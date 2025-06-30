John Deere Classic 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds

Davis Thompson returns to defend his John Deere Classic title, with the American joined by a number of big names at TPC Deere Run

A John Deere Classic tee marker, with a player either side of it
Matt Cradock's
By
published

After a thrilling Rocket Classic, which ended with Aldrich Potgieter claiming a maiden PGA Tour win via a three-man playoff, we head to John Deere Classic.

Having been on the PGA Tour calendar since 1971, a number of big names have won the tournament previously, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh and Payne Stewart.

Davis Thompson poses with the John Deere Classic trophy

Davis Thompson returns to defend his John Deere Classic

Last year, Davis Thompson claimed a four shot victory at TPC Deere Run, with the American carding a 28-under-par total, which was a new tournament record.

The 26-year-old returns in 2025, where a number of big names are set to tee it up in Illinois. These include Jason Day, last week's Rocket Classic winner, Potgieter, as well Rickie Fowler and last year's runner-up, Luke Clanton.

There's value to be had everywhere at TPC Deere Run, and here is all the information you need ahead of the PGA Tour event.

John Deere Classic Course Guide: TPC Deere Run

A general shot of the 18th hole at TPC Deere Run

Opened in 2000, TPC Deere Run is one of the many TPC courses located in the United States and is also open to the public.

A par 71, the course measures 7,289 yards and is one of the few venues to have yielded a score of 59. The magic number came from Paul Goydos in the opening round of the tournament in 2010, with Hayden Springer matching the feat in 2024.

A general shot of the 16th hole at TPC Deere Run

Overall, the course has four par 3s, 11 par 4s and three par 5s, the longest of which measures 596 yards. In terms of the shortest holes, the par 3 16th is just 158 yards, but it's not to be taken lightly, as it was ranked as the seventh hardest hole in 2024.

The hardest hole on the course is the par 4 ninth, which is 503 yards and played +0.213 last year. Along with the ninth, the final hole is a tough test as water is up the left hand-side.

In terms of the metrics for success at TPC Deere Run, both ball striking, particularly accuracy off the tee, and short game are the key areas.

Last year, Thompson ranked 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and inside the top five for both SG: Around-The-Green and Putting. He also made the most birdies through out the week, with 30, so players who have a tendency to go low will have a great chance this week.

John Deere Classic Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Winner

Score

2024

Davis Thompson

-28 (Four Strokes)

2023

Sepp Straka

-21 (Two Strokes)

2022

J.T. Poston

-21 (Three Strokes)

2021

Lucas Glover

-19 (Two Strokes)

2020

Cancelled Due To COVID

Cancelled Due To COVID

2019

Dylan Frittelli

-21 (Two Strokes)

2018

Michael Kim

-27 (Eight Strokes)

2017

Bryson DeChambeau

-18 (One Stroke)

2016

Ryan Moore

-22 (Two Strokes)

2015

Jordan Spieth

-20 (Playoff - Tom Gillis)

2014

Brian Harman

-22 (One Stroke)

John Deere Classic Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

  • Ben Griffin (+1600)
  • Jason Day (+2200)
  • Si Woo Kim (+3000)
  • Denny McCarthy (+3300)
  • J.T. Poston (+3300)
  • Michael Thorbjornsen (+3500)
  • Chris Kirk (+3500)
  • Sungjae Im (+3500)
  • Luke Clanton (+3500)
  • Davis Thompson (+3500)
  • Jake Knapp (+3500)
  • Aldrich Potgieter (+4000)
  • Sam Stevens (+4000)
  • Kevin Yu (+4000)
  • Bud Cauley (+4000)
  • Thorbjorn Olesen (+4000)
  • Chris Gotterup (+4000)
  • Pierceson Coody (+4000)
  • All other players priced at +4500 or higher

John Deere Classic Betting Picks

Elliott Heath

Michael Thorbjornsen hits a driver off the tee

Pick 1: Michael Thorbjornsen (+3500)

Former Stanford Cardinal, Michael Thorbjornsen, is yet to win on the PGA Tour but he could well finally break through this week at TPC Deere Run, as he enters the week in great form and returns to a course he has enjoyed success at previously.

The American was T2 here last year and T17 in 2023. Arriving with confidence after a T4 at last week’s Rocket Classic, where he finished just one back of the playoff, Thorbjornsen was T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship recently, too, so has plenty of good recent experience of being in contention.

Pick 2: Kevin Yu (+4000)

Kevin Yu is another player with solid course credentials, having been T20 at last year’s John Deere Classic and T6 in 2023.

