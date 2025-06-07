The Portuguese Golf Club Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted To Buy
Not far from the centre of lovely Lisbon, Oitavos Dunes is a thrilling course that is the most westerly in mainland Europe
Oitavos Dunes
- GF: €169wd, €201we
- Stats: Par 71, 6,526 yards
Portugal is quite rightly a strong magnet for the holiday golfer. While much of the attention is focussed on the Algarve, the area around Lisbon has more than its fair share of golfing delights and sits south of Hidden Portugal, golf away from the crowds, further north beyond Porto.
The capital is a beautiful destination city in its own right and highly recommended, while just a relatively short drive along the coast takes you to the westernmost point in mainland Europe, Cabo da Roca. Situated just below it in the lee of the Sintra Mountains is one of the very finest courses in the country; the challenging, dramatic and very scenic links at Oitavos Dunes.
It was designed by American Arthur Hills just after the millennium, very much with ecology as a primary concern. It subsequently became the first course in Europe to be recognised as an Audubon Gold Signature Sanctuary course. It is remarkably natural and unspoiled, and packed with excellent holes, especially the par 3s.
The course has hosted the Portuguese Open on four occasions and runs through an enjoyably contrasting mixture of mature forest with umbrella pines as well as some gently undulating dunesland that serves up far-reaching views of the ocean and the nearby mountains.
Not so long ago, there was talk of footballing megastar Cristiano Ronaldo looking to buy the club so that he could knock it down as it is right next to one of his homes. Let's hope this doesn't happen as Oitavos Dunes is undoubtedly one of the best courses in Portugal and well worth seeking out if you are over in this lovely part of the world.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played over 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
