Who Is Ben Griffin's Partner?
Ben Griffin has been dating Dana Myeroff since 2022 - here's what we know about her
Ben Griffin is having a rollercoaster career, to say the least. After struggling to make ends meet at the start of his career, he gave up golf in 2021 to become a mortgage loan officer, only to return the following year, where he has barely looked back since.
Now an established PGA Tour star, he claimed his first victories on the circuit in 2025, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Andrew Novak, before a second win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He was far from done there, though, also challenging for his maiden Major title at the US Open at Oakmont as his rapid rise continued.
For most of the second phase of his professional career, Griffin has had support from partner Dana Myeroff. Here’s what we know about her.
Dana, who is from Ohio, was a student at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, where she majored in business information systems and accounting. Nowadays, she has a career as a senior customer service manager at Workday.
The pair began dating in April 2022 and Dana has posted regularly on Instagram about the adventures they have shared together, including a trip to England and taking in some of the Wimbledon tennis championships.
In July 2024, the couple got engaged, with Ben going down on one knee at Sea Island.
A post shared by Dana Myeroff (@danamyeroff)
A photo posted by on
Dana is also hugely supportive of her fiancé’s career, regularly attending events, including cheering him on during his Zurich Classic of New Orleans win, after which she wrote on Instagram, “The passion, perseverance, and heart you pour into everything you do inspires me every single day. It’s so special to watch your childhood dream come true. I will forever be your #1 fan.”
Griffin replied: “Love you, Dana! Wouldn’t be here without you.”
A post shared by Dana Myeroff (@danamyeroff)
A photo posted by on
She was with him again when he won the Charles Schwab Challenge, writing afterwards: "It’s hard to put into words what it’s like to watch the person you love most achieve their childhood dreams. I am so proud of you Ben and the journey it took to get here. Turns out your dream coming true is my dream too,” before jokingly adding: “…especially when that dream includes a custom 1992 Defender,” which alluded to the car he won as part of his prize.
Dana was also at Oakmont as Ben put himself firmly in contention for the biggest moment of his career at the US Open, proving once again that while he continues to gain fans as his career surges, she remains his biggest supporter.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
