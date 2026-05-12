TaylorMade Unveils Retro Liberty Lines Collection And I Absolutely Love It

It is PGA Championship week and with the event being hosted just outside of Philadelphia, TaylorMade has decided to combine that fact with the 250th anniversary of the United States being formed.

As such the brand has unveiled a stunningly cool collection of gear designed to celebrate the city of Philadelphia and as such there are layers of meaning and interesting homages throughout the bags and headcovers. Not to mention the inclusion of TaylorMade's retro logo getting featured throughout as well which I love.

For example the staff bag below features iconic Philadelphia landmarks like Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, whilst also including a link to Betsy Ross and her original 13-colony flag on the handle. Additionally there are smaller details like the presence of Benjamin Franklin, the 'City of Brotherly Love' stitching on the base and the custom 'Love' zippers as well. Of course red, white and blue colors feature throughout the entire collection which we can all buy now, but I really don't expect this gear to be around for long!