The Surprise European Golfing Destination That's Building Quite A Reputation

If you travel about as far to the south and east as it is possible to journey in Europe, Cyprus is an ancient and mountainous island offering history, culture, cuisine and more. For many years it has been a popular holiday destination, with many even choosing to up sticks and relocate here. Unlike many such locations, golf hasn’t taken off in terms of volume of courses, but what is lacks in numbers is made up for by an eclectic mix which is also on offer at rates that are favourable to many of the more famous golfing hotspots.

The dramatic par-3 seventh at Aphrodite Hills (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The country itself has a chequered history with conflict a regular feature, perhaps ironically as it is by legend the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love. The southern two-thirds of the island is under self-rule, and is a delightful destination for European holidaymakers as well as home to a large population of ex-pats. With the exception of the highly-rated Korineum Golf and Beach resort which is on the northern coast, all of the golf in Cyprus is towards the south and west of the island. The modern road system makes travel from the main airport in the east, Larnaca, very easy.

The sixteenth green at Eléa with the classy clubhouse waiting beyond (Image credit: Rob Smith)

As well as the three featured courses, all of which come highly recommended, there are a couple of others not too far from them. Minthis Golf Club was designed by Donald Steel and used to be known as Tsada. It is the beneficiary of a Mackenzie and Ebert upgrade which included two new holes as recently as 2018. Vikla is further to the east near Larnaca and only uses water to irrigate the tees and greens leaving nature to do the rest. Cyprus has a wealth of archaeological sites as well as the superyacht marina at Limassol and is an excellent destination for a family holiday.

Aphrodite Hills

The eighth hole at Aphrodite Hills leads down towards the sea (Image credit: Aphrodite Hills Resort)

Designed by Cabell Robinson, the man responsible for many fine European courses such as Las Colinas in Spain. This excellent and very varied course runs either side of a deep gorge. The challenging landscape is home to a thrilling course over high ground and cliff-tops, with both the 7th and 8th absolute stunners. The former is a breath-taking par 3 played over a gorge, while the latter is an eye-catching short par 4 to the edge of the cliff with the distracting backdrop of the shimmering sea and an ancient olive press in the middle of the fairway. Aphrodite Hills and its accompanying charms make for a very enjoyable stay.

Par 71, 6,302 yards

Eléa

There are beautiful panoramas at the Faldo-designed Eléa (Image credit: Rob Smith)

This desert-style course was designed by Sir Nick Faldo and opened for play in 2010. It features plenty of his bold, trademark bunkering, and runs over a gently-sloping and elevated hillside setting which results in some beautiful panoramas out to sea.

The closing green looks out over the entire estate (Image credit: Rob Smith)

It is kept in fine condition and there are plenty of challenging holes with a lake separating the greens at the 5th and 9th. The penultimate hole is a super-tough par 4 with a long approach at an angle over a rocky wasteland.

Par 71, 6,313 yards

Secret Valley

Sand, water, trees and rocky outcrops form the defences (Image credit: Secret Valley Golf Club)

Bordering on the sprawling Aphrodite Hills estate but hidden away below it, Secret Valley is less well known and provides a very attractive and enjoyable alternative. It runs along an old river valley that is flanked by steep, rocky hills. A key factor here is the wind that blows in from the sea and can swirl up through the river basin.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The short par-4 twelfth at Secret Valley (Image credit: Secret Valley Golf Club)

There are also plenty of bunkers and pine trees as well as rocky outcrops, and a friendly and informal atmosphere both on and off the course.