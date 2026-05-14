The Fabulous Mediterranean Resort That's Home To One Of My Favourite Courses

Cyprus is a year-round holiday destination and for those wishing to include golf, Aphrodite Hills makes for the perfect resort

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Aphrodite Hills - Hole 7
Looking back over the spectacular par-3 7th at Aphrodite Hills
(Image credit: Aphrodite Hills)

Aphrodite Hills

Aphrodite Hills - Hole 6- Club

The par-5 6th is stroke index one

(Image credit: Aphrodite Hills)

Construction proved a lengthy affair due to the challenging, but ultimately very rewarding, topography over which it is laid out. The holes run along high ground between deep gorges, creating great drama and fabulous views, and the course is as challenging as it is fun. Not for the faint-hearted, there is a thrilling back tee on the 3rd, which calls for a truly heroic drive over the chasm. It is then quite a long drive in the buggy just to get to the fairway.

Aphrodite Hills - Hole 8 - Club

The par-4 8th plays down towards the sparkling ocean

(Image credit: Aphrodite Hills)

This same gully is also home to the stunning par-3 7th, which plays over an expanse of no man's land to a green set on top of a cliff face. The wow-factor continues at the 8th where you play over an ancient olive press down to an infinity green with the backdrop of the shimmering Mediterranean.

Aphrodite Hills - Hole 12 - Club

The 12th is one of three lovely short holes in the closing seven

(Image credit: Aphrodite Hills)

There is great beauty at this, the best golf course in Cyprus, and with an endless array of sports, accommodation and dining options to suit all members of the group, Aphrodite Hills really does have it all.

Rob Smith
Rob Smith
Contributing Editor

Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.

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