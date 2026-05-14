The Fabulous Mediterranean Resort That's Home To One Of My Favourite Courses

Aphrodite Hills

GF: €140-€240

€140-€240 Stats: par 70, 6,296 yards

par 70, 6,296 yards W: aphroditehills.com

As you will see from the video below, recommending where to play golf is a real interest of mine. And for golf in Cyprus, which is a golfing destination that's building quite a reputation, Aphrodite Hills is the perfect resort at which to base yourself. The course was designed by Cabell Robinson who was responsible for many lovely creations in including both Finca Cortesin and Las Colinas in Spain. It opened in 2002 and lies just a short drive from the international airport at Paphos.

The par-5 6th is stroke index one (Image credit: Aphrodite Hills)

Construction proved a lengthy affair due to the challenging, but ultimately very rewarding, topography over which it is laid out. The holes run along high ground between deep gorges, creating great drama and fabulous views, and the course is as challenging as it is fun. Not for the faint-hearted, there is a thrilling back tee on the 3rd, which calls for a truly heroic drive over the chasm. It is then quite a long drive in the buggy just to get to the fairway.

The par-4 8th plays down towards the sparkling ocean (Image credit: Aphrodite Hills)

This same gully is also home to the stunning par-3 7th, which plays over an expanse of no man's land to a green set on top of a cliff face. The wow-factor continues at the 8th where you play over an ancient olive press down to an infinity green with the backdrop of the shimmering Mediterranean.

The 12th is one of three lovely short holes in the closing seven (Image credit: Aphrodite Hills)

There is great beauty at this, the best golf course in Cyprus, and with an endless array of sports, accommodation and dining options to suit all members of the group, Aphrodite Hills really does have it all.