John Deere Classic Sunday Tee Times: Davis Thompson Leads Heading Into Round Four
Davis Thompson has four players just a stroke behind him as the American begins a potential defence of his maiden PGA Tour title at TPC Deere Run
2024 John Deere Classic champion, Davis Thompson is 18 holes away from defending his title at TPC Deere Run and adding a second PGA Tour trophy to his resume.
The 26-year-old set the tournament scoring record at 28-under in 2024 to win for the first time on the PGA Tour, and although his current 15-under total makes it tough to surpass that this year, he could still be joined on the 18th green by his wife, Holly Grace Robinson if he can hold off the numerous players aiming to chase him down.
One of those is final-round partner, David Lipsky. Meanwhile, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo and Brian Campbell will also begin Sunday's action just a stroke behind on 14-under.
Slightly further back but possibly the name with the most interest inside the top-10 - outside of Homa - will be amateur, Jackson Koivun. The Auburn University golfer and World No.1 amateur has put together a brilliant week at TPC Deere Run and begins 45 minutes before the leaders, just four strokes back.
On a course that generally bleeds birdies, there remains every chance that Koivun could follow Nick Dunlap as the latest amateur to win on the PGA Tour.
Whoever triumphs, a tight leaderboard and multiple fascinating stories means we are set for an entertaining final round.
Below, we've listed all of the final round tee times for the 2025 John Deere Classic.
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
ET (BST)
- 8:10am (1:10pm): Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
- 8:20am (1:20pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent
- 8:35am (1:35pm): James Hahn, Henrik Norlander
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Cristobal del Solar, Jesper Svensson
- 9:15am (2:15pm): Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Brandt Snedeker, Quade Cummins
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Brendan Valdes, Bud Cauley
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Jake Knapp, Garrick Higgo
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Taylor Moore, Kevin Yu
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Jeremy Paul, Dylan Wu
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap
- 10:45am (3:45pm): Thriston Lawrence, Bronson Burgoon
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Ben Kohles, Joel Dahmen
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Sam Stevens, Rickie Fowler
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Carson Young, Denny McCarthy
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Kris Ventura, Vince Whaley
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Patrick Fishburn, Philip Knowles
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Lee Hodges, Nate Lashley
- 12:30pm (5:30pm): Zac Blair, Rico Hoey
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar
- 1:15pm (6:15pm): Austin Eckroat, Seamus Power
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama
- 1:35pm (6:35pm): Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Davis Thompson, David Lipsky
