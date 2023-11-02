Jon Rahm Confirms He Has Pulled Out Of Debut TGL Season
Jon Rahm has confirmed he's pulled out of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL, saying it was too big a commitment to make right now
Jon Rahm has indeed pulled out of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL - with the player himself confirming he could not offer the level of commitment needed to take part right now.
Speculation around the golfing world was rife after Rahm's name disappeared from the TGL website and mentions of him joining deleted from their social media channels.
And the two-time Major champion confirmed the news via social media, saying he could not commit to the league right now.
"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," Rahm wrote on X.
"While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!"
The new team-based golfing league, which is set to start on 9 January, had earlier confirmed that the World No.3 will not be involved in the upcoming competition.
“Jon is one of the most talented players in the game and we will miss him during the inaugural TGL season,” said a TGL statement.
“We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon’s choice and wish him well."
TGL also add that a replacement for Rahm to complete the 24-man field will be named soon.
The Spaniard was one of the first players to sign up for the new venture being fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports.
The high-tech TGL will feature six teams of four players playing matches partly on a simulator in a purpose-built arena in Florida - in front of a live crowd as well as being televised on ESPN.
TGL is still moving forward as the big launch approaches and players are starting to sign for the six teams, with Collin Morikawa announced as a Los Angeles Golf Club player on Wednesday, shortly before the Rahm news appeared.
Morikawa raised eyebrows himself when he said signing for his TGL team 'almost' beat getting his Team USA call-up for the Ryder Cup.
Confirmation of Morikawa’s TGL team comes hot on the heels of the news that Thomas had become the first player to sign for a TGL team. The two-time Major winner has joined Atlanta Drive GC.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
