99

With the summer now in swing it's a great chance for us to head to the short game facilities and practice areas to hone our games.

Here is a good saving on 50 practice balls as well as a bag to help make it easier for you to practice and improve in 2018.

Woodworm Surge V2.0 Spikeless Golf Shoes: £19.99

Need a cheap pair of spikeless golf shoes for the summer? Here is a perfect pair.

Woodworm's Surge V2 spikeless model can be picked up for just £19.99 on Amazon.

Wilson Staff D200 irons 5-SW: Were £379.99, Now £259.99

Need a new set of irons for a bargain price? Check out these from Wilson Staff in American Golf's Play More, Pay Less sale.

Callaway Synthetic Leather Scorecard Holder: Was £11.99, Now £7.66

This Callaway scorecard holder currently has over £4 off and is a useful item to help keep your scorecard safe during play.

BUY NOW: Callaway scorecard holder for £7.66 from Amazon

Golf Travel Bag: Was £34.99, Now £12.99

Going away on a golf trip this year and need a cheap travel bag? This is perfect.

It's currently priced at just £12.99 with over £20 off.

Golf Grip Training Aid: Was £14.99, Now £9.82

Are you changing your grip or want to check that yours is nice and neutral? Here is a great training aid that you can easily attach to your golf clubs to help you bed a new grip in or to just keep yours where it needs to be.

The grip is the arguably the most important aspect of the golf swing and with more than £5 off this represents great value.

PGA Tour Swing Weight and Training Grip: Was £19.99, Now £14.49

This training aid goes one further than the previous one with a built-in shaft and swing weight. This is perfect for swinging at home, down the range or before you tee off to help you play your best.

Callaway Warbird Standbag: £89.99

Need a new stand bag? Here's a good Callaway one in American Golf's Play More, Pay Less sale.

