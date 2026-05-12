TaylorMade Unveils Retro Liberty Lines Collection And I Absolutely Love It

Celebrating Philadelphia and a key anniversary, TaylorMade's Liberty Lines Collection is stunning...

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TaylorMade&#039;s Liberty Lines Collection Is Retro And I Love It
(Image credit: Future)

It is PGA Championship week and with the event being hosted just outside of Philadelphia, TaylorMade has decided to combine that fact with the 250th anniversary of the United States being formed.

As such the brand has unveiled a stunningly cool collection of gear designed to celebrate the city of Philadelphia and as such there are layers of meaning and interesting homages throughout the bags and headcovers. Not to mention the inclusion of TaylorMade's retro logo getting featured throughout as well which I love.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior E-commerce Editor

Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.

This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.

Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.

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