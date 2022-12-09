Titleist 620 MB Iron Review

Titleist 620 MB Irons Review

The Titleist 620 MB epitomises a classic looking blade. Titleist has managed to strip back the previous 718 MB model to create a timeless, classic set of irons. The 620 MB defines a typical ‘players’ look by being exceptionally compact with a slim topline on show at address. Through tour player feedback, the offset has reduced and it has a slimmer sole compared to the 718 MB to help with turf interaction. Titleist has introduced progressive blade length in all its iron series that were released in 2019, meaning the shorter irons are smaller from heel-to-toe than the long irons. Forged from a single piece of 1025 carbon steel and equipped with a beautiful chrome finish, these clubs are nothing short of spectacular.

A reason many players choose to use a set of blade irons is for the sensational feedback, especially when striking the ball out the center of the face. The 620 MB certainly delivers on this and will massively please the blade purists. While testing I found they deliver the softness required for shotmaking, with just enough 'click' to feel as though you don’t lose distance compared to the 620 CB model. However, this feeling drops off more when the ball is struck off-center - causing a firm feeling that rings through the grip and at times resulted in the ball falling a club short of my desired target.

Titleist 620 MB at address (Image credit: Future)

Titleist does offer the ability to create a combo set, with MBs in the short irons and CBs at the top end of the bag, due to the fact both models have the same stock lofts. Unless you class yourself as an elite ball striker, taking advantage of having slightly more forgiveness in the longer irons is something I would recommend. Both of these models however do come with more traditional lofts and limited amounts of technology, meaning per club these would come up shorter in comparison to the Titleist T100 and especially the T200, which sits among the best compact mid handicap irons.

Sam De'Ath hitting the 620 MB iron (Image credit: Getty Images)

As standard the 620 MB comes with a Project X Rifle shaft in regular, stiff or x-stiff and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip. However other shafts, grips and flex options are available through custom orders. There is so much to like about the Titleist 620 MB irons and if a classic looking blade is what you’re looking for, they are undoubtedly one of the best blade irons on the market. But unless your regularly peppering the sweetspot, you might want to look elsewhere.