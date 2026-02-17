I can quite honestly say that one of the biggest perks of my job, and there are many, is getting the opportunity to play so many incredible golf courses.

Playing golf anywhere is a pleasure, but teeing it up at one of the top 100 golf courses helps to remind us why we love the game so much.

Our expert courses team are forever out playing and reviewing tracks around the world, with Rob Smith recently having reached the milestone of playing 1,000 British golf courses.

One of our other course aficionados, Jeremy Ellwood, finally played a round at Rory McIlroy's home course recently and Dan Parker experienced something very few get the chance to do – play Augusta National.

But, we can't all be that lucky. So, with the new golf season starting to peak over the horizon, I decided to reach out to the team and ask them about which golf courses they were hoping to play in 2026...

9 Courses The Golf Monthly Team Are Hoping To Play In 2026

Before we get into the thoughts of the rest of the team, I'll kick us off with my hopes and dreams for 2026.

I already have a trip lined up to Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus, which is a stunning coastal course that I have had the pleasure to play a couple of times before, and I can't wait to take my revenge on the penal par-3 7th – where players are forced to hit over a deep ravine which swallowed more than a couple of balls on my last visit.

However, aside from that, and at the risk of sounding cliche, I would love to play The Old Course at St. Andrews. I've never even visited the Home of Golf before, but it's been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember.

I'd love to experience the majesty of it all, take in the local area and immerse myself in the magic that every golfer dreams of embracing at least once in their lifetime.

I also had the pleasure of visiting Trump Turnberry in 2024 and I would do almost anything to get a round or two on the Ailsa this year. A couple of nights in the world-class hotel, a few meals in the spectacular restaurants and a night in the uber-luxurious spa wouldn't go a miss either.

I've been lucky enough to play some fabulous golf courses, from Sunningdale in England to Oitavos Dunes in Portugal and Valderrama in Spain.

I've also been fortunate enough to play Royal Lytham & St Annes, a 11-time host of the Open Championship, and Trump Turnberry.

This year, I'd love to play another Open venue, and while St Andrews is a dream for any golfer, I've always liked the look of Royal Birkdale, which hosts this year's tussle for the Claret Jug.

It's a supreme golf course and it's also situated in an incredible part of the country for links golf, so I'd love to combine a round there with 18 holes at Hillside, Southport & Ainsdale and others.

Liverpool isn't far away, either, so there would be plenty of fun to be had after golf.

I’ve been fortunate to play and stay at some of the best golf resorts in the world, but I believe 2026 is likely to be the best yet.

A holiday in South Carolina will include a day at the Masters, a bucket list experience that I’m sure will live up to all my expectations.



As for golf, I’m looking forward to playing at least two courses in Columbia and two in Myrtle Beach, both new destinations for me, and since researching both, I’m spoilt for choice, with over 80 courses in Myrtle Beach alone.

I just need to find the right mix of challenge and fun. Closer to home, it would be great to have an opportunity to play Royal Lytham & St Annes, host of this year’s AIG Women’s Open - I always appreciate how good the pros are once I’ve played a course yourself!

For 2026, I have golf trips lined up to Turkey and Morocco. Obviously, I'm very much looking forward to those but, in terms of what course I'm most hoping to play this year, that would be a very, very easy answer.



We're lucky to travel to the biggest golf events in the world with this job and, for this year, I will be attending The Masters, where there is an extremely slim chance that I might be able to play Augusta National...



Okay, this requires my name being pulled out in the Masters media ballot, but I'll be making sure to bring my four leaf clover and rabbit's foot to make it happen.

Some Golf Monthly colleagues have been pulled out of the ballot previously, so for that to happen would be an unbelievable experience, and one that would make me incredibly grateful and, most likely, insufferable.

I have two one-week breaks booked this year for Mallorca and Cyprus, so of course I am going to try and get some golf in while I’m there!

I am hoping to play Alcanada in north-east Mallorca for the first time, as the regular HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final venue is rated as the island’s no.1 course.

The Robert Trent Jones II-design looks to have some stunning views so I am excited to tick that off.

Similarly to Baz, I am also hoping to return to Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus after playing that a few years ago. It was an amazing experience with some really memorable and dramatic holes as well as exceptional sea views throughout.

