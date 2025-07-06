John Deere Classic Sunday Tee Times: Davis Thompson Leads Heading Into Round Four

2024 John Deere Classic champion, Davis Thompson is 18 holes away from defending his title at TPC Deere Run and adding a second PGA Tour trophy to his resume.

The 26-year-old set the tournament scoring record at 28-under in 2024 to win for the first time on the PGA Tour, and although his current 15-under total makes it tough to surpass that this year, he could still be joined on the 18th green by his wife, Holly Grace Robinson if he can hold off the numerous players aiming to chase him down.

One of those is final-round partner, David Lipsky. Meanwhile, Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo and Brian Campbell will also begin Sunday's action just a stroke behind on 14-under.

Slightly further back but possibly the name with the most interest inside the top-10 - outside of Homa - will be amateur, Jackson Koivun. The Auburn University golfer and World No.1 amateur has put together a brilliant week at TPC Deere Run and begins 45 minutes before the leaders, just four strokes back.

On a course that generally bleeds birdies, there remains every chance that Koivun could follow Nick Dunlap as the latest amateur to win on the PGA Tour.

Davis Thompson won the 2024 John Deere Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever triumphs, a tight leaderboard and multiple fascinating stories means we are set for an entertaining final round.

Below, we've listed all of the final round tee times for the 2025 John Deere Classic.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

ET (BST)