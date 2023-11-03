Will Tiger Woods Play In The TGL?

With excitement building ahead of TGL’s debut in January 2024, fans will want to know which big names are playing in the tech-infused team event.

The brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, TGL has brought together a select group of the most talented male players on the planet in order to create an exciting new short-form product for TV audiences. And that is set to include two of the only three men to scoop four Major championships by the age of 25 - sorry Jack Nicklaus.

The complete 24-man roster - which includes Woods and McIlroy - had been locked in a number of weeks ago, before World No.3 Jon Rahm recently confirmed he had pulled out due to being unable to “offer the level of commitment needed to take part right now.”

His replacement is yet to be announced, but there are several huge golfing stars who could potentially step up to the giant screen instead.

Among those who are confirmed, two-time Major winner Justin Thomas was the first player to be signed by one of the six teams - joining Atlanta Drive GC - prior to Collin Morikawa announcing he would be teeing it up for Los Angeles GC.

Days after Boston Common Golf Club revealed their new brand identity, the east-coast outfit unveiled all four names on their roster - including World No.2 McIlroy. The four-time Major winner will team up with Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Adam Scott as they bid to claim the inaugural crown.

A foursome fit for the City of Champions🏌️ @Keegan_Bradley 🏌️ @McIlroyRory 🏌️ Adam Scott🏌️ @TyrrellHatton pic.twitter.com/fcYCNJ1fDoNovember 2, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, Woods’ landing spot is not currently known, although one report on social media suggested he would be heading up the sixth and final TGL team - which is yet to be named.

Arguably the greatest player ever to waft a golf club through the air, Woods has been tipped to make his return very soon after it was revealed that he has started practicing again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That could occur at the upcoming Hero World Challenge late in November, where there is one available spot remaining at the tournament hosted by the 15-time Major winner. If not there, then the Jupiter-based athlete may make a comeback at the PNC Championship in the days leading up to Christmas.

Another factor behind Woods potentially taking part in the TGL lies within the competition's format. Given all of the action takes place within the size of an American Football field, two hours of wandering between the giant simulator screen and the real short-game area should be far less strenuous than around five hours of hauling himself along a 7,000 yard golf course.

Should either plan come to fruition and no further setbacks occur, fans will be able to watch Woods light it up at the custom-built SoFi Center in Florida with regularity throughout 2024.