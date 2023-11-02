Tiger Woods 'Started' Practicing Ahead Of Anticipated Return From Ankle Surgery

Tiger Woods is said to be stepping up his practice ahead of his highly anticipated return from ankle surgery, according to Stewart Cink.

Woods has not teed it up in competition since he withdrew midway through the third round of the Masters in April earlier this year.

The 15-time Major champion subsequently underwent ankle surgery, missing the final three Majors of the year but the American has been slowly upping his rehab ahead of a potential return to competition late in the year.

The golfing legend was videoed hitting balls for the first time since surgery and was seen walking unaided down stairs this week when he visited the World Wide Technologies Championship, which this year is being held at El Cardonal at Diamante, a Woods-designed course.

While the 47-year-old did not speak publicly about his recovery during his visit, eight-time PGA Tour winner Cink was able to give an update on Woods' condition after speaking with him in Mexico.

"I did chat with him yesterday but we had other things to chat about [besides course setup]," he said in an interview with the Golf Channel.

"Mainly I just wanted to know how he was doing. You don't always get a whole lot out of Tiger Woods but he said that he is starting practicing which I think is a great sign.

"I don't know what he's practicing for, but he said he's started practicing. He's in go mode for something. I think we are all pulling for him to feel as good as he can feel and if he's hitting golf balls then I think he's going in the right direction."

Spoke with @stewartcink earlier @WWTChampionship and he said "Tiger told me on Tuesday he's practicing but didn't say for what."

Although Cink did not reveal specifics about any timeline for a return, there are two events that Woods could be targeting.

The first is the Hero World Challenge - which Woods hosts - that takes place between November 30 - December 3 in the Bahamas. The 20-man event has yet to confirm the final participant, leaving the door open for the 82-time PGA Tour winner to make a playing return then.

The other likely event is the PNC Championship, which the 15-time Major champion has competed in for several years alongside his son Charlie. The 36-hole event is a fortnight after the Hero Challenge and would allow him to use a cart.

The American is scheduled to compete in the inaugural season of TGL, the tech-infused golf league that he founded with Rory McIlroy, with the first event scheduled to take place in the custom-built arena on January 9.