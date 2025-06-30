Jon Rahm's Incredible 20-Event Streak Comes To An End In Painful Style At LIV Golf Dallas

As the saying goes, 'all good things must come to an end', and it is no different for LIV Golf's Jon Rahm.

The Spaniard has been one of the most consistent players in the PIF-backed circuit since the start of 2024, winning the Individual Championship title in his rookie season thanks to two victories and a decade of further top-10s from 12 completed events.

In 2025, it was much more of the same for Rahm as he opened up with a T2nd in Riyadh and then chained together seven more results of T9th or better.

However - disregarding his withdrawal from LIV Golf Houston in 2024 due to a foot injury - the two-time Major winner saw his run of 20 consecutive top-10s at tournaments he finished come to a sickening end in Dallas on Sunday.

Rahm began his week at Maridoe Golf Club with a brilliant round of 68 which featured four birdies, two bogeys and an eagle, leaving him in third on his own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A frustrating even-par score on Saturday saw the Spaniard slip down the leaderboard slightly, though, as two birdies were cancelled out by a couple of bogeys on the back nine.

However, it was the 30-year-old's start to the third and final round which really cost him dear. Starting on the par-5 second and just inside the top-10, Rahm bogeyed his opening hole before moving to two-over at the par-4 fourth.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He recovered one stroke at the short par-4 sixth, but ended up giving that back at the par-4 ninth to help post 38 on his front side.

In particularly hot and dry conditions at Maridoe GC, scoring did not prove easy for most of the field and - as such - birdies were the exception as opposed to the norm. Nevertheless, Rahm found a vital one at the par-5 17th to nudge just inside the top-10.

However, plenty of movement in a bunched leaderboard around him meant the Arizona State University alumnus was never quite assured of maintaining his incredible record.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going down the first hole (his 18th) knowing a birdie would guarantee his top-10 streak lived to fight another day, Rahm set up his chance via a hole-high approach into the 434-yard par-4.

Despite his putt tracking on line, Rahm's Callaway golf ball pumped the brakes a few inches short, causing the Legion XIII captain to shout "hit it!" before walking up to tap in for par.

Once all 54 players had finished and the dust had settled after a four-man playoff that was won by Patrick Reed, it was confirmed that Rahm and Anirban Lahiri had both finished on three-under and were tied for 11th.

What a finish 🔥Your final individual and team leaderboards from Dallas 📈#LIVGolfDallas pic.twitter.com/KpfC6vHJzUJune 29, 2025

While Rahm unequivocally saw his impressive streak evaporate in Dallas, the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters champion will have been buoyed by his performances at the Majors this year following a disappointing stretch last term.

Rahm missed the cut at the PGA Championship and failed to play the 2024 US Open due to his aforementioned injury. He ended T45th at The Masters but somewhat saved his year at the Majors with a T7th result in horrible conditions at The Open.

However, 2025 has been extremely impressive from the Spaniard, even if another title is yet to arrive. Rahm kicked off the current Major season with a T14th at Augusta National before contending at the PGA Championship, ultimately finishing T8th, and clinching T7th position at the US Open.

With his home LIV Golf event coming up before The 153rd Open Championship in just a matter of weeks, Rahm will hope to bounce back at Valderrama and Royal Portrush as he looks to restart another outstanding sequence of results.