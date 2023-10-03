Vega Mizar Pro Iron Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Vega has been producing premium forged irons for many years now and precise, Japanese craftsmanship has been the foundation of its identity. Known for its extremely high quality forgings, Vega is extremely popular with club builders industry wide.

I had personally been familiar with the company through my time working in independent custom fitting facilities, so when I was presented the opportunity to get my hands on a set of Vega’s Mizar Pro blades, I was very excited.

First impressions count for a lot, and Vega clearly recognises this. From the moment you pull the first iron from the box, you know you are dealing with a product that has been treated with care and attention. The packaging of the clubs is top drawer, with each iron head even being labeled with its exact weight down to 0.1 of a gram.

(Image credit: Future)

When you get the wrappers off, once again it is impossible not to be impressed by the immaculate finish of the Mizar Pro iron. I would describe it as a brushed chrome that gives just the right amount of shine without any annoying glare and still gives a nod to the hand finished story with some very subtle lines still just about visible from the grinding wheel.

Down behind the ball, once again the Mizar Pro delivers. A slightly longer blade length than some of the best blade irons I have used instills confidence, whereas the relatively thin top line reminds you that you are still about to hit something that will require competent striking! Whilst minimal, there is a fraction more offset than I personally like to see in a blade, however many will prefer this look. Adam Scott in particular is a player who really likes to see a healthy amount of offset in his blades.

(Image credit: Future)

The main tech story in the Mizar Pro iron is the unique weight port from the toe all the way to the heel that holds what Vega refers to as a weight bar. This bar changes weight and material, from Tungsten in the long irons to Titanium in the mid irons and to aluminum in the short irons to optimize launch and spin.

Whilst I liked the concept when initially reading about it, I had my concerns that interrupting the simplicity of a pure forged blade would have a detrimental effect on the feel of the club. I am pleased to report however that I didn’t notice any negative effect on feel from the weight bar. A buttery soft strike coupled with excellent turf interaction made these a real pleasure to strike from the links turf of Saunton Golf Club.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of performance, I found them to pack a surprising punch for a traditional looking bladed iron. A good percentage of this punch however, could probably be attributed to the very strong lofts the Mizar Pro iron comes with as standard. For comparison, they are a full three degrees stronger than the Titleist 620 MB in every iron.

That is a lot and may turn some off, but for a high launch, high spin player like myself, I really enjoyed using a traditional blade that could keep up in distance with some of the best distance irons.

(Image credit: Vega Golf)

As you would hope, the Mizar Pro iron provided excellent workability. I found myself varying trajectory and curvature with relative ease and even enjoyed the feedback of the odd mis-struck shot. The Mizar Pro lets you know exactly where you have struck the ball on the face but encouragingly, I found it still produced decent ball speed and distance off even the most questionable of my strikes.

(Image credit: Future)

One minor criticism would be that the weight port seems to be a magnet for mud! It is relatively deep and as it is so low down, near to the turf, seems to fill up pretty quickly and it’s not that easy to clean out, at least while you are still on the course.

The Mizar Pro is an exceptional, premium blade offering that is undeniably beautiful. Starting at £1,743.00 GBP for a 4-PW set, they are certainly not cheap, but if your budget stretches that far, you most certainly will not be disappointed with this stunningly crafted iron.