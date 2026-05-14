The Fabulous Mediterranean Resort That's Home To One Of My Favourite Courses
Cyprus is a year-round holiday destination and for those wishing to include golf, Aphrodite Hills makes for the perfect resort
Aphrodite Hills
- GF: €140-€240
- Stats: par 70, 6,296 yards
- W: aphroditehills.com
As you will see from the video below, recommending where to play golf is a real interest of mine. And for golf in Cyprus, which is a golfing destination that's building quite a reputation, Aphrodite Hills is the perfect resort at which to base yourself. The course was designed by Cabell Robinson who was responsible for many lovely creations in including both Finca Cortesin and Las Colinas in Spain. It opened in 2002 and lies just a short drive from the international airport at Paphos.
Construction proved a lengthy affair due to the challenging, but ultimately very rewarding, topography over which it is laid out. The holes run along high ground between deep gorges, creating great drama and fabulous views, and the course is as challenging as it is fun. Not for the faint-hearted, there is a thrilling back tee on the 3rd, which calls for a truly heroic drive over the chasm. It is then quite a long drive in the buggy just to get to the fairway.
This same gully is also home to the stunning par-3 7th, which plays over an expanse of no man's land to a green set on top of a cliff face. The wow-factor continues at the 8th where you play over an ancient olive press down to an infinity green with the backdrop of the shimmering Mediterranean.
There is great beauty at this, the best golf course in Cyprus, and with an endless array of sports, accommodation and dining options to suit all members of the group, Aphrodite Hills really does have it all.
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Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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