8 Big Names Who Could Take Jon Rahm’s TGL Spot

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's "tech-infused" league, TGL, is on the lookout for its final player after it was confirmed that Jon Rahm will be pulling out of the debut season which is set to begin in January.

Speculation began to grow when the World No.3's name disappeared from the website, with TGL and the Spaniard soon confirming that he is unable to commit to the new league.

On X, formerly Twitter, he said: "I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season.

"While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!"

The late change leaves the league scrambling to find another player to fill his spot. In total, there will be 24 players with four golfers on each team.

With a host of big names still not part of the league, here are eight stars who could be in line to replace Rahm in the inaugural season on TGL.

Scottie Scheffler

Where else to start but with the World No.1? Scheffler was perhaps the glaring omission from TGL's initial line-up which includes many of the world's best players. Despite being winless since March 2023, Scheffler's ball-striking and chipping remain some of the best on tour and he would represent a marquee signing for the league.

The 27-year-old was surely approached before about joining, but perhaps Rahm's late withdrawal gives him the option to reconsider. Maybe the 3,800 square feet dynamic putting surfaces could be the unexpected antidote for his well-documented putting woes?

Jordan Spieth

The three-time Major champion is another big current absentee from the TGL roster. Despite a winless 2023 so far, Spieth has still registered seven top-10 finishes, including a T4 at the Masters after a superb final-day surge.

A link-up with long-time friend Justin Thomas would be inevitable, with the pair having already demonstrated their on-course charisma in the seventh edition of The Match against Woods and McIlroy.

However, Spieth's wife, Annie, recently gave birth to the pair's second child prior to the Ryder Cup, so the 30-year-old - like Rahm - may not be willing to add the extra days to his schedule.

Viktor Hovland

The Norwegian has enjoyed a tremendous year on the PGA Tour in 2023, winning three times including at the season-ending Tour Championship. A stellar performance at the Ryder Cup only served to further enhance his global image and the all-smiling 26-year-old would seem a natural fit for the league.

Brian Harman

Like Hovland, the American enjoyed his best career as a professional when he stormed to his first Major triumph at the Open Championship in July. His spirited performance alongside Max Homa at the Ryder Cup showed his love for the big moments and his short-game prowess and driving accuracy would surely make him a desirable team member for TGL's innovative triples and singles formats.

Sam Burns

Another member of the the American Ryder Cup team, Burns secured his fifth PGA Tour title in 2023 with victory at the WGC Match Play event. The 27-year-old is seen as a well-liked member of the Tour by his peers and would fit in seamlessly at late notice.

With only one place left to fill, however, Burns would find himself without long-time friend and regular US team-event partner Scheffler should he sign for the league.

Tony Finau

The big-hitting American may have narrowly missed out on the US Ryder Cup team but could be in line for a late call-up to one of TGL's six new teams. Finau secured his sixth PGA Tour career win in 2023 at the Mexico Open and his charismatic personality would surely make him a great fit for the league's mic'd-up format.

Jason Day

Day has enjoyed a resurgent 2023, rising more than 90 spaces in the Official World Golf Ranking in the last twelve months to sit just outside the top 20. A well-known face to many fans, the Australian secured his first win in five years at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May and his supreme putting ability could be put to good use in the custom-built arena.

Like Spieth, however, the 35-year-old's wife has recently welcomed another child to their family, meaning any extra days at work may prove unwelcome right now.

Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama may have suffered a winless 2023 but the 2021 Masters champion still remains a huge brand, particularly in his home country of Japan and Asia more generally. If TGL wants to entice that huge financial and golfing market to watch in great numbers, it would be wise to consider offering the 31-year-old the last spot on the roster.