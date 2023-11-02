Jon Rahm Confirms He Has Pulled Out Of Debut TGL Season

Jon Rahm has indeed pulled out of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL - with the player himself confirming he could not offer the level of commitment needed to take part right now.

Speculation around the golfing world was rife after Rahm's name disappeared from the TGL website and mentions of him joining deleted from their social media channels.

And the two-time Major champion confirmed the news via social media, saying he could not commit to the league right now.

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," Rahm wrote on X.

"While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!"

The new team-based golfing league, which is set to start on 9 January, had earlier confirmed that the World No.3 will not be involved in the upcoming competition.

“Jon is one of the most talented players in the game and we will miss him during the inaugural TGL season,” said a TGL statement.

“We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon’s choice and wish him well."

TGL also add that a replacement for Rahm to complete the 24-man field will be named soon.

The Spaniard was one of the first players to sign up for the new venture being fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports.

The high-tech TGL will feature six teams of four players playing matches partly on a simulator in a purpose-built arena in Florida - in front of a live crowd as well as being televised on ESPN.

TGL is still moving forward as the big launch approaches and players are starting to sign for the six teams, with Collin Morikawa announced as a Los Angeles Golf Club player on Wednesday, shortly before the Rahm news appeared.

Morikawa raised eyebrows himself when he said signing for his TGL team 'almost' beat getting his Team USA call-up for the Ryder Cup.

Confirmation of Morikawa’s TGL team comes hot on the heels of the news that Thomas had become the first player to sign for a TGL team. The two-time Major winner has joined Atlanta Drive GC.