Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca Stands Out For Many Reasons... And It May Be My New Favorite Golf Resort

When I received the invitation to check out Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca I was intrigued, especially as Mallorca is an area I had heard good things about, but never visited.

For such a small island, there are 24 courses at its disposal, with three of those falling under the Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca umbrella, which also boasts the 9-hole Palma pitch and putt, as well as two stunning hotels - Castillo Hotel Son Vida and Sheraton Mallorca Arabella Golf Hotel.

What's more, its hillside location couldn't be more prime as it's positioned just 15 minutes from the airport, with the bustling capital of Palma sandwiched between the two.

(Image credit: Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca)

Making the short journey from airport runway to hotel driveway, I was greeted by the visually stunning castle-style hotel of Castillo Hotel Son Vida, which dates back to the 13th century.

Sitting on a cliff-top, it provides a view that would have you wanting to soak up the sunlight with an ice cold beverage in hand.

The sun was beaming and, with the hotel overlooking Palma and its Bay, I was a guest at the beautiful, five-star accommodation that has hosted numerous celebrities, royalty and now a 27-year-old from Oxfordshire.

(Image credit: Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca)

The Castillo Hotel Son Vida possesses 164 rooms and suites, and I was lucky enough to stay in one of the Deluxe Rooms, which provided incredible views of the Resort's gardens, as well as the Bay of Palma.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Classic and Grand Deluxe Rooms are also available, with all three options beautifully decorated in stylish, warm colorways and themes that immediately make you feel comfortable and relaxed.

(Image credit: Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca)

Castillo Hotel Son Vida is the more 'adult' option of the two hotels; however, if you are wanting a more family-friendly option, or are a golfing group, the Sheraton Mallorca Arabella Golf Hotel is just a stone's throw away.

Adjacent to Son Vida Golf Course, this hotel has 93 rooms and, option-wise, these include Superior, Junior and Family accommodation, with all featuring a contemporary, light interior.

(Image credit: Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca)

Both hotels offer multiple dining options and, in total, there are seven restaurants to choose from that serve-up a range of fresh, delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

The Resort also boasts an array of spa facilities, as well as indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and paddle courts and health facilities, including gyms and wellness programs.

Most importantly though, for golfers, there is direct access to the Resort's golf facilities via a complimentary shuttle bus service.

This bright gold bus, which you can't miss, runs regularly between the two hotels and the three golf courses of Son Muntaner, Son Vida and Son Quint, allowing for stress-free travel when your tee time draws near.

(Image credit: Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca)

In addition to the stunning scenery and the aesthetic of the accommodation, all three golf courses are unique in their own way and, personally, present a non-typical resort-like challenge.

What I mean by this, is that all three courses are challenging in their own way and, unlike some resorts that provide much of the same in terms of layout, Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca has a variety of courses for different skills and ability levels.

To begin with, Son Vida is the oldest course on the island of Mallorca and, as part of its history, has had a certain Seve Ballesteros win around its layout.

The front nine is a tough, but fair, test of golf, as positional play is a crucial part. The challenge is softened, though, by the view from the tee boxes as the Bay of Palma and natural landscape appears before you.

After the tough opening stretch, the back nine, particularly the final third, becomes more scoreable, with plenty of chances available to come in with a strong result.

(Image credit: Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca)

It's a delightful test and, like the other courses Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca possesses, the clubhouse is a perfect location for chatting to your buddies after your round, in a relaxed atmosphere.

Moving to the Resort's championship course offering, Son Muntaner, which has hosted tournaments on the DP World and Ladies European Tour as recently as 2023.

Equipped with a Toptracer driving range, feature-packed buggies and clubhouse views of the course, it's once again an excellent layout with some superb holes and a different test to that of Son Vida and Son Quint.

For example, water is in the fray on numerous tee shots throughout and, when it comes to the design, it uses the natural landscape brilliantly, with very well-framed, picturesque tee shots one of the main stand-outs.

(Image credit: Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca)

The final course of the three is Son Quint and, although I was unable to play it on my visit, I have been informed it is the more friendlier of the three in terms of scoring and walkability. Also, back in July 2022, Tiger Woods played the course with his son, Charlie, so if it's good enough for a 15-time Major winner, it's certainly one to try out.

Put simply, you'll be hard pressed to find a better location and offering than Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca, which is perfect for both the golf-lover and non-golfer.

Not only is it easily accessible, in a perfect setting and stacked full of restaurant options catering for every pallet, its range of activities on, and close to the Resort, make it a must-visit not just in Mallorca and the Mediterranean, but the whole of Europe.