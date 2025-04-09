Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?

A 95-man Masters field will tee it up at Augusta National on Thursday and, among them, are 12 players who currently play on the LIV Golf League.

Seven of those are Green Jacket owners, but who will have the best week at Augusta National?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have proven in recent years that playing on the LIV Golf League is not a barrier to Major success, although Jon Rahm's form did struggle at the Majors in 2024 following his switch to the circuit.

Rahm is a Masters champion though, as is Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel.

Tyrrell Hatton looks a Major champion in waiting and Joaquin Niemann has received another special invite as one of the more in-form players on the planet - and almost all of the LIV contingent have sounded positive about their games heading down Magnolia Lane.

We've had a look at the players in our LIV Golf form guide for The Masters, and now here's how the top contenders feel they're playing in their own words, along with their outright odds to win the Green Jacket.

With 12 players in the field, there's also a popular side market on who will finish top of the LIV Golf leaderboard at Augusta National.

LIV Golfers Masters odds & form

Jon Rahm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+1600)

Top LIV Golfer: (+300)

Masters form (recent-oldest): T45-1-T27-T5-T7

"Feeling good. Feeling very good. Feel like I'm playing much better golf coming into this week.

"Playing at Doral last week was extremely challenging. I feel really good. I feel like I played better than obviously the score reflects, but at the end of the day, it's golf. Feeling really, really good about this year in general."

Bryson DeChambeau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+1800)

Top LIV Golfer: (+400)

Masters Form: T6-MC-MC-T46-T34

"I think the emotional challenge is just keeping yourself patient. I said it last week and even this week. Last week the winds were blowing 20 miles an hour at the Blue Monster, and I told myself to be patient, it's great prep work for this week. So I felt like I was really patient last week and gave myself a good run. Hopefully that pays off this week."

Joaquin Niemann

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+2800)

Top LIV Golfer: (+600)

Masters Form: T22-T16-T35-T40-MC

Brooks Koepka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+3000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+700)

Masters Form: T45-T2-MC-MC-T7

Tyrrell Hatton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+5000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+900)

Masters Form: T9-T34-52-T18-MC

"The Masters has generally been a golf course that I’ve struggled at for various different reasons. But it’s still a special place to be and this is going to be my ninth. When you get the invitation letter in the post, the kid inside you is still very excited. It’s a special thing to receive.”

Cameron Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+5000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+1000)

Masters Form: T6-T34-T3-T10-T2

"I feel like I've been playing good golf; I haven't got results that I've wanted at the start of this year. So it's nice coming to a place knowing you've had some good results. You think about certain shots and you kind of almost forget about your swing around here, which I think is kind of exactly what I need.

"I feel like I've done a lot of technical stuff through the off-season, and you have some shots out here where the ball's a foot above your foot or a foot below your foot or a massive down slope, so you kind of just forget about it and you play golf."

Sergio Garcia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+6000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+1200)

Masters Form: MC-MC-T23-MC-MC

"I've obviously had years where I've come here feeling good. Last year I was feeling good, I was coming off almost winning in Doral too. So I think for me at the end of the day when I come here to Augusta it's more mentally. It's something that I want to make sure that I do the right way this year."

Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+7500)

Top LIV Golfer: (+1200)

Masters Form: T12-T4-T35-T8-T10

Dustin Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+8000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+1600)

Masters Form: MC-T48-T12-MC-1

"It's always exciting coming back to Augusta, especially already having a Green Jacket definitely helps.

"I feel like the game's in pretty good form. Body feels good, mind's good. I played pretty well the last couple weeks. Sunday I didn't. I played a lot better than my score, but yeah, I'm feeling good with the game coming in here."

Phil Mickelson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+8000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+2000)

Masters Form: T43-T2-T21-T55-T18

"I'm playing good golf. I'm driving it well. I'm hitting good iron shots, putting it well. I'm looking forward to competing at Augusta, a course I know very well, and feel like I have the game now and am hitting the shots to compete."

Charl Schwartzel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+15000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+2800)

Masters Form: MC-T50-T10-T26-T25

"It's the first time in a long time I said to the guys that I actually feel very optimistic. I feel quite confident about it. The last few years I've either had injuries or the game is not in great shape.

"If you're going to win a Major, you don't need any flaws of any sort. This year so far, I've put in a lot of effort in the off time. Lost over 10 pounds of weight, got fit, started practicing harder, and the biggest thing is I have no injuries. So I've been swinging the club freely. It's been good. Yeah, I feel good."

Bubba Watson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win The Masters: (+50000)

Top LIV Golfer: (+6600)

Masters Form: MC-MC-T39-T26-57

“Truthfully, I’ve had the thought: If you do it, like if you actually pull it off [win the Masters again]… I mean, I’m 46. You’re talking about [the same age] Jack Nicklaus was when he won. If you did that, you know, maybe you drop the shoes on the green and walk off forever. That’d be a cool moment, right?”