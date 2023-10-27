How Many Teams Are In Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's Star-Studded TGL?

The hotly-anticipated TGL is a matter of weeks away, and attention is turning towards the make-up of the tech-infused team competition.

We already know that the hi-tech brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports will pit 24 of the world’s best players - including Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay - against each other inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida.

The regular-season schedule will consist of 15 events throughout the inaugural season prior to the playoffs and finally a championship night.

And given the limited size of SoFi Center, a simulator will record long-range shots while the swing and result will be projected into a big screen for the live audience and TV viewers - tuning in via ESPN - to see.

Meanwhile, a specially-designed short-game area will allow each of the PGA Tour stars to showcase their talents in real time as they compete to win over modern-day Match Play rules.

TGL presented by SoFi, featuring top PGA TOUR players competing in three-player, head-to-head match play, will launch on ESPN and ESPN+ in prime time on Tuesday, January 9.

HOW MANY TEAMS ARE IN TGL?

Given there are 24 players taking part and four stars making up a Golf Club, there will be six teams doing battle across the TGL’s debut campaign.

Each team will field three players per event to compete across 18 holes, and organizers say the full match should last two hours.

While there will be six Golf Clubs teeing it up come January, as things stand, only five of the sides officially have a name. Each outfit has been named after a geographical location in the USA.

WHAT ARE THE TGL TEAM NAMES?

Atlanta Drive GC

TGL Boston

Los Angeles Golf Club

TGL New York

TGL San Francisco

The final team is yet to be officially confirmed, although X (formerly Twitter) account LIV Golf Updates claims the remaining side is set to be called Jupiter Links Golf Club - owned by Jupiter-native, Tiger Woods.