The Equipment Debrief: How Many Of The World's Top 10 Golfers Use A Mini Driver?

A what? Now, come on, you'd have to have been living under a rock not to know what a mini driver is - they're all the rage on tour. Well, kind of.

Basically, it’s a club that sits somewhere between a traditional driver and a 3-wood. Typically, they have a smaller head, more loft, and a shorter shaft length.

Tour pros tend to put them in the bag when they're facing a course with narrow fairways, when a driver is often too much club.

There are a few key differences between a mini driver and a fairway wood, and it comes down to personal preference as to what a player puts in the bag.

Now, if we'd have asked, 'How many of the world's top 10 have tried a mini driver?' the answer would probably have been 10.

Players are always looking for marginal gains, and if they see a club getting a lot of attention, they're going to have a nose around the tour trucks.

However, as we approach the second Major of the season, the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, how many of the best players actually have a mini driver in the bag?

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So, as it stands, only three of the world's top 10 players have a mini driver in the bag.

However, many other players use a mini driver or have been spotted testing the smaller version of the big stick.

And next week, of course, this table might look a bit different.

Several players appear more open to putting a mini driver in play than others.

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa might not have one in the bag at present, but both players were seen giving the R7 Quad Mini an extensive workout before last year's RBC Heritage.

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When Titleist released its GT280 last March, a number of the brand's tour players took one out, including Cameron Young, and it would be no surprise to see the World No. 3 put the new GTS300 into play this season.

Maybe we'll see a few changes next month when the US Open heads to Shinnecock, because you can't win one of those from the rough (unless your name is Bryson DeChambeau).

"The Scientist" has trialled a mini driver, the TaylorMade BRNR, but he appears to prefer his 10° fairway at present.

How long he remains with the same set-up, however, is anyone's guess, because he has been known to tinker with his golf equipment.

What about Jon Rahm, who is probably still a top-10 player in the world, regardless of what the Official World Golf Ranking says?

The Spaniard, a LIV Golf player of course, does not currently have a mini driver in the bag.