'A Fired Up And In-Form Reed Can Make A Huge Difference To Any Side' - Should Patrick Reed Be On The US Ryder Cup Team At Bethpage Black?

As of writing, we are three months out from the Ryder Cup and, between now and then, several players have the chance to throw their hat into the ring in terms of selection.

One of those is Patrick Reed who, at LIV Golf Dallas, overcame a four-man playoff to secure his maiden LIV Golf title and, with it, a big statement towards US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A three-time Ryder Cupper, Reed has an impressive record in the team event and is undefeated in the singles. However, Captain America hasn't featured on a US Ryder Cup team since Le Golf National in 2018.

Being a member of the LIV Golf League, it's unlikely that Reed will secure an automatic spot into the US side via the Ryder Cup Rankings, which means he will need to put in strong performances to catch the eye of Bradley and be a captain's pick.

Certainly, with a win at Maridoe Golf Club, Reed will have put Bradley on alert, especially as the former Masters champion is one of the few Americans to have won in 2025.

Reed during the 2018 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has already qualified and, with 11 spots still remaining, Reed will be hoping to make it a fourth appearance at the Ryder Cup, which takes place at Bethpage Black at the end of September.

So, will Reed be present in three months time? Three Golf Monthly writers give their thoughts on the 34-year-old's chances.

Elliott Heath News Editor

I believe Reed is still one of the USA’s top players and would be well deserving of a pick, having won the Hong Kong Open and his first LIV Golf title within the past eight months, while he also finished third at The Masters.

He has missed just one of his last 13 Major cuts, so clearly continues to be a gritty competitor who can deliver points for Team USA. I do not think that he has really been considered for a spot on the team, however, due to not being invited to Bradley’s big dinner during the Truist Championship, where the most recent Ryder Cup team players, Presidents Cup team members and other contenders were all in attendance.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau from LIV Golf were both invited so it was strange that Reed was not, especially as it came just a month after he was the leading American finisher at Augusta National. Perhaps he has fallen out of favor after now infamously stating that Jordan Spieth didn’t want to play with him at Paris 2018 - which so happens to have been the last time he wore the USA colors.

While I don’t doubt his ability as a world class player, I don’t think he will be one of Bradley’s six picks and qualifying automatically can realistically only be achieved by winning the Claret Jug next month.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

I think Reed deserves to be part of the 12-man side, especially when you look at the fact he has been one of the in-form American players over the past nine months with two victories and several top 10s.

What's more, he has won around Bethpage Black before, albeit back in 2016, but course form is course form and, being staged in a rowdy New York environment, there aren't many players better suited to the cauldron-like atmosphere of a Ryder Cup in the State.

However, as Elliott alluded to, he wasn't part of Bradley's Ryder Cup dinner at the Truist Championship, which means perhaps he isn't on the radar of the captain, which is a shame, especially when you see that a number of US players are struggling for form.

Personally, I believe Reed is 100% deserving of a spot in New York and should be there. Unfortunately, like we saw in Rome, could selection politics play a part? I know team-bonding makes a difference, but a fired up and in-form Reed can make a huge difference to any side, so why can't we see him on the first tee at Bethpage Black?

Jonny Leigfield Staff Writer

There has to be a serious case put forward for Reed to be on Team USA at Bethpage Black. Not only has he now won this year, but he played well at The Masters, finishing third, and produced an encouraging display at the US Open, too, ending his championship T23rd.

A missed cut at the PGA Championship aside, there has certainly been enough good play from Reed otherwise to tell Bradley that his team would be helped by the addition of Captain America.

His previous experience will count for a lot at an event which really has no clear favorite either way at this point in time. USA are at home, yes, but 2025 has been a good year for European winners and Luke Donald's men will certainly fancy their chances as it stands.

What Reed gives Team USA is fight and determination - a kind of unwavering grit that I don't see from many of the other likely candidates. He has that quality which means, no matter what kind of form he's in, none of the European players are going to actively want to face him.

Even a moderately in-form Reed is worth including on Team USA's Ryder Cup roster, if only because - like his captain - the man lives and breathes the Ryder Cup and will do whatever is necessary to help his country win.