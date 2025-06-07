The Portuguese Golf Club Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted To Buy

Oitavos Dunes

€169wd, €201we Stats: Par 71, 6,526 yards

Looking back down the par-5 seventh hole (Image credit: Oitavos Dunes Golf Club)

Portugal is quite rightly a strong magnet for the holiday golfer. While much of the attention is focussed on the Algarve, the area around Lisbon has more than its fair share of golfing delights and sits south of Hidden Portugal, golf away from the crowds, further north beyond Porto.

The capital is a beautiful destination city in its own right and highly recommended, while just a relatively short drive along the coast takes you to the westernmost point in mainland Europe, Cabo da Roca. Situated just below it in the lee of the Sintra Mountains is one of the very finest courses in the country; the challenging, dramatic and very scenic links at Oitavos Dunes.

It was designed by American Arthur Hills just after the millennium, very much with ecology as a primary concern. It subsequently became the first course in Europe to be recognised as an Audubon Gold Signature Sanctuary course. It is remarkably natural and unspoiled, and packed with excellent holes, especially the par 3s.

The course has hosted the Portuguese Open on four occasions and runs through an enjoyably contrasting mixture of mature forest with umbrella pines as well as some gently undulating dunesland that serves up far-reaching views of the ocean and the nearby mountains.

Not so long ago, there was talk of footballing megastar Cristiano Ronaldo looking to buy the club so that he could knock it down as it is right next to one of his homes. Let's hope this doesn't happen as Oitavos Dunes is undoubtedly one of the best courses in Portugal and well worth seeking out if you are over in this lovely part of the world.