The Surprise European Golfing Destination That's Building Quite A Reputation
A small but varied and high quality collection of golf awaits those visiting this holiday island
If you travel about as far to the south and east as it is possible to journey in Europe, Cyprus is an ancient and mountainous island offering history, culture, cuisine and more. For many years it has been a popular holiday destination, with many even choosing to up sticks and relocate here. Unlike many such locations, golf hasn’t taken off in terms of volume of courses, but what is lacks in numbers is made up for by an eclectic mix which is also on offer at rates that are favourable to many of the more famous golfing hotspots.
The country itself has a chequered history with conflict a regular feature, perhaps ironically as it is by legend the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love. The southern two-thirds of the island is under self-rule, and is a delightful destination for European holidaymakers as well as home to a large population of ex-pats. With the exception of the highly-rated Korineum Golf and Beach resort which is on the northern coast, all of the golf in Cyprus is towards the south and west of the island. The modern road system makes travel from the main airport in the east, Larnaca, very easy.
As well as the three featured courses, all of which come highly recommended, there are a couple of others not too far from them. Minthis Golf Club was designed by Donald Steel and used to be known as Tsada. It is the beneficiary of a Mackenzie and Ebert upgrade which included two new holes as recently as 2018. Vikla is further to the east near Larnaca and only uses water to irrigate the tees and greens leaving nature to do the rest. Cyprus has a wealth of archaeological sites as well as the superyacht marina at Limassol and is an excellent destination for a family holiday.
Aphrodite Hills
Designed by Cabell Robinson, the man responsible for many fine European courses such as Las Colinas in Spain. This excellent and very varied course runs either side of a deep gorge. The challenging landscape is home to a thrilling course over high ground and cliff-tops, with both the 7th and 8th absolute stunners. The former is a breath-taking par 3 played over a gorge, while the latter is an eye-catching short par 4 to the edge of the cliff with the distracting backdrop of the shimmering sea and an ancient olive press in the middle of the fairway. Aphrodite Hills and its accompanying charms make for a very enjoyable stay.
- Par 71, 6,302 yards
Eléa
This desert-style course was designed by Sir Nick Faldo and opened for play in 2010. It features plenty of his bold, trademark bunkering, and runs over a gently-sloping and elevated hillside setting which results in some beautiful panoramas out to sea.
It is kept in fine condition and there are plenty of challenging holes with a lake separating the greens at the 5th and 9th. The penultimate hole is a super-tough par 4 with a long approach at an angle over a rocky wasteland.
- Par 71, 6,313 yards
Secret Valley
Bordering on the sprawling Aphrodite Hills estate but hidden away below it, Secret Valley is less well known and provides a very attractive and enjoyable alternative. It runs along an old river valley that is flanked by steep, rocky hills. A key factor here is the wind that blows in from the sea and can swirl up through the river basin.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There are also plenty of bunkers and pine trees as well as rocky outcrops, and a friendly and informal atmosphere both on and off the course.
- Par 71, 5,921 yards
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played more than 1,200 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 81, 32 of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but seven and a half... i.e. not the new 9 at Carne! Of those missing, some are already booked for 2024. He has been a member of Tandridge in Surrey for 30 years where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
-
-
Golf To Dye Fore In This Tropical Caribbean Paradise
The Dye Fore Course at Casa de Campo is a strong but very different companion to Teeth of The Dog
By Rob Smith Published
-
The Most Scenic County In The UK&I Is Blessed With Stunning Golf - We Reveal Six Of Our Favourite Courses
Rob Smith bases himself at Rosapenna, his favourite Irish golf resort, on his keenly anticipated golfing return to County Donegal
By Rob Smith Published