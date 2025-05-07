Why Dustin Johnson Required A Surprise Invite Into The PGA Championship
The former World No.1 has received an invite into next week's Major at Quail Hollow
When Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters, delayed until November due to Covid-19, we thought it meant he had qualified for the other three Majors for the next five years.
Johnson's Green Jacket triumph gets him into The Masters for life, while he is in the US Open until 2026 after winning at Oakmont nine years ago so he doesn't need to worry about that until 2027.
The PGA Championship and Open Championship are the two Majors he hasn't won, though, so he has to rely on other means to make those.
We assumed his 2020 Masters win got him into all Majors for the 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons due to a five-year exemption but, as pointed out by Flushing It Golf on X, that isn't the case.
Dustin Johnson’s exemption for his 2020 Masters win ended last season because the category is “last 5 winners of the Masters”, meaning Rory’s win this year is the 5th. This continues a list of players on the LIV Golf League being awarded a late invite to next week’s event.May 6, 2025
The PGA Championship only gives an exemption to the last five Masters champions, and Dustin Johnson isn't one of those. Since his win in 2020, there have been five Masters, won by Matsuyama in 2021, Scheffler in 2022, Rahm in 2023, Scheffler in 2024 and McIlroy in 2025.
That's why he required a special exemption into the 2025 PGA at Quail Hollow, and that's exactly what he has received after the full PGA Championship field was confirmed.
Had Johnson won The Masters in its usual April spot, he would have had his five year exemption starting from 2020.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Covid delay means he essentially missed out on the first year of his five-year exemptions into the other Majors (which he didn't need anyway, to be fair), so the PGA Championship has essentially rectified that with the special invite.
It means that he is also not eligible for The Open Championship, currently, as that also only invites the last five Masters champions. The two-time Major winner may opt to play in Final Qualifying, which takes place on Tuesday July 1 across various UK courses in the week after LIV Golf Dallas and the week before LIV Golf Andalucia.
The former World No.1 was 2nd at the 2019 PGA Championship to Brooks Koepka at Bethpage and also T2nd at the 2020 PGA to Collin Morikawa at TPC Harding Park. He has missed four of his last six Major cuts, with his last top-10 coming at the 2023 US Open.
Johnson will be one of 16 LIV Golfers in the PGA Championship field.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Truist Championship Tee Times: Round One And Two
Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the Truist Championship, where Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title
-
I Wanted To Hate This New Remote Electric Cart But In The End I Loved It
The new Alphard Cybercart has plenty of design quirks not everyone will enjoy, but Dan Parker quickly put those to one side once he got to using it on the golf course