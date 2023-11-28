Hero World Challenge Field 2023 - Tiger Woods And Will Zalatoris Return To PGA Tour Action
This week's Hero World Challenge sees returns for Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris in a stacked 20-man line-up
The Hero World Challenge, which is hosted Tiger Woods, returns this week with the 15-time Major champion making his first start since ankle surgery after April's Masters.
The tournament, which takes place at Albany in The Bahamas, features six of the world’s top 10, including the player currently top of the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler, who finished runner-up in the previous two editions.
While the two players beneath him in the rankings, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, are not there this week, the man who beat Scheffler in 2021 and 2022, World No.4 Viktor Hovland, is.
He is joined by six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, who won the Major this year, and Open champion Brian Harman.
Both Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were initially listed in the Hero World Challenge field but withdrew earlier this month. The US Ryder Cup duo were replaced by Justin Rose and Lucas Glover.
Also in the field is 2017 winner Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, who won in 2014, and two-time Major winners Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Will Zalatoris, who hasn’t played since undergoing back surgery in April, also returns after a long injury layoff.
However, it will be Woods who takes center stage this week in what is an ideal event to ease his way back into action. He is the tournament host and, while competitive, the Hero World Challenge doesn’t have quite the pressure of a regular PGA Tour event as it is considered unofficial. It's the first of two starts in close succession, with he and son Charlie lined up for the PNC Championship in December.
Hero World Challenge Field 2023
- Scottie Scheffler
- Viktor Hovland
- Max Homa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brian Harman
- Wyndham Clark
- Jordan Spieth
- Cameron Young
- Keegan Bradley
- Collin Morikawa
- Tony Finau
- Sam Burns
- Jason Day
- Sepp Straka
- Will Zalatoris
- Rickie Fowler
- Justin Thomas
- Justin Rose
- Lucas Glover
