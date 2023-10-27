How Many Teams Are In Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's Star-Studded TGL?
After the 24-man TGL roster was confirmed, we take a look at how many teams there will be and the names of each 'golf club'
The hotly-anticipated TGL is a matter of weeks away, and attention is turning towards the make-up of the tech-infused team competition.
We already know that the hi-tech brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports will pit 24 of the world’s best players - including Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay - against each other inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida.
The regular-season schedule will consist of 15 events throughout the inaugural season prior to the playoffs and finally a championship night.
And given the limited size of SoFi Center, a simulator will record long-range shots while the swing and result will be projected into a big screen for the live audience and TV viewers - tuning in via ESPN - to see.
Meanwhile, a specially-designed short-game area will allow each of the PGA Tour stars to showcase their talents in real time as they compete to win over modern-day Match Play rules.
The action from SoFi Center is officially coming to a TV near you! TGL presented by @SoFi, featuring top @PGATOUR players competing in three-player, head-to-head match play, will launch on @espn and ESPN+ in prime time on Tuesday, January 9. Learn more: https://t.co/M7dokpsfee pic.twitter.com/fXTq5iEQgtOctober 5, 2023
HOW MANY TEAMS ARE IN TGL?
Given there are 24 players taking part and four stars making up a Golf Club, there will be six teams doing battle across the TGL’s debut campaign.
Each team will field three players per event to compete across 18 holes, and organizers say the full match should last two hours.
While there will be six Golf Clubs teeing it up come January, as things stand, only five of the sides officially have a name. Each outfit has been named after a geographical location in the USA.
WHAT ARE THE TGL TEAM NAMES?
- Atlanta Drive GC
- TGL Boston
- Los Angeles Golf Club
- TGL New York
- TGL San Francisco
The final team is yet to be officially confirmed, although X (formerly Twitter) account LIV Golf Updates claims the remaining side is set to be called Jupiter Links Golf Club - owned by Jupiter-native, Tiger Woods.
🚨⛳️The sixth and final @TGL team will be called "Jupiter Links Golf Club" and is currently slated to be majority owned by Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/xSbZLPLZxUOctober 26, 2023
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
The 35-Year-Old PGA Tour Rookie With 28 Chip-Ins And 526 Birdies This Season
Eric Cole looks nailed-on to be PGA Tour Rookie of the Year but he's far from a typical debutant after a season packed with some stellar stats
By Paul Higham Published
-
The R&A Confirms Portmarnock Is A Potential Open Venue
The R&A says Portmarnock has "the potential to host our major championships" and is investigating the feasibility of taking the Open to the Republic of Ireland for the first time
By Paul Higham Published