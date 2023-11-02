Rory McIlroy Joins Boston TGL Team With Two Major Winners And Ryder Cup Star

Rory McIlroy will play for Boston Common Golf Club in the inaugural TGL season, with the first full team announced ahead of the January launch.

TGL has suffered a huge blow with the confirmation that Jon Rahm has pulled out of the event, despite being one of the first to sign up, but the league is pressing on with one of the big names confirming his team.

McIlroy will play alongside New England native Keegan Bradley, Masters champion Adam Scott and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton in the four-man Boston team.

Owned by Fenway Sports Group, who are also in control of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, Boston Common Golf Club are one of six teams who will compete in TGL, starting on 9 January next year.

The high-tech league, which will partly be played on a simulator in a purpose-built arena in Florida, is the brainchild of McIlroy and Tiger Woods - with one of the founders now confirmed to be on the Boston team.

“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” said McIlroy.

“TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can’t wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”

McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammate Hatton was delighted to join a team with links to the Premier League side he supports in Liverpool.

A foursome fit for the City of Champions🏌️ @Keegan_Bradley 🏌️ @McIlroyRory 🏌️ Adam Scott🏌️ @TyrrellHatton pic.twitter.com/fcYCNJ1fDoNovember 2, 2023 See more

“Being a part of the Fenway Sports Group family through Boston Common Golf is truly surreal,” said Hatton.

“As a lifelong Liverpool FC fan, it’s a dream come true to be part of the same ownership group.

"This is an incredible opportunity to represent the spirit of excellence and winning that Fenway Sports Group embodies, and to play with some of the golfers I have admired throughout my career.”

Bradley was always a natural fit for the Boston team, as a proud New Englander and supporter of the Red Sox - he famously dressed the Wanamaker Trophy in his team's colours after winning the 2011 PGA Championship.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Boston Common Golf, especially as a kid from New England,” said Bradley.

“This region has a rich golfing history, and to have the opportunity to represent it is a dream come true.

"I come from a family deeply connected to the sport, and to represent that heritage while also contributing to a team backed by Fenway Sports Group is a unique honor.”

Even Australian Scott says he has some affinity with the New England region.

“My first win on the PGA TOUR was in 2003 at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts which makes being part of the New England team especially meaningful,” said Scott.