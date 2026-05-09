Early in the new year, when so many of our golf courses in the UK&I were either under water or at best somewhat boggy, I escaped down to the Sussex coast and the excellent Top 100 links at Rye Golf Club. Before playing its superb and resolutely traditional Old course, I spent the morning thoroughly enjoying its second layout, the Jubilee. This set off a train of thought regarding just how many excellent ‘second' courses become lost in the mist as visitors understandably focus in on the main attraction.

This is not the case at the eight clubs in the UK&I that have two or even three Top 100 courses. Nor is it so at clubs such as Ballyliffin and Trump Turnberry where one course is in the Top 100 and the other is in the second 100 of our rankings – what we call the Next 100 – so is also still highly visible. Instead, I am keen to highlight here some of the surprising number of Top 100 and Next 100 clubs whose second courses don't actually feature in the rankings but which, nonetheless, most definitely warrant a game.

Rye - Jubilee

The 4th on the Jubilee Course at Rye has perhaps the best green site at the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it is Rye that set this particular golf ball rolling, let's start with its delightful and remarkably innovative Jubilee layout. While the original course was Harry Colt's first design and dates back to 1895, it was not until almost 50 years ago that Frank Pennink added nine new holes on land reclaimed from the sea. Since then, mainly courtesy of Donald Steel, the course has been improved and expanded. There are now 12 holes, with completely different ones in place of 6, 7 and 8 the second time round. The Jubilee is enormous fun as well as a proper challenge, and is also home to arguably the best green site at Rye on the 4th, tucked perfectly into the dunes.

Woodhall Spa - Bracken

The 16th on the Bracken Course at Woodhall Spa is a lovely par 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the 12 holes at Rye are more of a logical extension to the original design, then the second course at Woodhall Spa could hardly be more different. Over the last few years, the Hotchkin course has upped its game markedly courtesy of a Tom Doak restoration, but while this is heathland golf at its best, I think the Bracken course would more accurately be described as parkland.

This is not to denigrate it in any way. It, too, was designed by Steel, and opened for play just over 30 years ago. It is a perfectly and deliberately different adventure, with mature trees, water, and a far more modern look and feel. Playing both offers very much the best of two different worlds.

Burnham & Berrow - Channel

The short 8th on the Channel 9-holer at Burnham & Berrow (Image credit: James Lovett)

I remember on one of my earliest visits to Burnham and Berrow being told by the then secretary that the club was home to not just the finest, but the two finest courses in Somerset. Having not played the nine-hole Channel course, I assumed he was saying this somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

Now, having enjoyed it on a couple of subsequent visits, I believe he wasn't joking. It is an enjoyable and very attractive test, and a delight to play – not long and with just two bunkers, both protecting the 4th green. Wind will be the deciding factor as the course plays mainly on the shore side of the Championship layout.

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Close House - Lee Westwood Filly Course

The par-4 6th on the Filly Course at Close House (Image credit: Close House)

Heading north from Somerset way up to Newcastle, I remember very much enjoying my first game on the Lee Westwood Filly course at Close House despite it being mid-January and about minus 20˚C. This was actually the original course here, which opened as a nine-holer in the 1960s before later being revised and expanded to make full use of every inch.

It now boasts USGA-specification greens and runs on land closer to the Tyne below the Lee Westwood Colt course. It provides a fine but slightly less demanding golfing examination than its British Masters-hosting younger sibling, and the on-site accommodation means it's a perfect spot to play two quite different courses.

Royal Troon - Portland

The Portland Course at Royal Troon (Image credit: Royal Troon Golf Club)

Moving further up into Scotland, Royal Troon attracts golfers from all over the world to play its Old course, host of ten Open Championships. Its second course, the Portland, was designed by the club's then professional, Willie Fernie, in 1895. It was revised in the 1920s by Alister MacKenzie and is a complete test, with gorse, ditches and tricky run-offs. For those who like variety and something a little different, the back nine has four par 5s, three short holes and just two par 4s. It is a little less demanding than the Old, but still a challenging links that would be far better-known were it not for its famous stablemate.

