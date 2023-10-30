TGL Boston Confirms Rebrand Paying Homage To City's Iconic Public Space

Fenway Sports Group has officially announced the team originally known as Boston TGL has rebranded to become Boston Common Golf ahead of January's much-anticipated launch.

Boston Common Golf, which pays homage to the city’s iconic public space and reinforces TGL’s vision of making the game more accessible, was announced on Twitter.

FSG is an American multinational sports holding conglomerate which owns NASCAR's RFK Racing, Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and the Premier League's Liverpool, as well as a number of other teams.

The name hearkens back to the Boston Common park that opened in 1634, while the team’s frog logo is an ode to Frog Pond, which lies within the park’s boundaries.

“We’ve created this brand identity carefully with a nod to the timeless legacies of both golf and our city while also embracing a fresh, dynamic approach that supports our purpose to help foster accessibility through this new, modern and technologically connected team format of the game,” said Boston Common Golf Governor Teddy Werner.

The hi-tech brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports will pit 24 of the world’s best players – including Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay – against each other inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida.

The regular-season schedule will consist of 15 events throughout the inaugural season prior to the playoffs and finally a championship night.

This is not your standard 72-hole strokeplay format. Instead, a simulator will record long-range shots while the swing and result will be projected into a big screen for the live audience and TV viewers, tuning in via ESPN, to see.

Meanwhile, a unique short-game area will allow each of the PGA Tour stars to showcase their talents in real time as they compete to win over modern-day Match Play rules.

Boston Common Golf is the final team to be announced, which makes six teams of four players, although just three will compete per event across 18 holes, with matches estimated to last two hours.

Each outfit has been named after a geographical location in America, and the others have already been confirmed. They are: Atlanta Drive GC, TGL Boston, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco.

The official launch of the product came in August 2022, with TMWR Sports CEO and founder Mike McCarley saying: "We’re blending a sport with 600 years of history with technology on a grand stage, built specifically for a live, primetime competition.

"This innovative league provides fans with a fresh, short-form version of golf in an unmatched coliseum environment designed for a modern audience. We began working on this concept nearly two years ago and we’re happy to be unveiling it today with Tiger and Rory, golf’s two biggest stars.”

As the joint-founders of TMRW Sports, McIlroy, Woods and McCarley officially own TGL and the brand but they have received outside investment from numerous sources.

In November 2022, the company announced it had formed an investment group to help push the product forward with big celebrity and sporting names such as Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Chris Paul, Lebron James, Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray among the early investors.

Funds have also come from the six teams who have all been sold to private investors as well as broadcasting rights, with the first season set to be shown exclusively on ESPN in America.