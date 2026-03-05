The 36-Hole Resort And Former Tour Venue Tucked Away In South-East England

The golf

East: par 72, 6,757 yards

West: par 72, 6,625 yards

The jury is out as to which is the better layout and my view on it, living less than half an hour away, has probably changed many times over the years. Both would sit on most lists of the best golf courses in Sussex

The par-3 16th on the East course at East Sussex National (Image credit: Getty Images)

The East provided a suitably stern test for the cream of the European Tour in the 1993 and 1994 European Opens (won by Gordon Brand Jnr and David Gilford respectively) and certainly has a demanding closing quartet

Long par 4s mix with a testing par 3 over water at 16, and there’s further water to ponder on 17, too.

There's water to ponder on both tee-shot and approach on 17 on the East course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The West is perhaps blessed with a little more character right from the off, with the shortish (off most tees) opening par 4 demanding precision before it turns sharp left for the downhill approach.

The 3rd is a cracking par 3 with water right, and the par-5 12th may set your nerves jangling as water crosses the fairway 170 yards out from the green, then hugs the right side on the fiendishly narrow approach.

Don't miss right on the par-3 3rd hole on the West course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hotel

The two courses opened in the early 1990s and were joined by a 104-bedroom hotel in 2006. This imposing building looks out towards parts of the East course and offers good-sized bedrooms and suites plus much more besides, including the Horsted Health Club and Spa.

The 18th hole on the West course at East Sussex National plays down and up towards the big clubhouse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here you’ll find a 20m heated indoor pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, 50-station gym and more – ideal whether you want to relax or get the heart racing.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s an extensive treatment menu in the spa and the ‘stay and spa’ packages are popular. The Pavilion restaurant boasts two AA rosettes and you can also eat in the Hunnington Grill or the Sussex Lounge.

Best deal

A one-night DB&B stay with two rounds of golf starts from £129 per person sharing from Monday to Friday from November to March (£159 on Saturdays).

In April, August and October, prices start from £189 per person sharing Monday to Friday, and from May to September from £219. Dinner is a three-course meal from the Table d’Hote menu in the Pavilion restaurant.

Two-night DB&B stays with three rounds range from £234 to £414 per person sharing.

(Prices correct at time of publication in March 2026)

East Sussex National, Little Horsted, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 5ES

T: 01825 880088

E: reservations@eastsussexnational. co.uk

W: eastsussexnational.co.uk