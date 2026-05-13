High Handicappers Must Stop Falling Into This Pin Trap (Being Aggressive Is NEVER The Play)

I recently had the pleasure of playing 18 holes at the magnificent Moortown Golf Club, with Top 50 Coach and PGA Professional Ged Walters... who taught me an invaluable lesson about strategy on the golf course.

I found the middle of the fairway and was ready to attack the pin. I puffed my chest out, grabbed the club from my bag and set off striding towards my golf ball. After all - I had just gained a 106% power boost thanks to winter golf training that had helped me shoot my best ever score.

Thankfully, Ged stopped me in my tracks and shared a few home truths about why being aggressive is never the play, regardless of recent triumphs.

Ged has decades of experience coaching amateurs and professionals to improve their golf game, but this simple lesson is one he has given over and over again to high-handicap golfers just like me.

With a much clearer (and more sensible) plan in my mind, I actually made a par - so I asked Ged to share the invaluable lesson in order to help you shoot lower scores in 2026...

High Handicappers Must Stop Falling Into This Pin Trap

You only have to look at the latest Shot Scope data to see that the average 20-handicap golfer hits around 14% of greens in regulation, which equates to less than three per round.

I currently play off a handicap index of 20.8 - so it turns out that taking on the pin from 160+ yards would not have been the most sensible strategy in order to build a good score.

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However, despite the likelihood of high-handicappers even finding the green from the middle of the fairway being pretty slim, many don't have a Top 50 Coach in their ear on the golf course and therefore get suckered into taking dead aim.

On most golf courses, greenkeepers will tuck pins behind bunkers, close to hazards or in the proximity of run-off areas in order to provide a little protection to the greens - so an aggressive approach (particular when it's misguided) can lead to big scores and plenty of frustration.

There is plenty of room out the left side of the green but finding that bunker guarding the pin would be disastrous for many high-handicap golfers (Image credit: Future)

As I referenced earlier, as evidenced in the image above, Ged and I encountered that exact scenario during our round at Moortown Golf Club in Leeds.

The pin is tucked just behind that front greenside bunker, potentially creating an almost impossible short sided shot should we find the sand.

The latest Shot Scope data also tells us that a high-handicap golfer comes up short of the green between 59% (20-handicapper) and 69% (25-handicapper) of the time with their approach shots - which makes the danger of that particular bunker all the more real.

So, with 163 yards to the middle of the green... what's the correct strategy to play the next shot? Top 50 Coach Ged Walters was on hand to guide me through it and now shares his decades of expertise with you!

Top 50 Coach Ged Walters using a strategy that high handicappers should follow - aiming for the side of the green with less danger and backing himself to get down in two for par (Image credit: Future)

The task here is simple - just hit the green. Forget about the pin position and focus on the shot needed to hit a specific yardage.

If you can find the middle to back of the green, and leave yourself two putts for a par, you will finally be able to cut your handicap in 2026.

As you can see in the image above, I am aiming away from the danger. The left side of the green is fine, because if I come up short, long or left I will be leaving myself an easy enough chip shot.

I've used the alignment stick in the image to reference my adjustment, but the clear message is that right is dead. You must avoid that at all costs, but you aren't going to do that by being terrified of hitting it there.

Pick a safe line and target, know your number and commit positively to the shot. There is NEVER a time to be aggressive on the golf course, especially as you are not a tour player who is playing for big checks on tour.

The percentage play should always be your strategy, as minimizing errors throughout your round will be far more valuable than the odd flukey birdie because you landed it one yard past the trap and rolled up towards the hole.

To be honest, some of you might not even have the length to reach the green from 163 yards. In that case, you'd be better working out where to leave the golf ball so that you don't have to even consider the bunker on your chip shot that will come next.

High handicappers often come up short - so focus on the larger number that can theoretically get you to the back of the green (Image credit: Future)

Baz's watch told him he had 182 yards to the back, so I advised him to take enough club to hit that number. We know that amateurs, particularly high handicappers, often come up short.

If he hits the number, he is on the back of the green. If he is short, he might be in the middle of the green - but whatever happens he should be looking to play towards the left side of the putting surface.

The reality is this - if you find that bunker you could be making a seven or eight. If you avoid it in the right place, the worst you should make is a five - so get the idea of flighting one in close to the flag out of your brain (for good)!