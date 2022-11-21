Cobra Air-X Women’s Driver Review
Is this the most draw-friendly driver on the market? Carly Frost puts the Cobra Air-X Women’s driver through its paces
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
An absolute saviour for slicers. The oversized, offset head is brilliant at straightening out your ball flight. It feels easy to swing fast and comes off the face with power and easy launch
-
+
Effective in reducing a slice
-
+
High loft and low kick point shaft suited to slow swingers
-
+
Easy launch increases carry distance
-
-
Won't suit those with a neutral or draw-bias shot pattern
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Cobra Air-X Women’s Driver Review
The dreaded slice. It’s a distance-robbing shot shape that many golfers endure for life. No matter how many lessons golfers take this destructive swing tendency can be difficult to shake off. A large majority of women golfers manage a slice. It’s often the result of a poor grip, a steep swing move into the ball, and a lack of understanding of how the hands work to produce a release to square up the club. It can be confusing, so it's no wonder manufacturers are constantly working on designs that give you a helping hand.
The Cobra Air-X women’s driver offers a genuine solution among the very best drivers for slicers. It has a pronounced off-set hosel that’s designed specifically to counteract the typical slicer’s shot pattern by giving the golfer more time to return the clubface to square. To my discerning eye, the clubhead is very obviously closed (pointing left) to the target at address and I found myself wanting to manipulate it back to square, but slicers will appreciate the way this sets up.
If you’re a strong player like me, who already hits a draw, then this is quite off-putting. On the other hand, the vast majority of users who hit a slice will quickly adjust to the look of the closed face, and the benefits will be game-changing. Driving the ball straighter equals hitting the ball further. I was certainly impressed with the high launch, effortless height and super fast speed off the face. The hitting experience placed it among the upper echelon of the best golf drivers for women.
This is a light but well-balanced driver to swing through the air. In my opinion, it will really suit women who lack physical strength and swing speed. The weight-saving made by using a carbon crown material paired with Cobra’s own Women's Ultralite 40 (46.5 gram) shaft and lightweight Lamkin grip is clear. I really felt that I could generate a lot of speed without sacrificing control. The clubhead was also very stable as it traveled through the all-important hitting area, just like we experienced with the Air-X irons.
The impact sound was incredibly loud, almost like a firework exploding, and the resulting propulsion off the face is impressive. What's more, the faster face has been cleverly designed to boost your distance, no matter where the ball strikes it, so those heel and toe miss hits fly almost as far as good hits. I witnessed this in action when I hit a basket of balls with a Flightscope Mevo launch monitor set up on the driving range to record my ball flight. My dispersion grouping was impressively tight.
The shiny black clubhead will divide opinion, based on whether the distraction of sunlight or your own reflection bothers you or not. I personally think that the Air-X looks luxurious, the paintwork reminds me of those high-quality, chauffeur-driven Mercedes C Class cars you see at airports. I particularly like the silver and metallic pink touches on the sole and complementing headcover.
While you won’t see the Cobra Air-X on your TV screens in the hands of Tour players like Lexi Thompson, it would certainly win the pro shop prize for best ‘slice-buster’ in my book. Ultimately hitting longer, straighter drives is an enticing prospect and this driver delivers.
Be sure to check out the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas if you're looking for a new piece of kit at cut prices.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft