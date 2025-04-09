Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?
There are 12 LIV Golfers taking part in The Masters, and we have taken a look at their form, outright odds and their chances of finishing top of the leaderboard
A 95-man Masters field will tee it up at Augusta National on Thursday and, among them, are 12 players who currently play on the LIV Golf League.
Seven of those are Green Jacket owners, but who will have the best week at Augusta National?
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have proven in recent years that playing on the LIV Golf League is not a barrier to Major success, although Jon Rahm's form did struggle at the Majors in 2024 following his switch to the circuit.
Rahm is a Masters champion though, as is Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel.
Tyrrell Hatton looks a Major champion in waiting and Joaquin Niemann has received another special invite as one of the more in-form players on the planet - and almost all of the LIV contingent have sounded positive about their games heading down Magnolia Lane.
We've had a look at the players in our LIV Golf form guide for The Masters, and now here's how the top contenders feel they're playing in their own words, along with their outright odds to win the Green Jacket.
With 12 players in the field, there's also a popular side market on who will finish top of the LIV Golf leaderboard at Augusta National.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
LIV Golfers Masters odds & form
Jon Rahm
To win The Masters: (+1600)
Top LIV Golfer: (+300)
Masters form (recent-oldest): T45-1-T27-T5-T7
"Feeling good. Feeling very good. Feel like I'm playing much better golf coming into this week.
"Playing at Doral last week was extremely challenging. I feel really good. I feel like I played better than obviously the score reflects, but at the end of the day, it's golf. Feeling really, really good about this year in general."
Bryson DeChambeau
To win The Masters: (+1800)
Top LIV Golfer: (+400)
Masters Form: T6-MC-MC-T46-T34
"I think the emotional challenge is just keeping yourself patient. I said it last week and even this week. Last week the winds were blowing 20 miles an hour at the Blue Monster, and I told myself to be patient, it's great prep work for this week. So I felt like I was really patient last week and gave myself a good run. Hopefully that pays off this week."
Joaquin Niemann
To win The Masters: (+2800)
Top LIV Golfer: (+600)
Masters Form: T22-T16-T35-T40-MC
Brooks Koepka
To win The Masters: (+3000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+700)
Masters Form: T45-T2-MC-MC-T7
Tyrrell Hatton
To win The Masters: (+5000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+900)
Masters Form: T9-T34-52-T18-MC
"The Masters has generally been a golf course that I’ve struggled at for various different reasons. But it’s still a special place to be and this is going to be my ninth. When you get the invitation letter in the post, the kid inside you is still very excited. It’s a special thing to receive.”
Cameron Smith
To win The Masters: (+5000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+1000)
Masters Form: T6-T34-T3-T10-T2
"I feel like I've been playing good golf; I haven't got results that I've wanted at the start of this year. So it's nice coming to a place knowing you've had some good results. You think about certain shots and you kind of almost forget about your swing around here, which I think is kind of exactly what I need.
"I feel like I've done a lot of technical stuff through the off-season, and you have some shots out here where the ball's a foot above your foot or a foot below your foot or a massive down slope, so you kind of just forget about it and you play golf."
Sergio Garcia
To win The Masters: (+6000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+1200)
Masters Form: MC-MC-T23-MC-MC
"I've obviously had years where I've come here feeling good. Last year I was feeling good, I was coming off almost winning in Doral too. So I think for me at the end of the day when I come here to Augusta it's more mentally. It's something that I want to make sure that I do the right way this year."
Patrick Reed
To win The Masters: (+7500)
Top LIV Golfer: (+1200)
Masters Form: T12-T4-T35-T8-T10
Dustin Johnson
To win The Masters: (+8000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+1600)
Masters Form: MC-T48-T12-MC-1
"It's always exciting coming back to Augusta, especially already having a Green Jacket definitely helps.
"I feel like the game's in pretty good form. Body feels good, mind's good. I played pretty well the last couple weeks. Sunday I didn't. I played a lot better than my score, but yeah, I'm feeling good with the game coming in here."
Phil Mickelson
To win The Masters: (+8000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+2000)
Masters Form: T43-T2-T21-T55-T18
"I'm playing good golf. I'm driving it well. I'm hitting good iron shots, putting it well. I'm looking forward to competing at Augusta, a course I know very well, and feel like I have the game now and am hitting the shots to compete."
Charl Schwartzel
To win The Masters: (+15000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+2800)
Masters Form: MC-T50-T10-T26-T25
"It's the first time in a long time I said to the guys that I actually feel very optimistic. I feel quite confident about it. The last few years I've either had injuries or the game is not in great shape.
"If you're going to win a Major, you don't need any flaws of any sort. This year so far, I've put in a lot of effort in the off time. Lost over 10 pounds of weight, got fit, started practicing harder, and the biggest thing is I have no injuries. So I've been swinging the club freely. It's been good. Yeah, I feel good."
Bubba Watson
To win The Masters: (+50000)
Top LIV Golfer: (+6600)
Masters Form: MC-MC-T39-T26-57
“Truthfully, I’ve had the thought: If you do it, like if you actually pull it off [win the Masters again]… I mean, I’m 46. You’re talking about [the same age] Jack Nicklaus was when he won. If you did that, you know, maybe you drop the shoes on the green and walk off forever. That’d be a cool moment, right?”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Could LIV Golf Receive A Pathway Into The Masters? Fred Ridley Reveals Augusta National's Stance On The Matter
The Augusta National chairman has outlined Augusta National's position on a potential pathway to the Major for LIV Golfers after a similar move by the US Open and The Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
'We Will Be Dealing With That Issue This Week' - Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley Addresses Golf's Slow Play Problem
The Augusta National chairman says that the issue of slow play is being discussed - and suggests that a solution could be on the way
By Michael Weston Published
-
Could LIV Golf Receive A Pathway Into The Masters? Fred Ridley Reveals Augusta National's Stance On The Matter
The Augusta National chairman has outlined Augusta National's position on a potential pathway to the Major for LIV Golfers after a similar move by the US Open and The Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Angel Has Served The Sentence That Was Prescribed...He Is The Past Champion, And So He Was Invited' - Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley Explains Cabrera Return
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says Angel Cabrera has served his time, so had no issues with him returning to The Masters after serving time in prison for domestic abuse
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Masters
Augusta National provides a tough test of driving and, for the 2025 edition of The Masters, various manufacturers and models will be put in play by the world's best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Angel Cabrera Defends His Controversial Return To Augusta National
The 2009 champion faced questions at The Masters on Tuesday after serving 30 months for a domestic violence conviction
By Michael Weston Published
-
Why Is The Masters Called The Masters?
The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the men’s calendar, so how did the event at Augusta National get its name?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Par 3 Contest: Format, Tee Times & How To Watch This Year's Event At Augusta National
The traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters takes place on the eve of the tournament and is one of the highlights of the week for many
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘I Will Be Back’ - LIV Golfer Vows To Make Masters Return After Dropping Out Of Field
Adrian Meronk has vowed to make it to The Masters in future years after missing out for the first time since 2022
By Mike Hall Published