Las Colinas Golf and Country Club Course Review, Green Fees And Key Info
Las Colinas Golf and Country Club is home to one of Spain's top courses
Las Colinas Golf and Country Club: Key info
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Address
|Av. de las Colinas, 2, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante, Spain
|Phone Number
|34 952 937 883
|Website
|https://lascolinasgolf.com/en/
|reservations@lascolinasgolf.es
|Green Fees
|€65-€133
|Visitor Times
|All week
|Par
|71
|Yardage
|6,935 (black), 6,562 (white), 6,089 (yellow), 5492 (blue), 5,038 (red)
|Slope Rating
|140 (black), 138 (white), 135 (yellow), 123 (blue), 114 (red)
|Opened
|2010
|Designed by
|Cabell Robinson
When you enter the vast Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, you'll feel like arriving into a city in the Alicante countryside.
The resort, situated under an hour from Alicante airport, is home to hundreds of villas and apartments and has been voted Spain’s and Europe’s Leading Villa Resort in the World Travel Awards.
Every way you turn there's a development or a new one being built, with the resort's seriously impressive real estate projects making it a very desirable destination for international golfers and non-golfers to base themselves in this area of Spain. It's set it a beautiful part of the country, in the hills of the Dehesa de Campoamor with gorgeous views everywhere you turn.
Also on-site is a racquet club, a sports and health club, three restaurants, walking trails and a minimarket. Las Colinas also has its own beach club. Golfers will be drawn to Las Colinas, which translates in Spanish to 'The Hills', by its renowned course and just as the name suggests it's not flat, and because of that there are sensational views on offer throughout.
When it comes to the golf, Las Colinas Golf and Country Club has previously hosted European Tour Q-school and is regarded as one of the best golf courses in Spain. The undulating and varied layout opened for play in 2010 and was designed by Cabell Robinson, the man behind 2023 Solheim Cup venue Finca Cortesin.
The course gets off to a tricky start, with a strong dogleg-left opener that requires a solid drive and a mid-iron that plays uphill. The second is a long, straight par 4 with a long green before the downhill par 5 3rd that features a tricky layup with water right and left, which then cuts in to guard the green.
Thankfully, Las Colinas lets up a bit with the short par 4th before a long par 3 with water left that's followed by a beautiful three-hole stretch. The treelined par 4 6th is short, tight and uphill where a drive should leave a wedge into a three-tiered green that is extremely long and narrow.
The 7th in one of the stars on the course, playing a little over 100 yards down a severe slope and over vegetation. It's a gorgeous little par 3 that should offer up a good birdie chance, albeit the green is large and there's a lot of danger if you're wild.
Up next is the par 4 8th, which has arguably the best views on the entire course from the tee box - you won't find many golfers playing the course for the first time not reaching for their phone to snap a photo. It's a beautiful downhill par 4 that narrows the further up the hole you go. The green features a big slope off the back, right where an up-and-down will be tricky for even the sharpest of short games.
The closing hole on the front is another strong par 4 that requires a well struck drive up the left and a short iron uphill into the green. After tapping in, you'll drive by the excellent halfway truck where you can pick up your refreshments to power you through the back nine.
The closing half starts with another delightful, short par 3 that is a mere wedge before the 600+ yard 11th that doglegs right and then plays downhill and slightly back up towards the green. It's a beast of a par 5 where five is a great score - and six is a decent one, too. There's vegetation left, trees the whole way down the right and bunkers dotted about along the way.
That's followed by a good birdie chance at the par 4 12th and then another at the 13th, which is a dogleg-right par 4 where the tee shot has to be a good one as it's a tight fairway with native area right and danger lurking left.
Another glorious par 3 follows at the 14th, where you'll play a mid-iron down the hill over water with views of the Colinas properties and the par 5 3rd. The 15th is a strong par 5 with the green jutted out to the left in a peninsula and surrounded by water before the dogleg-left 16th which plays around the same lake.
The par 3 17th is the longest and toughest par 3 on the course around 200 yards from the white tees to give your long iron/hybrid play a late test, and then the superb closing hole plays towards the clubhouse and is a reachable par 5 for the longer hitters - although watch out for the water short, right of the green.
It's a superb layout that features real variety throughout. From short par 3s to long ones, doglegs, plenty of par 5s and birdie chances. The conditioning is exceptional, the views are just as good and the facilities on offer include a Toptracer driving range to warm up your game beforehand.
Once you've finished your round, you'll be spoilt for choice if you're hungry as Las Colinas is home to three restaurants. In the main clubhouse you'll find unik, for breakfast and lunch, while there's also the Japanese, Mexican and Peruvian fusion restaurant at umawa. Just next to the clubhouse is il Palco for fans of Italian food.
The vast resort of Las Colinas is home to dozens upon dozens of properties, which are all grouped in developments named after plants. We stayed in one of the stunning Madrono villas, which featured three bedrooms, a roof terrace and outdoor pool with views over the course.
For golfers looking to tick off a few more courses on a trip, Las Colinas makes for a great base as there's Villamartin Golf, Las Ramblas Golf and Real Club de Golf Campoamor Resort all within 20-minutes' drive.
Las Colinas Golf course photos:
Las Colinas Golf and Country Club location:
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
Takomo 101U Driving Iron Review
This direct-to-consumer brand has been making some serious waves in the equipment space. I check out its new driving iron release...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Will Zalatoris Describes ‘Golfer’s Worst Nightmare’ Of Masters Withdrawal Before Back Surgery
The 27-year-old will return to action at the Hero World Challenge after needing to withdraw from The Masters at the last minute
By Mike Hall Published