Over on Scotland's east coast, Monifieth is home to two fine courses, with the Medal in our Next 100 and a former Open qualifying venue. On my only visit a few years ago I played with Ian Hutcheon, a member who had won the club championship in six different decades and was still playing off +1 in his late 70s.

Less well-known and playing slightly more inland, the Ashludie is substantially shorter with a par of 68. There are no par 5s, but two gargantuan par 4s in its 7th and 13th holes. The greens are small, but if the wind is being kind, there is every chance to score well.

Lahinch - Castle Course

The 6th on the Castle Course at Lahinch is a strong par 3 (Image credit: Steve Carr)

Over on Ireland's wild and rugged west coast is one of the most prestigious clubs in the country, Lahinch. The beautiful and challenging Old Course has hosted many top events such as the 2019 Irish Open won by Jon Rahm, but you shouldn't overlook the club's lovely Castle course.

Set immediately over the road by the banks of the tidal River Inagh on a stretch of land known as the Corcass, it is packed with variety. The iconic Dough Castle sits at the far end of the course right beside the 6th and 7th greens, and no matter how you play, it would be hard not to keep a smile on your face here.

Castlerock - Bann

The 5th hole on the Bann 9-holer at Castlerock (Image credit: Castlerock Golf Club)

Last summer, I was delighted to return to Castlerock in Northern Ireland to play its superb Mussenden course again. Late in the round, I spotted some of the tantalising holes on the Bann nine about which I had read and heard a great deal. Pennink drew up the plans and it was effectively built in-house about 40 years ago under the supervision of the club's late head greenkeeper, Billy Kane.

Situated very close to Royal Portrush, a game at Bushfoot along the coast meant there wasn't quite time to play it on that trip, but just for once I'm happy to recommend a course I haven't actually played! I feel completely confident that I saw more than enough to know you won't be disappointed.

Royal Portrush - Valley

Looking down on the Valley Course at Royal Portrush (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's finish with a second course that is not quite so overlooked because its reputation is growing quickly and in line with that of its club's main 18 holes. Just minutes from Castlerock, the Valley course at Royal Portrush is a real beauty that gave up land for two new holes on the Dunluce Links when the Open returned in 2019.

In return, much has been done, and continues to be done, by architects Mackenzie and Ebert to improve the Valley course. It is now quite different, and greatly improved, from when I first visited 30 years ago, and I look forward to seeing the finished changes for myself sooner rather than later.

This small selection of second courses that deserve greater attention, and which most visitors would surely enjoy, only scratches the surface of the many such options out there. While it is very easy to be hypnotised by the star standing in the centre of the stage, it is also well worth taking a good look at the supporting cast.

Three's Company

A small number of clubs have a third course, while some boast even more, with the portfolio at the recently expanded St Andrews Links Trust now up to a barnstorming eight. These three 54-holers warrant an overnight stay or longer to play them all.

Gullane

Gullane 3 may be short, but it is terrific fun while certainly being no pushover (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The package here is hard to beat. There is a neat symmetry, with one Top 100, one Next 100 and one absolutely delightful hidden gem. Some may raise an eyebrow at shorter courses, but while No. 3 is only just over 5,000 yards, much of this is down to there being six par 3s and a solitary par 5. There are several drive-and-pitch par 4s, but also two monsters at 10 and 14, as well as the same look, feel and timeless enjoyment that make the other two courses so special.

Celtic Manor

This south Wales resort is best known for hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup on its Twenty Ten course, but the original layout here was Robert Trent Jones Senior's Roman Road, which opened in 1995. The Montgomerie, designed by Colin, completes the trio. The three courses and hotel make for a compelling golf destination.

The Belfry

The 16th green on the Derby Course at The Belfry (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The Derby course may not live up to the dizzying heights of the Brabazon, which has hosted a record four Ryder Cups, but it's still well worth a game. The PGA National is a very good course, both as a test of golf and in terms of drama. Water is often in play, and the experience and challenge are not that far behind those of its world-famous older sibling.