Yu won his maiden PGA Tour title at last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship and will surely get his hands on another trophy soon, having been third at the RBC Canadian Open and fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic to go with four other top-18s so far in 2025.

Matt Cradock

JT Poston celebrates winning the Shriners Children's Open

Pick 1: J.T. Poston (+3300)

Poston has been a beacon of consistency in 2025, missing just two cuts and producing multiple strong finishes, including a T5 at the PGA Championship.

Last year, the American finished in a share of 30th with four rounds in the 60s. For 2025, his solid golf has continued and, what I particularly like, is that he ranks 25th in driving accuracy and 33rd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, areas where last year's winner, Thompson, ranked highly.

Pick 2: Pierceson Coody (+4000)

Coody has been under-the-radar this year and, if you look at his form on the Korn Ferry Tour, he has racked up a number of excellent results, including seven top 12s in just nine starts.

What's more, he has performed well on the PGA Tour, racking up a T25 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and a T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his last two starts on the circuit. Finishing T30 in this event last year, the American has the lowest scoring average on the Korn Ferry Tour of 67.44, which is a good indicator that he can go low around a course as scoreable as TPC Deere Run.

Jonny Leighfield

Jason Day hits a driver off the tee

Pick 1: Jason Day (+2200)

Historically, the Australian had been held back by a mis-firing approach game. At this event, specifically, Day had failed to do well early on his career due to not giving himself enough birdie looks; however, 2025, has seen a significant turnaround in that area of his game and, as a result, it could help him win on the PGA Tour for the first time in over two years.

He is in form with the putter, which will be vital at TPC Deere Run, and now that his irons are playing ball, the rest of the field might want to watch out for arguably the biggest name in the field.

Pick 2: Luke Clanton (+3500)

In his early days as a full PGA Tour professional, Luke Clanton hasn't quite been able to follow up his impressive amateur career. At a tournament where he finished T2nd last year, though, I think he might well be able to jumpstart his time in the paid ranks.

He's been putting well of late and has gained strokes with his approach play, so all of the aforementioned reasons tell me Clanton could easily contend at TPC Deere Run, a venue he's enjoyed success at before.

Barry Plummer

Denny McCarthy hits a tee shot with a driver

Pick 1: Denny McCarthy (+3300)

Denny McCarthy is having a quietly good season in 2025, with eight top-25 finishes in 16 starts. That matches his total for the previous season in eight fewer starts, so I can see why he is one of the favorites in a weak field.

Producing three consecutive top-7 finishes at this event, it feels like a great opportunity for the American to win his first PGA Tour title on a track that suits his skill set.

Pick 2: Bud Cauley (+4000)

Bud Cauley has been gaining through the bag for some time now, even if only marginally, so his game appears to be in a good spot.

His record here in the past is also appealing, with two top-20 finishes and a T8 in 2016. Claiming four top-6 finishes this season already, he could be worth a look at a decent price, especially with a recent third place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a tie for fifth at the Valero Texas Open.

How To Watch The John Deere Classic

US/ET

  • Thursday 3rd July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Friday 4th July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday 5th July: 1.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday 6th July: 1.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

  • Thursday 3rd July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday 4th July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday 5th July: 5.00pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday 6th July: 5.00pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Result

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Win

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Win

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Win

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Win

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Win

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Win

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

T2nd

Louis Oosthuizen

LIV Golf Dallas

+5000

Matt Cradock

2nd

Martin Couvra

Italian Open

+4000

Jonny Leighfield

T2nd

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joburg Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

2nd

Justin Thomas

Valspar Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

2nd

Justin Thomas

The American Express

+1200

Matt Cradock

T2nd

Bryson DeChambeau

PGA Championship

+1100

Barry Plummer

2nd

Collin Morikawa

The Sentry

+1000

Barry Plummer

T3rd

Justin Rose

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

+15000

Matt Cradock

T3rd

Mackenzie Hughes

RBC Heritage

+10000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Patrick Reed

The Masters

+9000

Matt Cradock

3rd

Corey Conners

Arnold Palmer Invitational

+7000

Jonny Leighfield

T3rd

Daniel Berger

RBC Heritage

+4000

Barry Plummer

3rd

Sepp Straka

The Memorial Tournament

+3500

Barry Plummer

3rd

Joost Luiten

Hero Indian Open

+2500

Elliott Heath

3rd

Tom McKibbin

Porsche Singapore Classic

+1400

Barry Plummer

