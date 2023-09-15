Finca Cortesin Golf Course Review, Green Fees and Key Info
Finca Cortesin in Andalucia is home to one of Spain's best golf courses
|Address
|Carretera Casares, km2, 29690 Casares, Málaga, Spain
|Phone Number
|34 952 937 883
|Website
|https://www.fincacortesin.com/
|reservas@golfcortesin.es
|Green Fees
|€290-€370
|Visitor Times
|All week
|Par
|72
|Yardage
|7,357 (black), 6,946 (white), 6,435 (yellow), 5,703 (gold), 5,306 (red)
|Slope Rating
|138 (black), 139 (white), 138 (yellow), 131 (gold), 129 (red)
|Opened
|2007
|Designed by
|Cabell Robinson
Finca Cortesin is one of the jewels in Andalucia’s crown, nestled just north of the coastline a short drive away from the likes of Valderrama and Real Club de Sotogrande. In a golf rich region, Finca Cortesin stands out, and with a luxury hotel and facilities that have been acknowledged as some of the best in Europe.
It's home to one of the very best golf courses in Spain that is venue for the 2023 Solheim Cup after hosting the Volvo World Match Play in 2009, 2011 and 2012.
The undulating, varied course measures over 7,000 yards from the back tees and plays as a par 72, with five par 3s, five par 5s and eight par 4s. It was designed by Cabell Robinson, who also designed the likes of Evian, Aphrodite Hills and Las Colinas, and opened for play in 2007.
The course begins with a fairly gentle par 4 with bunkers left and thick vegetation right. You reach it after a short tunnel under the road where you’re met with refreshments by the 1st tee. It’s a sign of the service on offer across the resort and that they do things right at Finca Cortesin.
A solid drive off the 1st leaves a mid or short iron in, where you get your first look at the challenging green complexes.
It’s Bermuda everywhere and by the time you reach the green it becomes obvious that you’ll need a sharp short game to get it round Finca with a decent score. The greens are lighting fast with huge swails, tiers and hollows.
A demanding par 3 comes at the 2nd before a par 5 with water guarding the left side of the green. The 4th, which is the opener in the Solheim Cup, is arguably the course’s signature hole - a downhill 280 yard par 4 that wraps around a lake. It’s drivable for the big hitters but the smart play for most is an iron up the right and a wedge on.
The first six, featuring three par 4s, two par 3s and a par 5, are in their own bowl surrounded by stunning residences before the course moves to the more open part of the property with the views of the towering Estepona Mountains in full force.
The first six holes were surrounded by building work in 2017 when I was last at Finca Cortesin, but the resort has come a long way since then.
They’re dream, multi-million euro homes with views of the course and they’re all unique. Since I was last there in 2017, too, there’s a new road and development built near the 10th hole that features rows of villas.
More real estate is being built and it’s clear that Finca Cortesin is the place to buy if you’re looking for luxury along the Costa del Sol.
The course meanders its way around the diverse site, with elevation changes coming throughout as well as doglegs, beautiful views in all directions, and plenty of variety.
Highlights of the back nine start immediately with the gorgeous par 3 10th, which plays severely downhill with a backdrop of the mountains. There’s a bailout left but anything missed to the right will find the thick Andalucian vegetation that lines so many of the holes at Finca Cortesin.
The par 4 15th is another visual treat and it’s one of the toughest par 4s on the course, where you drive over the native land before turning uphill and left towards the green. There are many moments where you’ll be reaching for your phone to take a photo, and there won’t be many who don’t snap a picture on the 15th tee.
The course then offers up some potential birdie chances over the final three holes. The 16th is a dogleg right where most will be hitting wedges or short irons in, before the mid-iron par 3 17th and then the dogleg-left par 5 finisher that plays downhill on the second shot and then rises back up to a green that is very well guarded with bunkers.
It might offer the occasional birdie but it’s definitely one where you’ll be happy to finish with a par.
Once you’ve finished up, the clubhouse bar upstairs has a couple of terraces to enjoy a club sandwich and a nice cold one, overlooking the driving range, course and those towering mountains. It’s a beautiful spot to reflect on 18 holes around this testing but gorgeous layout.
Finca Cortesin should be on the bucket list for players wanting to experience the best that Spain has offer as well as couples after a luxurious stay. The course is ranked among the best in the country and the moment you step foot on the first tee you’ll know why.
At the resort, you’ll enjoy great golf, 5 star service, incredible food and serenity. It’s heaven on earth.
Finca Cortesin green fees
|18 holes High Season
|€370
|18 holes Low Season
|€290
|9 holes High Season
|€220
|9 holes Low Season
|€190
Finca Cortesin Location
Stay at Finca Cortesin
Book Finca Cortesin at Hotels.com
The award winning Finca Cortesin is home to 67 luxury suites and is regarded as one of Spain's best hotels. It features four pools, multiple eateries including the Michelin-starred 'Rei', a spa, beach club, golf course and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
