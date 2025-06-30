BMW International Open 2025 Picks, Sleepers And Odds

The 2025 BMW International Open is set to feature one of the best fields so far this season on the DP World Tour.

With multiple LIV golfers, an array of recent DP World Tour champions and a few famous content creators thrown in for good measure, anticipation ahead of the action in Munich is already very high.

Patrick Reed, David Puig and Sergio Garcia are among the favorites in Germany, as are Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith and Haotong Li. Among several other big names possibly considered as sleepers are Martin Kaymer and Laurie Canter plus Wesley and George Bryan of Bryan Bros fame.

As well as sitting just before the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship on the schedule, the BMW International Open has the honor of closing the DP World Tour's European Swing, so whoever tops the section's standings after Sunday night will earn a $200,000 bonus.

Below, we've listed all of the odds for many of the leading contenders in Munich as well as listing our favorite and sleeper picks for this week's action.

Marcel Siem won the Italian Open in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

BMW International Open Course Guide: Golfclub Munchen Eichenried

For large parts of this tournament's history since beginning in 1989, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried has been the home of the BMW International Open. For 2025, it will play as a 7,354-yard par-72 with the traditional set up of four par-3s, four par-5s and the rest as par-4s.

The final two holes allow for plenty of change in the leaderboard, with a classic par-3 at the 17th and a closing par-5 potentially allowing for an eagle chance if the weather conditions are favorable.

It is a typical European course with plenty of water sprinkled throughout, trees lining many of the fairways and bunkers littered down the fairway and around the greens. Often, players who are more accurate tend to do well here.

In addition to simply being a golf course, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried also forms part of the "Green Corridor," which connects the Ebersberg Forest with the Isar floodplains near Moosburg. The golf course is a haven for wildlife, with the Eichenried also producing its own honey, providing a safe haven for numerous endangered bird species, and acting as the home for animals such as bats, fish and various amphibians.

A general view back down the 11th hole at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried (Image credit: Getty Images)

BMW International Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Score Course 2024 Ewen Ferguson -18 (two strokes) Golfclub Munchen Eichenried 2023 Thriston Lawrence -13 (one stroke) Golfclub Munchen Eichenried 2022 Haotong Li -22 (playoff - Thomas Pieters) Golfclub Munchen Eichenried 2021 Viktor Hovland -19 (two strokes) Golfclub Munchen Eichenried 2020 No Tournament (Covid-19) No Tournament (Covid-19) No Tournament (Covid-19) 2019 Andrea Pavan -15 (playoff - Matt Fitzpatrick) Golfclub Munchen Eichenried 2018 Matt Wallace -10 (one stroke) Golf Club Gut Larchenhof 2017 Andres Romero -17 (one stroke) Golfclub Munchen Eichenried 2016 Henrik Stenson -17 (three strokes) Golf Club Gut Larchenhof 2015 Pablo Larrazabal -17 (one stroke) Golfclub Munchen Eichenried

BMW International Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Patrick Reed (+1200)

David Puig (+1600)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1800)

Sergio Garcia (+2200)

Jordan Smith (+2500)

Marco Penge (+2800)

Haotong Li (+3000)

Matti Schmid (+3300)

Jayden Schaper (+3500)

Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

Ewen Ferguson (+4000)

Francesco Laporta (+4000)

Laurie Canter (+4000)

Adrien Saddier (+4000)

Martin Couvra (+4000)

Joost Luiten (+4500)

Angel Ayora (+5000)

Kristoffer Reitan (+5000)

Marcel Schneider (+5000)

Keita Nakajima (+5500)

Johannes Veerman (+6000)

Nicolai von Dellingshausen (+6000)

Matthew Jordan (+6000)

Calum Hill (+6500)

All other players are priced at +7000 or higher

BMW International Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Marco Penge (+3000)

Marco Penge missed the cut on the number here last year but arrives in Munich a very different player this time around, having now won on the DP World Tour and finding the form of his life. The Englishman was superb in his T28th at the PGA Championship in May and has gone on to finish T25th and T21st in his next two starts.

Sleeper: Daniel Hillier (+7500)

The New Zealander looks a good outsider for me this week. Hillier was T3rd here two years ago and is having a very solid season on the DPWT so far in 2025, highlighted by a second-place finish to Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He has missed just two cuts in 13 starts all year, so I’m hoping he can replicate, or better, his 2023 Golfclub Munchen Eichenried result.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1800)

Neergaard-Petersen has been producing some excellent results of late, including a T12th at the US Open. This week, I believe the Dane will contend, especially as his driving accuracy stats and long game should suit Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

Looking at last year's top-5 on the leaderboard, all of them ranked highly in the driving accuracy category and, regarding Neergaard-Petersen, he is 22nd in that stat, hitting 65% of his fairways. What's more, he is 10th in greens in regulation and, lately, his putter has started to behave, factors that give me confidence he will challenge for a maiden DP World Tour title.

Sleeper: Connor Syme (+12000)

The Scotsman won on his last outing at the KLM Open, which came out of nowhere given he missed four straight cuts prior. Still, a win is a win, and Syme has been showing some decent form, with a T9th at the Joburg Open earlier in the year.

Last year at this event, he finished in a share of fourth spot alongside Matthew Southgate, with Syme carding four under-par rounds, including a five-under 67 on Sunday.

Looking at the stats, he is around the Tour's average in a number of categories and, at a course like Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, where you need an all-round game, I fancy the 29-year-old to contend again.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jayden Schaper (+3500)

I picked Schaper last week and he finished T10th, continuing his strong form over the past few starts. That's three top-10s in a row now. And there is every chance that the young South African could make it four this week at a course which once again should really suit his game.

As a highly accurate driver and above average putter who has shown promising form with his irons, too, a victory in Munich is not out of the question at all. In this past two appearances here, Schaper has struggled off the tee for whatever reason. Should he be able to get out of his own way and translate recent form onto the course in Germany, he could shock what is a really strong field.

Sleeper: Oliver Lindell (+7500)

Lindell is right in the middle of a decent run of form and is absolutely dynamite in terms of his approach game over the past five starts. He's had four top-25s - including a T10th last time out - and has gained between 0.52 and 1.14 strokes on the field in terms of approach over the same time period.

The Finn is generally very accurate but slightly shorter off the tee, too, which is not the worst combination at a tactical Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Should he produce a better-than-usual week with the putter, Lindell could find himself inside the top-10 come Sunday.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jayden Schaper (+3500)

Jayden Schaper is developing into one of the most exciting talents on the DP World Tour, accumulating a run of three consecutive top-10 finishes in his last three starts. That trio included a third place at the KLM and a T5th in Austria, but it's his form at a correlating course that really caught my eye.

There is plenty of leaderboard crossover between the BMW International Open and the Qatar Masters, so seeing Schaper's name appear in the top-5 in Doha back in February was a massive tick in the box for me. He is an accurate driver, a solid ball striker and has the ability to get hot with the putter - so there really isn't much I don't like about him.

Sleeper: Brandon Robinson Thompson (+11000)

Brandon Robinson Thompson appeared to get back on the right track in Italy last week, following a couple of disappointing events, and this looks a huge price for someone with two top-four finishes already this season. One of those came in Qatar back in February, which bodes well for his chances here.

The Englishman has all the attributes to contend in an event like this, opening with three respectable rounds last year before a disappointing finish - so, at this price, I am ready to give him another chance.

How To Watch The BMW International Open

US/ET

Thursday, July 3 - Round One: 6:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, July 4 - Round Two: 6:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, July 5 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, July 6 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, July 3 - Round One: 11:30am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, July 4 - Round Two: 11:30am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, July 5 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, July 6 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

