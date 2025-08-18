Is This Europe's Most Relaxing Golf Resort?

In my experience, it’s extremely rare for a two-night trip to feel truly relaxing. Whether it’s an early morning start back in the UK, trouble with transfers or settling in, it can feel like the minute you start to unwind it’s time to check out.

This was most certainly not the case at Terre Blanche, the five-star hotel, golf and spa resort in Tourrettes, 45 minutes west of Nice in the south of France. From the moment we drove through the impressive-looking gates, a feeling of calm descended and remained for the duration of the trip.

The 750-acre property has a stunningly tranquil setting among the hills of Provence. It opened in 2004, after German Dietmar Hopp purchased the woodland estate from Sean Connery and set about transforming it into the luxury resort we see today.

He created 115 lavish suites and villas, each with a very secluded, exclusive feel, and employed Welshman Dave Thomas to design two 18-hole golf courses, which have gone on to acquire a big reputation of their own.

Looking down on the Terre Blanche resort with its two fine golf courses (Image credit: Terre Blanche)

My introduction to Thomas’ work would have to wait until the morning though, as my first port of call was the Michelin-starred Le Faventia, one of four restaurants on site. The tasting menu was billed as seven courses, although that number didn’t seem to do it justice.

Maybe it was down to the accompanying local wine selection, but I’m sure it must have got into double figures by the time we called it a night. Maybe not the ideal preparation for an early morning tee time but quite an experience nonetheless.

David enjoyed a Michelin-starred dining experience at Le Faventia restaurant (Image credit: Terre Blanche)

Onto the golf then, and I began proceedings on Le Chateau, the longer and apparently more challenging of the two layouts, which ranks among the best golf courses in France. It didn’t wait long to bare its teeth, with the par-5 opener requiring a precise drive to reach the corner of the dogleg and ensure a decent start.

The three-hole stretch around the lake from the 4th was the highlight of the front nine for me, with the split-fairway, par-5 6th, overlooked by the eponymous chateau, a real standout.

The advent of the back nine coincided with the end of my golfing form for the day, but unlike me, the course managed to maintain its quality throughout. It was another par 5, the 11th, which took the plaudits coming home.

The elevated tee lets you survey most of the challenge ahead before you descend and the green reveals itself tucked away on the right. The variety of holes continues until the very end of this testing layout, which was in immaculate condition throughout.

Seconds away, round two...

After a well-earned lunch, I had time for nine holes on the Riou course to see if I could turn around my golfing fortunes. This may be the shorter of the two, but it asks a few more strategic questions than the Chateau.

On the advice of head pro Vincent Jouhaud, I took on the back nine as it is laid out on the resort’s highest ground and offers some cracking views.

To carry on the theme of the day, it was another par 5 that caught my eye here, this time the downhill 18th where water is a threat throughout. I managed to walk off with a par and end on a slight high, before heading to the resplendent spa for a couple of hours, where any nagging doubts about my ability to hit a golf ball were soon forgotten.

The evening’s adventure came courtesy of La Gaudina restaurant, which may not have offered the theatre of the previous night, but still packed a real gastronomic punch.

The impressive and testing 18th hole on the Riou course (Image credit: Terre Blanche)

The final morning allowed just enough time for a visit to the Albatros Golf Performance Centre before heading for home. The words ‘state of the art’ get used quite often to describe golf facilities these days, but I can honestly say I’ve not seen a more impressive set-up on my travels.

The driving range is stunning and the technology on offer will help highlight any flaws which need attention. A huge range of tuition options is available to guests of any age or ability.

The practice facilities at Terre Blanche are truly impressive (Image credit: Terre Blanche)

Beyond the golf, restaurants and spa, the resort offers a vast outdoor infinity pool, kids’ club and tennis courts. There is also access to hiking and biking routes if you want to explore the nearby hills and villages.

Relaxing in or around Terre Blanche’s infinity pool takes some beating (Image credit: Terre Blanche)

Everything about Terre Blanche says high-end and it’s the perfect set-up for couples or families looking to de-stress. No matter how short your stay, you’ll come away refreshed, even if your golf game can’t quite live up to the very grand surroundings.