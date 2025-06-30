John Deere Classic 2025 Betting Picks To Win, Predictions And Odds
Davis Thompson returns to defend his John Deere Classic title, with the American joined by a number of big names at TPC Deere Run
After a thrilling Rocket Classic, which ended with Aldrich Potgieter claiming a maiden PGA Tour win via a three-man playoff, we head to John Deere Classic.
Having been on the PGA Tour calendar since 1971, a number of big names have won the tournament previously, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh and Payne Stewart.
Last year, Davis Thompson claimed a four shot victory at TPC Deere Run, with the American carding a 28-under-par total, which was a new tournament record.
The 26-year-old returns in 2025, where a number of big names are set to tee it up in Illinois. These include Jason Day, last week's Rocket Classic winner, Potgieter, as well Rickie Fowler and last year's runner-up, Luke Clanton.
There's value to be had everywhere at TPC Deere Run, and here is all the information you need ahead of the PGA Tour event.
John Deere Classic Course Guide: TPC Deere Run
Opened in 2000, TPC Deere Run is one of the many TPC courses located in the United States and is also open to the public.
A par 71, the course measures 7,289 yards and is one of the few venues to have yielded a score of 59. The magic number came from Paul Goydos in the opening round of the tournament in 2010, with Hayden Springer matching the feat in 2024.
Overall, the course has four par 3s, 11 par 4s and three par 5s, the longest of which measures 596 yards. In terms of the shortest holes, the par 3 16th is just 158 yards, but it's not to be taken lightly, as it was ranked as the seventh hardest hole in 2024.
The hardest hole on the course is the par 4 ninth, which is 503 yards and played +0.213 last year. Along with the ninth, the final hole is a tough test as water is up the left hand-side.
In terms of the metrics for success at TPC Deere Run, both ball striking, particularly accuracy off the tee, and short game are the key areas.
Last year, Thompson ranked 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and inside the top five for both SG: Around-The-Green and Putting. He also made the most birdies through out the week, with 30, so players who have a tendency to go low will have a great chance this week.
John Deere Classic Previous Winners
Year
Winner
Score
2024
Davis Thompson
-28 (Four Strokes)
2023
Sepp Straka
-21 (Two Strokes)
2022
J.T. Poston
-21 (Three Strokes)
2021
Lucas Glover
-19 (Two Strokes)
2020
Cancelled Due To COVID
Cancelled Due To COVID
2019
Dylan Frittelli
-21 (Two Strokes)
2018
Michael Kim
-27 (Eight Strokes)
2017
Bryson DeChambeau
-18 (One Stroke)
2016
Ryan Moore
-22 (Two Strokes)
2015
Jordan Spieth
-20 (Playoff - Tom Gillis)
2014
Brian Harman
-22 (One Stroke)
John Deere Classic Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Ben Griffin (+1600)
- Jason Day (+2200)
- Si Woo Kim (+3000)
- Denny McCarthy (+3300)
- J.T. Poston (+3300)
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+3500)
- Chris Kirk (+3500)
- Sungjae Im (+3500)
- Luke Clanton (+3500)
- Davis Thompson (+3500)
- Jake Knapp (+3500)
- Aldrich Potgieter (+4000)
- Sam Stevens (+4000)
- Kevin Yu (+4000)
- Bud Cauley (+4000)
- Thorbjorn Olesen (+4000)
- Chris Gotterup (+4000)
- Pierceson Coody (+4000)
- All other players priced at +4500 or higher
John Deere Classic Betting Picks
Pick 1: Michael Thorbjornsen (+3500)
Former Stanford Cardinal, Michael Thorbjornsen, is yet to win on the PGA Tour but he could well finally break through this week at TPC Deere Run, as he enters the week in great form and returns to a course he has enjoyed success at previously.
The American was T2 here last year and T17 in 2023. Arriving with confidence after a T4 at last week’s Rocket Classic, where he finished just one back of the playoff, Thorbjornsen was T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship recently, too, so has plenty of good recent experience of being in contention.
Pick 2: Kevin Yu (+4000)
Kevin Yu is another player with solid course credentials, having been T20 at last year’s John Deere Classic and T6 in 2023.
Yu won his maiden PGA Tour title at last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship and will surely get his hands on another trophy soon, having been third at the RBC Canadian Open and fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic to go with four other top-18s so far in 2025.
Pick 1: J.T. Poston (+3300)
Poston has been a beacon of consistency in 2025, missing just two cuts and producing multiple strong finishes, including a T5 at the PGA Championship.
Last year, the American finished in a share of 30th with four rounds in the 60s. For 2025, his solid golf has continued and, what I particularly like, is that he ranks 25th in driving accuracy and 33rd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, areas where last year's winner, Thompson, ranked highly.
Pick 2: Pierceson Coody (+4000)
Coody has been under-the-radar this year and, if you look at his form on the Korn Ferry Tour, he has racked up a number of excellent results, including seven top 12s in just nine starts.
What's more, he has performed well on the PGA Tour, racking up a T25 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and a T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his last two starts on the circuit. Finishing T30 in this event last year, the American has the lowest scoring average on the Korn Ferry Tour of 67.44, which is a good indicator that he can go low around a course as scoreable as TPC Deere Run.
Pick 1: Jason Day (+2200)
Historically, the Australian had been held back by a mis-firing approach game. At this event, specifically, Day had failed to do well early on his career due to not giving himself enough birdie looks; however, 2025, has seen a significant turnaround in that area of his game and, as a result, it could help him win on the PGA Tour for the first time in over two years.
He is in form with the putter, which will be vital at TPC Deere Run, and now that his irons are playing ball, the rest of the field might want to watch out for arguably the biggest name in the field.
Pick 2: Luke Clanton (+3500)
In his early days as a full PGA Tour professional, Luke Clanton hasn't quite been able to follow up his impressive amateur career. At a tournament where he finished T2nd last year, though, I think he might well be able to jumpstart his time in the paid ranks.
He's been putting well of late and has gained strokes with his approach play, so all of the aforementioned reasons tell me Clanton could easily contend at TPC Deere Run, a venue he's enjoyed success at before.
Pick 1: Denny McCarthy (+3300)
Denny McCarthy is having a quietly good season in 2025, with eight top-25 finishes in 16 starts. That matches his total for the previous season in eight fewer starts, so I can see why he is one of the favorites in a weak field.
Producing three consecutive top-7 finishes at this event, it feels like a great opportunity for the American to win his first PGA Tour title on a track that suits his skill set.
Pick 2: Bud Cauley (+4000)
Bud Cauley has been gaining through the bag for some time now, even if only marginally, so his game appears to be in a good spot.
His record here in the past is also appealing, with two top-20 finishes and a T8 in 2016. Claiming four top-6 finishes this season already, he could be worth a look at a decent price, especially with a recent third place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a tie for fifth at the Valero Texas Open.
How To Watch The John Deere Classic
US/ET
- Thursday 3rd July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Friday 4th July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 5th July: 1.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Sunday 6th July: 1.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday 3rd July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 4th July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 5th July: 5.00pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 6th July: 5.00pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Louis Oosthuizen
LIV Golf Dallas
+5000
Matt Cradock
2nd
Martin Couvra
Italian Open
+4000
Jonny Leighfield
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
